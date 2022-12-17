Read full article on original website
Franziska Bronicki, 96, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Franziska Bronicki, age 96, of Potsdam, NY passed away on December 19, 2022 at her residence in the village of Potsdam. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Tuesday, December 27th from 3-5 pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Contributions in Franziska’s memory can be made to St. Mary’s Church.
Clayton “Pete” Leon Trudell, 92, formerly of Lisbon
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WWNY) - Clayton “Pete” Leon Trudell, 92 years old, formally of Lisbon, NY, born March 26, 1930 in Ellenburg, NY, died peacefully surrounded by his family, December 10th, 2022 in Nashville, TN. Mr. Trudell is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gayle Waldruff Trudell of...
Patricia Ann “Patsy” French, 71, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Patricia Ann “Patsy” French, age 71, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 10:00AM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Oswegatchie Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 3:00PM to 6:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. French passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
Marian L. Pickert, 93, formerly of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Marian L. Pickert, 93, formerly of Main Street passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital with her family at her side. She was born on March 2, 1929, in Gouverneur, New York to the late P. Lawrence & Mildred E. (Reddick) Pickert.
Kay Francis Kirkey, 73, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Kay Francis Kirkey, 73, of 14 Williams Street, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at the Massena Hospital. Kay was born on August 25, 1949 in Massena, daughter of the late Lyle S. and Hazel (Tarbell) Rush. She was a graduate of Massena Central School and also the Massena School of Business. She married Harold Kirkey on June 14, 1975, in Massena. Harold predeceased her on November 6, 1999.
Violet R. Harris, 79, of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Violet R. Harris, 79, a resident of 70 Reynolds Road, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mrs. Harris passed away Sunday at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Violet R. Harris.
Helen I. Kennedy, 96, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Helen I. Kennedy, 96, peacefully passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Helen was born on October 21, 1926 in Chase Mills, daughter of the late Wendell and Helen (Reizer) Smutz. She was a graduate of Norfolk High School, and on August 27, 1949 she married Clifford R. Kennedy. Clifford predeceased her on August 26, 1977.
Anna R. Hirschey, 96, of Glenfield and Croghan
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Anna R. Hirschey, 96, formerly of Lovers Lane Road and Erie Canal Road, passed away at the Lewis County Health System Residential Healthcare Facility on Friday, December 16, 2022. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St....
Find locally produced meat at Cooperative Extension workshop
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering a workshop designed to help people find sources of locally raised meat. Nutrition and food systems educator Lindsey Promitas says each participant will receive a $24 voucher they can use to buy local meat. There will be...
Children learn special lesson during food pantry field trip
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A field trip to a food pantry was part of a third-grade lesson on helping others during the holiday season. Tuesday morning, third graders from Banford Elementary School in Canton moved their way down Court Street to the Church and Community Program Food Pantry. The...
Evans Mills Raceway expands times for holiday light show
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evans Mills Raceway Park is offering more opportunities for people to see their drive-through holiday light show. General manager Nick Czerow said the Northern Lights show will be available every day through New Year’s Day. It was open Thursdays through Sundays only. Watch the...
Sunday Sports: James Darcy Tournament has high school boys on the hardwood
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ high school basketball took place on Sunday with the consolation and championship games of the James Darcy Tournament taking place in Lisbon. The championship game pit host Lisbon against the Potsdam Sandstoners. In the 1st quarter, Dylan LaMora hit the fadeaway to put...
Employee allegedly sets fire at McDonald’s restaurant in Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - So what happens when you take a BIC lighter to hand sanitizer? For one employee at the McDonald’s restaurant in Ogdensburg, it means an arson arrest. It all started shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday at the McDonald’s on Paterson Street. City firefighters were...
Man arrested in connection with shooting death of Fort Drum soldier
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - An arrest has been made in connection with a gunfight that killed a Fort Drum soldier in Syracuse over the summer. Police charged 22-year-old Nadir Gunn with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment last Thursday. According to court documents, Gunn “wantonly fired...
Part of Potsdam street now one way
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Part of Cottage Street in Potsdam became one way Monday, as part of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s big construction project. “The one-way traffic will help in preventing congestion along this section of Cottage Street, and provide uninhibited emergency vehicle access to the Emergency Ambulance entrance,” hospital officials said in a statement.
