ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
927thevan.com

Thomas Matthews

Thomas Matthews, age 57, of Holland, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022. Tom was born on September 14, 1965, in Gary Indiana, but early on moved with his family to Holland Michigan – the city he would always call his home. Tom loved swimming at Holland Community Pool and Sledding at Nies Hill, near the hospital on the corner of Michigan Avenue and 24th street.
HOLLAND, MI
MLive.com

Grand Rapids high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 19, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS – Below are the final scores from across the Grand Rapids-area high school basketball landscape from Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
927thevan.com

Stephen A. Green

Stephen A. Green, age 78 of Holland, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Holland Hospital. Stephen was born in Kalamazoo to Howard and Jean (Smith) Green. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving first aboard the USS Ranger and then in the Reserves, from 1961-1973. While he spent much of his life in sales (he could “sell ice to an Eskimo”), his true love was woodworking, and he spent many years making everything from cabinets and bookcases to trains and toys for his children and grandchildren. He was also a lover of history, particularly anything to do with the Civil War, and was the collector of so much useless knowledge that he was nearly impossible to beat in trivia. His later years were spent exploring Michigan with his beloved Claudia and building and selling fly rods. When getting out and about was no longer an option, he spent his time watching Michigan State basketball and feeding his kitties treats by the handful.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Celestino Pablo Hernandez

Celestino Pablo Hernandez, age 66, of Holland, Michigan passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022. A visitation for Celestino will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland 49424, followed by a memorial service at 5:00 PM. Fond...
HOLLAND, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last

The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
KALAMAZOO, MI
927thevan.com

Arlene Speet

Arlene Speet, age 85, of Holland, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022, surrounded by family. Arlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Most of all, Arlene loved God and lived out her faith daily leaving us with an incredible legacy of God’s unending love. Arlene was preceded in death by her first husband of 7 years, Wesley Schipper, and her second husband, Robert Speet of 45 years. Arlene also suffered the loss of grandsons, Benjamin Schipper and Travis Hulsman and great-grandson Micah Krause. Arlene is survived by her children: Sally & Keith Hulsman, Cindy & Tom Schipper, Scott & Sharon Speet, Paula & Randy Wesseldyke, Kevin & Anita Speet; 16 grandchildren; Ryan (Amy) Hulsman, Laura (Jordan) Krause, TJ Hulsman, Dominick Hulsman, Anson Hulsman, Shauna (Matt) Jacobus, Sam (Melanie) Speet, Savanah (Taylor) Tortorice, Josh (Samantha) Wesseldyke, Nick (Kaily) Wesseldyke, Casey (Jillyssa) Wesseldyke, Jammie Speet, Mitchell (McKenzie) Speet, Hannah Cooper, Ryan (Ann) Hoffman, Rusty Hoek; 38 great-grandchildren. Also, her sister Sharon & Jim Wiersma, brother Merle & Linda Jaarda, brother-in-law, Jarvis Zoerhof, and many nieces and nephews. Arlene loved and lived for her family and even though she struggled with her speech in the last years, everyone knew of her love for them. From the oldest to the youngest of great-grandchildren, she will be dearly missed.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Try this local barbecue sauce made in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love highlighting local businesses, especially when they involve food! Momma D’s Kitchen offers a brand of barbecue sauce made right here in Grand Rapids. Debbie joins us today to talk about the Fine As Wine barbecue sauce line and the other food she offers for catering.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

What Was That Green Flash Over The S-Curve Monday Morning?

A transformer on the West Side blew Monday morning, sending hundreds to a powerless breakfast. The Transformer Blew Out At Around 6:00 This Morning. The power transformer at Front Street and Butterworth, near Wealthy blew out early today, sending sparks flying and setting off a green flash visible on US 131, startling morning commuters.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Country club prepares to welcome golfers with new amenities next year

A Grand Rapids country club is in the middle of a $16 million expansion project. Blythefield Country Club, 5801 Northland Drive NE, is building out its existing facilities with plans to be complete in time for the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic. The multiphase project began last summer, according to Tim Koster, incoming board president at Blythefield.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 121822

It’ll be a cool, mostly quiet night, with lows in the low 20s and wind chills in the low teens. A stray flurry or two is possible, but accumulation isn’t expected. It’ll be a cool, mostly quiet night, with lows in the low 20s and wind chills in the low teens. A stray flurry or two is possible, but accumulation isn’t expected.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy