POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Franziska Bronicki, age 96, of Potsdam, NY passed away on December 19, 2022 at her residence in the village of Potsdam. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Tuesday, December 27th from 3-5 pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Contributions in Franziska’s memory can be made to St. Mary’s Church.

POTSDAM, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO