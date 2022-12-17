Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There May Not be Snow, but Gainesville Offers Plenty for the Holidays.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
The World's Largest Occupied Bat Houses are in Florida, and You Can See Them For FreeL. CaneFlorida State
You Can See Wild Horses and Bison in this Florida PreserveL. CaneGainesville, FL
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Lake City man arrested for threatening elderly woman and her son with a hammer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Salaam Sabir Payton, 44, was arrested yesterday and charged with battery on a person over the age of 65, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and property damage after allegedly threatening a 70-year-old woman and her son with a hammer. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded...
alachuachronicle.com
Deputies arrest 14-time felon with loaded gun on RTS bus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Emmanuel Hall, 36, was arrested today on a warrant for felony criminal conspiracy, trafficking in narcotics, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in synthetic narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman and smashing her phone
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Javon Lemand Coney, 25, was arrested last night and charged with robbery by sudden snatching, aggravated assault, and possession of a concealed firearm without a permit. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she was sitting in a friend’s parked car by herself when...
alachuachronicle.com
Video: GPD Shop with a Cop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – This past weekend, Gainesville Police Department held its annual Shop with a Cop event at the Walmart on NW 23rd Street. A special thank you to all the donors this year and volunteers who made this shopping trip extra special, including Walmart and Service First, Inc.
alachuachronicle.com
Update: GPD has one in custody following fatal stabbing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department officers are on the scene of a fatal stabbing that happened at 10:07 a.m. in the 3100 block of SW 26th Drive. One suspect is in custody. GPD updated the release to state that detectives are interviewing the person who stabbed the victim...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after calling police to serve a warrant on his estranged wife
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Cedric Lamarte Webb, 53, was arrested yesterday morning for violation of a domestic violence injunction after he called the police to serve a warrant on his estranged wife. At about 6:15 a.m. yesterday, Webb reportedly called 911 to say he was with Sarah Mosley-Webb, who had...
alachuachronicle.com
Video: ASO Deputy saves hawk from snake
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Deputy Aldous saved a hawk after it tried to eat a snake and the snake turned the tables and strangled the hawk. Both the hawk and the snake were fine after he intervened. And he captured it all on video.
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless woman arrested after taking multiple alcohol bottles from hotel storage closet
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Victoria Lane Woolsey, 37, was arrested last night and charged with burglary after allegedly taking alcohol bottles from a storage closet at the Stayable Select hotel to a vacant storage area, where she was sleeping. Woolsey, whose address is listed as GRACE Marketplace, was reportedly found...
alachuachronicle.com
Lake City man arrested for 2019 spree of business burglaries in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Houston Allen Boatright, 52, was arrested on December 8 and charged in nine business burglary cases from 2019. On March 22, 2019, Boatright allegedly smashed the front glass of Deshi Bazaar at 4110 SW 34th Street and stole the cash register. On that same date, he...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for taking Amazon packages
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Steven Michael Coleman, 35, who is listed as homeless on the arrest report, was arrested yesterday afternoon for two counts of petit theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. At about 4 p.m. on Saturday, a University of Florida...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County Holiday Schedules
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Other than emergency services, all Alachua County government offices will be closed December 26-27, 2022, and January 2, 2023, in observance of the holidays. Curbside Waste Collection/Collection Centers. Residential curbside collection service for solid waste, recycling, and yard trash will not operate on December 26...
alachuachronicle.com
Body found near Lake Alice boat ramp
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (UFPD CID) is currently investigating the death of an individual who was found in the wooded area near the Lake Alice boat ramp. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, the University of Florida Police...
alachuachronicle.com
Florida Supervisors of Elections to award four $1,200 scholarships
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim A. Barton, through the Florida Supervisors of Elections (FSE), is proud to offer Florida college and university students the opportunity to apply for one of four $1,200 scholarships. The scholarships are awarded as part of the association’s ongoing commitment...
alachuachronicle.com
New Florida Museum book highlights the beauty and wonder of natural history collections
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Celebrate the splendor of natural history museums with the new book “All Things Beautiful: Wonders from the Collections of the Florida Museum of Natural History,” now available for purchase from the museum’s gift shop. See more than 300 breathtaking color photos of plants,...
Comments / 0