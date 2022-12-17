Read full article on original website
Upscale bistro and music venue Soul on Ice opens in Detroit
The project by Herb and Danielle Sanders was partially funded by a Motor City Match grant
Detroit business thriving thanks to candle-making classes, vegan soaps
Candle-making classes at She's Home Soaptique have become very popular. So popular in fact that Detroit entrepreneur Wanda Curdez had to make a change — she had to move some of her manufacturing back home to make a space that could accommodate the growing classes of instant artisans. Enveloped in the aroma of...
These 20 metro Detroit restaurants are open on Christmas Day
Christmas Day is less than a week away. And if you haven't given any thought to Christmas dinner, we've got you covered. You can give yourself a break and leave the cooking to someone else. Around metro Detroit, many restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. Several of the restaurants...
Detroit restaurant The Peterboro is reopening soon
A smaller menu and new(ish) leadership are on deck
fox2detroit.com
Local brothers craft the Detroit Menorah 12 years ago
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Menorah overlooks Campus Martius as Hanukkah begins. It stands as a symbol of hope at 26 feet tall and weighing 4,000 pounds. "The Menorah tells us all that you and your soul have a hidden power… a hidden candle, and you can light that candle and warm up someone else's heart."
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.
19-year-old Texas Woman's University straight-A student Jasmine Moody was very popular, well-liked, and has lots of friends. “My daughter was real popular. She had a lot of friends. She was very social and very energetic,” Jasmine’s mother Lisa Kidd told Dateline “She always had a smile on her face. Always, always.”
Merry TubaChristmas returns to Detroit church
Central United Methodist Church in Detroit held its Merry TubaChristmas show Saturday, marking its first in-person performance since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The free concert featured tuba players of various ages playing different types of tubas from the church's altar space. Led by conductor Markita Moore, director of bands at Cass Technical High School, the musicians performed beloved Christmas carols, including "Deck the Halls," "Silent Night" and "O Come all Ye Faithful."
Arab American News
Resilient Neighborhoods: East Side nonprofit seeks to highlight businesses hurt by streetscaping
Detroit’s streetscape program is aimed at reinvigorating commercial corridors across the city, but for business owners like Denise Moore, the construction involved has brought some short-term frustrations. Moore is the owner of ZAB Cultural Collective, a co-working space and art gallery located on East Warren Avenue on the city’s...
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Youth Choir Gains More National TV, Plans Holiday Concert
DETROIT — Detroit’s beloved Detroit Youth Choir will bring its own unique musical approach and joyous energy to the holidays this year with its annual Christmas concert on Friday, December 23rd. The concert will be held at 7pm, at Central Baptist Church (south Campus), located, at 9665 Steel in Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit couple shows off mini Christmas village featuring hundreds of buildings
What started 25 years ago has grown into a large display of Christmas cheer at 12 North Apartments in Southfield. George and Murel Gyde have their mini Christmas village at the complex in memory of their daughter, who was the manager there before dying.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan
DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
A Detroit youth activist pushes for better student mental health services
As a voice for Detroit students, Perriel Pace has been unafraid to call attention to important issues facing her peers — whether or not adults want to hear about them.An 11th-grader at Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School, Pace just completed a nearly one-year term as a student representative to the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s school board, where she pressed the district to address concerns such as student mental...
Report: Detroit named neediest city in US
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit is ranked as the neediest city out of more than 180 cities in the U.S., according to a 2022 report from WalletHub.The report was based on 28 key metrics, including child poverty, food insecurity and uninsured rates. The rates were determined by a 100-point metric: economic well-being (60 points) and health and safety (40 points).The city ranked No. 2 in child and adult poverty and third in food insecurity rate and percentage of homes with inadequate plumbing. It also ranked first in the worst unemployment rate, 19th in percentage of home with inadequate kitchens, and 42nd in homelessness rate.Detroit is followed by Brownsville, Texas; Cleveland, Ohio; and Gulfport, Mississippi.The report says 11.6% of the U.S. population lived in poverty in 2021. Additionally, more than 580,000 people were homeless at one point in January 2020."As we continue to deal with the economic fallout of inflation and the continued shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's important both help our existing impoverished population and make sure we minimize the number of new people who fall into poverty," WalletHub said in the report.Click here to view the full report.
wdet.org
Activists want the DIA to spend its $300 million on a ‘world class experience’
The Detroit Institute of Arts has collected nearly $300 million since 2012 from property taxpayers to provide services to Wayne, Oakland and Macomb County residents, and to keep the museum afloat. Outlier Media and Detroit Free Press reporter Miriam Marini says Detroit activists want to know how the money is...
Opinion: Michigan’s blue trifecta will be judged by progress on environmental justice
There are many urgent issues on the table, but none deserve more attention than the right to breathe clean air, drink clean water, and raise our children free from cancer-causing pollutants
News Talk 1490
Detroit Residents Ban Together To Oppose Concrete Crushing Facility
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Residents from Detroit’s Core City neighborhood are banding together to oppose a planned concrete crushing facility. According to Michigan Radio, residents of Core City believe that building the “heavy industrial site” in the neighborhood could be health hazardous for the community. Now, they are urging city officials to deny the facility a permit. The crushing project is being developed by Can-Am International Trade Crossing, a limited liability company owned by real estate developer Murray Wikol.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
'Menorah in the D' illuminates message of peace, love amid growing antisemitism
Today marks the first of eight nights of Hanukkah. Several events are being held across southeast Michigan to celebrate the Jewish holiday.
Carhartt chooses Dearborn over Kentucky, Mexico for 125 new jobs: Here's why
Dearborn-based apparel firm Carhartt plans to hire up to 125 more workers in Dearborn with an average $43 hourly wage, rather than in Kentucky or Mexico, with help from a recently approved state grant. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that Carhartt has been approved for a $937,500 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program to assist with an anticipated $4.65 million capital investment at its Dearborn campus, which is expected to result in the new hiring. ...
Detroit News
The tiny southwest Detroit taqueria that sparked a movement
In this season of giving thanks, Metro Detroit owes a huge debt to the tiny taqueria in southwest Detroit that sparked a movement: putting traditional tacos on a menu. Today, scores of restaurants, taco trucks, grocers, party stores, bars and even a few gas stations in Metro Detroit offer "street tacos": usually a soft, corn tortilla filled with meat and topped with onions and cilantro. Many say the first eatery to do so, at least in recent history, was Taqueria Lupita’s, which opened in 1994.
