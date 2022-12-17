Read full article on original website
Thomas Matthews
Thomas Matthews, age 57, of Holland, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022. Tom was born on September 14, 1965, in Gary Indiana, but early on moved with his family to Holland Michigan – the city he would always call his home. Tom loved swimming at Holland Community Pool and Sledding at Nies Hill, near the hospital on the corner of Michigan Avenue and 24th street.
Grand Rapids high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 19, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS – Below are the final scores from across the Grand Rapids-area high school basketball landscape from Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
Grand Rapids Public Schools mourns death of longtime coach Bathian Mason
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Public Schools is mourning the death of longtime middle school coach Bathian Mason, who died Wednesday, Dec. 7. Mason coached year-round at City High Middle School for more than 10 years, leading the school’s volleyball, basketball, and track and field teams, according to the school district.
Newaygo High School prepares to welcome new football coach Ralph Munger
Newaygo High School is preparing to welcome Ralph Munger as its next varsity football coach. Munger spent 28 years coaching at Rockford High School and even had the stadium named after him.
Stephen A. Green
Stephen A. Green, age 78 of Holland, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Holland Hospital. Stephen was born in Kalamazoo to Howard and Jean (Smith) Green. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving first aboard the USS Ranger and then in the Reserves, from 1961-1973. While he spent much of his life in sales (he could “sell ice to an Eskimo”), his true love was woodworking, and he spent many years making everything from cabinets and bookcases to trains and toys for his children and grandchildren. He was also a lover of history, particularly anything to do with the Civil War, and was the collector of so much useless knowledge that he was nearly impossible to beat in trivia. His later years were spent exploring Michigan with his beloved Claudia and building and selling fly rods. When getting out and about was no longer an option, he spent his time watching Michigan State basketball and feeding his kitties treats by the handful.
Michigan woman delivers her own baby in a snowstorm while en route to hospital
A Michigan couple were driving through a snowstorm over the weekend when the now mother-of-four realized her unborn baby wasn't going to wait until they reached the hospital.
‘Big Tree Hunt’ winner finds giant bald cypress
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Tree huggers, you’re going to need longer arms. A Grand Rapids man may have found one of the biggest trees in the state. Rob Nelson won the prize of “Potential State Champion Tree” at the ReLeaf Michigan’s Big Tree Hunt. Nelson...
'A long time coming': Kalamazoo armory to become more inclusive
New and expanded female restrooms, a lactation room, and men's facilities will make all soldiers feel included. The project is part of a statewide $100 million investment into Michigan's armories.
Celestino Pablo Hernandez
Celestino Pablo Hernandez, age 66, of Holland, Michigan passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022. A visitation for Celestino will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland 49424, followed by a memorial service at 5:00 PM. Fond...
Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last
The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
Rockford marching band prepares for Rose Parade
While many students are off and relaxing this winter break, Rockford High School’s marching band is preparing for a trip out west.
Arlene Speet
Arlene Speet, age 85, of Holland, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022, surrounded by family. Arlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Most of all, Arlene loved God and lived out her faith daily leaving us with an incredible legacy of God’s unending love. Arlene was preceded in death by her first husband of 7 years, Wesley Schipper, and her second husband, Robert Speet of 45 years. Arlene also suffered the loss of grandsons, Benjamin Schipper and Travis Hulsman and great-grandson Micah Krause. Arlene is survived by her children: Sally & Keith Hulsman, Cindy & Tom Schipper, Scott & Sharon Speet, Paula & Randy Wesseldyke, Kevin & Anita Speet; 16 grandchildren; Ryan (Amy) Hulsman, Laura (Jordan) Krause, TJ Hulsman, Dominick Hulsman, Anson Hulsman, Shauna (Matt) Jacobus, Sam (Melanie) Speet, Savanah (Taylor) Tortorice, Josh (Samantha) Wesseldyke, Nick (Kaily) Wesseldyke, Casey (Jillyssa) Wesseldyke, Jammie Speet, Mitchell (McKenzie) Speet, Hannah Cooper, Ryan (Ann) Hoffman, Rusty Hoek; 38 great-grandchildren. Also, her sister Sharon & Jim Wiersma, brother Merle & Linda Jaarda, brother-in-law, Jarvis Zoerhof, and many nieces and nephews. Arlene loved and lived for her family and even though she struggled with her speech in the last years, everyone knew of her love for them. From the oldest to the youngest of great-grandchildren, she will be dearly missed.
Try this local barbecue sauce made in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love highlighting local businesses, especially when they involve food! Momma D’s Kitchen offers a brand of barbecue sauce made right here in Grand Rapids. Debbie joins us today to talk about the Fine As Wine barbecue sauce line and the other food she offers for catering.
Could We Get Hit with Another Powerful Snow Storm This Weekend?
Just as we are finally getting dug out from the record breaking snowfall last weekend, we are starting to hear rumblings of perhaps another powerful storm for Christmas weekend. Record Breaking Snowfall Totals Last Weekend. The total about of snow from 7 am on Friday, December 16th through 7 am...
Power restored to 1K in Grand Rapids after crash
Over one thousand residents in Grand Rapids are said to be without power following a car accident early this morning.
Warehouses, hotels, offices: Empty buildings become housing in Michigan
In 1924, a three-story brick building in northwest Grand Rapids opened as a storage business with a large block letters advertising a “fire-proof warehouse” painted on the side. A laundromat moved in three decades later, followed by a pool hall called Lucky Ball in the 1970s. Then it...
What Was That Green Flash Over The S-Curve Monday Morning?
A transformer on the West Side blew Monday morning, sending hundreds to a powerless breakfast. The Transformer Blew Out At Around 6:00 This Morning. The power transformer at Front Street and Butterworth, near Wealthy blew out early today, sending sparks flying and setting off a green flash visible on US 131, startling morning commuters.
Weirdest temperature map you’ll see in a long time over Great Lakes region
A strong storm system will have the center of it track right over Lower Michigan. The swirling circulation around the storm will do some strange things to our temperatures across Lower Michigan. A storm system always has the same direction of rotation- counterclockwise. Imagine a top spinning counterclockwise. That’s essentially...
Country club prepares to welcome golfers with new amenities next year
A Grand Rapids country club is in the middle of a $16 million expansion project. Blythefield Country Club, 5801 Northland Drive NE, is building out its existing facilities with plans to be complete in time for the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic. The multiphase project began last summer, according to Tim Koster, incoming board president at Blythefield.
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 121822
It’ll be a cool, mostly quiet night, with lows in the low 20s and wind chills in the low teens. A stray flurry or two is possible, but accumulation isn’t expected. It’ll be a cool, mostly quiet night, with lows in the low 20s and wind chills in the low teens. A stray flurry or two is possible, but accumulation isn’t expected.
