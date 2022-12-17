ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Local brothers craft the Detroit Menorah 12 years ago

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Menorah overlooks Campus Martius as Hanukkah begins. It stands as a symbol of hope at 26 feet tall and weighing 4,000 pounds. "The Menorah tells us all that you and your soul have a hidden power… a hidden candle, and you can light that candle and warm up someone else's heart."
The Detroit Free Press

Merry TubaChristmas returns to Detroit church

Central United Methodist Church in Detroit held its Merry TubaChristmas show Saturday, marking its first in-person performance since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The free concert featured tuba players of various ages playing different types of tubas from the church's altar space. Led by conductor Markita Moore, director of bands at Cass Technical High School, the musicians performed beloved Christmas carols, including "Deck the Halls," "Silent Night" and "O Come all Ye Faithful."
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit Youth Choir Gains More National TV, Plans Holiday Concert

DETROIT — Detroit’s beloved Detroit Youth Choir will bring its own unique musical approach and joyous energy to the holidays this year with its annual Christmas concert on Friday, December 23rd. The concert will be held at 7pm, at Central Baptist Church (south Campus), located, at 9665 Steel in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan

DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
Chalkbeat

A Detroit youth activist pushes for better student mental health services

As a voice for Detroit students, Perriel Pace has been unafraid to call attention to important issues facing her peers — whether or not adults want to hear about them.An 11th-grader at Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School, Pace just completed a nearly one-year term as a student representative to the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s school board, where she pressed the district to address concerns such as student mental...
CBS Detroit

Report: Detroit named neediest city in US

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit is ranked as the neediest city out of more than 180 cities in the U.S., according to a 2022 report from WalletHub.The report was based on 28 key metrics, including child poverty, food insecurity and uninsured rates. The rates were determined by a 100-point metric: economic well-being (60 points) and health and safety (40 points).The city ranked No. 2 in child and adult poverty and third in food insecurity rate and percentage of homes with inadequate plumbing. It also ranked first in the worst unemployment rate, 19th in percentage of home with inadequate kitchens, and 42nd in homelessness rate.Detroit is followed by Brownsville, Texas; Cleveland, Ohio; and Gulfport, Mississippi.The report says 11.6% of the U.S. population lived in poverty in 2021. Additionally, more than 580,000 people were homeless at one point in January 2020."As we continue to deal with the economic fallout of inflation and the continued shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's important both help our existing impoverished population and make sure we minimize the number of new people who fall into poverty," WalletHub said in the report.Click here to view the full report.
News Talk 1490

Detroit Residents Ban Together To Oppose Concrete Crushing Facility

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Residents from Detroit’s Core City neighborhood are banding together to oppose a planned concrete crushing facility. According to Michigan Radio, residents of Core City believe that building the “heavy industrial site” in the neighborhood could be health hazardous for the community. Now, they are urging city officials to deny the facility a permit. The crushing project is being developed by Can-Am International Trade Crossing, a limited liability company owned by real estate developer Murray Wikol.
The Detroit Free Press

Carhartt chooses Dearborn over Kentucky, Mexico for 125 new jobs: Here's why

Dearborn-based apparel firm Carhartt plans to hire up to 125 more workers in Dearborn with an average $43 hourly wage, rather than in Kentucky or Mexico, with help from a recently approved state grant. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that Carhartt has been approved for a $937,500 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program to assist with an anticipated $4.65 million capital investment at its Dearborn campus, which is expected to result in the new hiring. ...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

The tiny southwest Detroit taqueria that sparked a movement

In this season of giving thanks, Metro Detroit owes a huge debt to the tiny taqueria in southwest Detroit that sparked a movement: putting traditional tacos on a menu. Today, scores of restaurants, taco trucks, grocers, party stores, bars and even a few gas stations in Metro Detroit offer "street tacos": usually a soft, corn tortilla filled with meat and topped with onions and cilantro. Many say the first eatery to do so, at least in recent history, was Taqueria Lupita’s, which opened in 1994.
