Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Packers defeat Rams 24-12 to keep playoff hopes alive

A.J. Dillon ran for two scores, Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes afloat with a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Dillon put Green Bay ahead for good with an 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter...
Alcohol use blamed for death of Bengals analyst Adam Zimmer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Medical examiners say the death of Cincinnati Bengals analyst Adam Zimmer was caused by chronic alcohol use. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office in Minnesota released the finding Friday. Zimmer had been found dead in October at age 38 at his home in Minnesota. Zimmer...
