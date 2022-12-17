ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnynewsnow.com

Local Nursing Home Employees Receive Paid Vacation In Christmas Prize

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — For the second year in a row, a local nursing home is awarding dedicated employees with cash prizes and paid time off. “Last year we started our Merriest of Christmases Golden Ticket Nominations as a way to give back to our staff. They have gone through so much, not just through the pandemic, but there have been nationwide challenges from the economy and through staffing and all of that. And they come in everyday, they’re diligent to serve our residents,” explains Director of Training, Brand, and Culture at Heritage Ministries Jessica Piskor.
JAMESTOWN, NY
yourerie

City of Erie looking for your input on East Bayfront project

City of Erie looking for your input on East Bayfront …. City of Erie looking for your input on East Bayfront project. Land donation helping Asbury Woods with permanent …. Land donation helping Asbury Woods with permanent conservation, continued environmental education. New partnership, ‘Penn State at Eagles Nest,’ bringing …...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Gay News Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Erie's only LGBT+ centric newspaper, Erie Gay News, celebrates it's 30th anniversary this month. While the paper is centered on Erie, it reaches as far as Jamestown, Ashtabula, and Meadville. "It is wonderful that we've helped been able to report on things that affect the community, and to help keep...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

A.N.N.A. Shelter Rescues Abandoned Dog Behind Convenient Store on Buffalo Road

The A.N.N.A. Shelter and Officer Duckett rescued a dog left out in a cold urine soaked kennel behind a convenient store on Buffalo Road in Erie on Monday. According to the post on the A.N.N.A. Shelter's Facebook page, the dog appeared frost bitten and was injured. X-rays revealed a break at the head of the femur.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Over Loaded Power Strip Sparked Sunday Night Ashville Fire

ASHVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An overloaded power strip is blamed for sparking a residential fire in southern Chautauqua County late Sunday night. Around 10 p.m. the Ashville Fire Department, and several other departments for mutual aid, responded to a structure fire at 4926 Stoneledge Road, in Ashville.
ASHVILLE, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Wendel remains hopeful about Wells' future in Dunkirk area

What does the recent announcement of the Ferrero Group's acquisition of Wells Enterprises mean for the city of Dunkirk and Chautauqua County? Chautauqua County Executive P-J Wendel remains hopeful about the company's future in the Dunkirk area. The call-in guest to WDOE's Viewpoint program on Monday said that county officials reached out to company officials to get more information about the acquisition last week. He believes the Ferrero Group intends to put their full support behind Wells...
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

SPCA Monday: Plum and Turnip

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On this SPCA Monday, we met Plum and Turnip! Plum, one year old, and Turnip, seven months old, are bonded, meaning the two female cats would have to be adopted together. The felines have no medical issues and can go with other animals and kids, though they have not been tested […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Chris Jacobs pays $1.3 million for his sixth 700 Block building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rep. Chris Jacobs has acquired his sixth property along the 700 block of downtown’s Main Street. Through his 743 Main Street LLC affiliate, Jacobs paid $1.3 million for the 32,868-square-foot building at 743 Main St., buying it from New York City-based investors Nathan Associates LLC. The deal closed Dec. 15, according to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

No Injuries in Cuba House Fire

No one was injured in a house fire in Cuba Monday. The Cuba Fire Department was called to a home on West Shore Road shortly around 6:18 Monday night and arrived to find smoke coming from the second floor. Mutual aid was provided by Friendship, New Hudson, Clarksville, Rushford, Westons Mills, and Lyndon Fire companies with Hinsdale on standby.
CUBA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County Sheriff's K-9 units appear at community events

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office K-9 Division was busy this past week. The law enforcement agency posted a number of photos on its Facebook page showing Sheriff's Deputies Jason Beichner and Dana Kapuscinski, along with their K-9 partners Drake, Jax and Bentley. Pictured are Deputy Kapuscinski and K-9 Bentley at "Christmas in Whoville" held at the Chautauqua Safety Village, Deputy Beichner and K-9 Drake and Jax participating in a "Shop with a Cop" event with local youth. And a Chautauqua County Sheriff's K-9 unit also assisted with security at the Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium on Saturday.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Could See 1-3 Feet of Snow on Christmas Weekend

After the last few days, Western New York will get a break from the snow and wind the first part of this week, which will be a welcomed change for residents. Christmas is this Sunday and as we know, many people have travel plans between now and Saturday. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has some curveballs for Buffalo, Western New York and much of the Great Lakes and Plains this upcoming weekend.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy