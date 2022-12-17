Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnynewsnow.com
Local Nursing Home Employees Receive Paid Vacation In Christmas Prize
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — For the second year in a row, a local nursing home is awarding dedicated employees with cash prizes and paid time off. “Last year we started our Merriest of Christmases Golden Ticket Nominations as a way to give back to our staff. They have gone through so much, not just through the pandemic, but there have been nationwide challenges from the economy and through staffing and all of that. And they come in everyday, they’re diligent to serve our residents,” explains Director of Training, Brand, and Culture at Heritage Ministries Jessica Piskor.
Christmas Plans Will Be Disrupted in Buffalo Because of Storm
We're only five days away from Christmas Day and now is the time panic starts to set in. Trying to buy those last-minute Christmas gifts, wrap presents, pre-make Christmas Eve and Day foods for parties and getting your work done before the long weekend. However, there's a gigantic and potentially...
yourerie
City of Erie looking for your input on East Bayfront project
City of Erie looking for your input on East Bayfront …. City of Erie looking for your input on East Bayfront project. Land donation helping Asbury Woods with permanent …. Land donation helping Asbury Woods with permanent conservation, continued environmental education. New partnership, ‘Penn State at Eagles Nest,’ bringing …...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Gay News Celebrates 30th Anniversary
Erie's only LGBT+ centric newspaper, Erie Gay News, celebrates it's 30th anniversary this month. While the paper is centered on Erie, it reaches as far as Jamestown, Ashtabula, and Meadville. "It is wonderful that we've helped been able to report on things that affect the community, and to help keep...
erienewsnow.com
A.N.N.A. Shelter Rescues Abandoned Dog Behind Convenient Store on Buffalo Road
The A.N.N.A. Shelter and Officer Duckett rescued a dog left out in a cold urine soaked kennel behind a convenient store on Buffalo Road in Erie on Monday. According to the post on the A.N.N.A. Shelter's Facebook page, the dog appeared frost bitten and was injured. X-rays revealed a break at the head of the femur.
erienewsnow.com
Over Loaded Power Strip Sparked Sunday Night Ashville Fire
ASHVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An overloaded power strip is blamed for sparking a residential fire in southern Chautauqua County late Sunday night. Around 10 p.m. the Ashville Fire Department, and several other departments for mutual aid, responded to a structure fire at 4926 Stoneledge Road, in Ashville.
It could be a snowy trek to Christmas church services
Another snowstorm will be arriving ahead of one of the most important weekends at churches across the Western New York region.
chautauquatoday.com
Wendel remains hopeful about Wells' future in Dunkirk area
What does the recent announcement of the Ferrero Group's acquisition of Wells Enterprises mean for the city of Dunkirk and Chautauqua County? Chautauqua County Executive P-J Wendel remains hopeful about the company's future in the Dunkirk area. The call-in guest to WDOE's Viewpoint program on Monday said that county officials reached out to company officials to get more information about the acquisition last week. He believes the Ferrero Group intends to put their full support behind Wells...
SPCA Monday: Plum and Turnip
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On this SPCA Monday, we met Plum and Turnip! Plum, one year old, and Turnip, seven months old, are bonded, meaning the two female cats would have to be adopted together. The felines have no medical issues and can go with other animals and kids, though they have not been tested […]
Schools Beginning To Close Ahead Of Massive Storm in Buffalo
As another potentially massive winter storm is heading straight for Western New York, some school districts in the 716 have already announced they are closed to help in preparation. Many people all over the area have been wondering if we would see a white Christmas holiday this year and based...
wnynewsnow.com
Erie Zoo Seeks DVD Donations to Help Entertain Animals During Winter Months
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — During the winter season there are no guests at the Erie Zoo, so how do the zoo animals stay entertained?. According to a Facebook post, the Orangutans, Spider Monkeys, Golden Lion Tamarins, and many other species get to watch an array of movies.
Chris Jacobs pays $1.3 million for his sixth 700 Block building
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rep. Chris Jacobs has acquired his sixth property along the 700 block of downtown’s Main Street. Through his 743 Main Street LLC affiliate, Jacobs paid $1.3 million for the 32,868-square-foot building at 743 Main St., buying it from New York City-based investors Nathan Associates LLC. The deal closed Dec. 15, according to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
wesb.com
No Injuries in Cuba House Fire
No one was injured in a house fire in Cuba Monday. The Cuba Fire Department was called to a home on West Shore Road shortly around 6:18 Monday night and arrived to find smoke coming from the second floor. Mutual aid was provided by Friendship, New Hudson, Clarksville, Rushford, Westons Mills, and Lyndon Fire companies with Hinsdale on standby.
Officials announce completion of $20M housing development in Buffalo
The development, Mount Aaron Village, features 59 apartments. New York State's Homes and Community Renewal department says 18 of these homes are "for people who need supportive services to live independently."
Radigan's Irish Pub transitions to Hamburg Taproom — with Just Pizza
HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Hamburg sports bar at 4170 Southwestern Blvd. is transitioning to new ownership with an in-house pizza franchise. Radigan’s Irish Pub will become the Hamburg Taproom, with a modified menu that includes Just Pizza & Wings. The project comes from David Pozzuto and Mike Szpara,...
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua County Sheriff's K-9 units appear at community events
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office K-9 Division was busy this past week. The law enforcement agency posted a number of photos on its Facebook page showing Sheriff's Deputies Jason Beichner and Dana Kapuscinski, along with their K-9 partners Drake, Jax and Bentley. Pictured are Deputy Kapuscinski and K-9 Bentley at "Christmas in Whoville" held at the Chautauqua Safety Village, Deputy Beichner and K-9 Drake and Jax participating in a "Shop with a Cop" event with local youth. And a Chautauqua County Sheriff's K-9 unit also assisted with security at the Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium on Saturday.
Buffalo firefighter fired for medical marijuana returns to work after settlement
The city also agreed to provide Martin with $242,000 in back pay.
Western New York Could See 1-3 Feet of Snow on Christmas Weekend
After the last few days, Western New York will get a break from the snow and wind the first part of this week, which will be a welcomed change for residents. Christmas is this Sunday and as we know, many people have travel plans between now and Saturday. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has some curveballs for Buffalo, Western New York and much of the Great Lakes and Plains this upcoming weekend.
WKBW-TV
High impact, long duration winter storm hits this holiday weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York is about to be "scrooged" by an extremely powerful winter storm that will arrive just in time for the holiday travel rush at the end of the week. The storm will carve a path through the upper Great Lakes and into Canada....
A celebration of more affordable housing in Buffalo
"Mount Aaron Village" has 59 units with 18 reserved for people who are currently homeless. This new development is a small part of the governor's plan to increase the supply of affordable housing
Comments / 1