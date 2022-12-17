Stephen A. Green, age 78 of Holland, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Holland Hospital. Stephen was born in Kalamazoo to Howard and Jean (Smith) Green. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving first aboard the USS Ranger and then in the Reserves, from 1961-1973. While he spent much of his life in sales (he could “sell ice to an Eskimo”), his true love was woodworking, and he spent many years making everything from cabinets and bookcases to trains and toys for his children and grandchildren. He was also a lover of history, particularly anything to do with the Civil War, and was the collector of so much useless knowledge that he was nearly impossible to beat in trivia. His later years were spent exploring Michigan with his beloved Claudia and building and selling fly rods. When getting out and about was no longer an option, he spent his time watching Michigan State basketball and feeding his kitties treats by the handful.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO