NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Trump left ‘shockingly gracious’ letter to Biden on leaving office, book says
Donald Trump wrote a “shockingly gracious” letter to Joe Biden on leaving office, a new book says, amid the unprecedented disgrace of a second impeachment for inciting the deadly Capitol attack as part of his attempt to overturn Biden’s election victory and hold on to power. According...
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Taliban Bans Women From All Afghan Universities
Afghanistan’s Taliban government on Tuesday announced it had suspended university education for all women, effective immediately. A spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Higher Education announced the ban, which follows a March order barring girls from returning to secondary school. “What news could be worse than this?” one female student asked NPR, explaining that her final exam to complete her arts degree had been scheduled for Wednesday. “I’ve been shaking with anger. I can’t even cry. The Taliban took our last hope from us.” A spokesperson for António Guterres, the United Nations’ secretary-general, condemned the decision in a statement, saying Guterres was “deeply alarmed” by the news. The response came as the UN Security Council met in New York to discuss Afghanistan and the Taliban, which the intergovernmental organization has not recognized. Referring to the Taliban as the “de facto authorities,” Guterres’ spokesman urged them “to ensure equal access to education for all women and girls.”Read it at NPR
Tens of thousands wait at border for asylum limits to end
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Migrants along the U.S. border with Mexico sought shelter from the cold early Wednesday as restrictions that prevented many from seeking asylum in the U.S. remained in place beyond their anticipated end. The U.S. government asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday not to lift...
SKY HIGH: Christmas travelers suffer as airfare soars through 2022
Americans landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport during the holidays reacted to travel prices after inflation hit a 40-year record-high in 2022.
5 unlikely US cities that struggled with rising violent crime in 2022
Fox News Digital examined the statistics of violent crime in five mid-sized U.S. cities that do not make headlines as often as major metropolitan areas such as Chicago and New York.
