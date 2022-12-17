(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit is ranked as the neediest city out of more than 180 cities in the U.S., according to a 2022 report from WalletHub.The report was based on 28 key metrics, including child poverty, food insecurity and uninsured rates. The rates were determined by a 100-point metric: economic well-being (60 points) and health and safety (40 points).The city ranked No. 2 in child and adult poverty and third in food insecurity rate and percentage of homes with inadequate plumbing. It also ranked first in the worst unemployment rate, 19th in percentage of home with inadequate kitchens, and 42nd in homelessness rate.Detroit is followed by Brownsville, Texas; Cleveland, Ohio; and Gulfport, Mississippi.The report says 11.6% of the U.S. population lived in poverty in 2021. Additionally, more than 580,000 people were homeless at one point in January 2020."As we continue to deal with the economic fallout of inflation and the continued shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's important both help our existing impoverished population and make sure we minimize the number of new people who fall into poverty," WalletHub said in the report.Click here to view the full report.

