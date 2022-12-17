ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Springs, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Deputies arrest 14-time felon with loaded gun on RTS bus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Emmanuel Hall, 36, was arrested today on a warrant for felony criminal conspiracy, trafficking in narcotics, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in synthetic narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman and smashing her phone

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Javon Lemand Coney, 25, was arrested last night and charged with robbery by sudden snatching, aggravated assault, and possession of a concealed firearm without a permit. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she was sitting in a friend’s parked car by herself when...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Video: GPD Shop with a Cop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – This past weekend, Gainesville Police Department held its annual Shop with a Cop event at the Walmart on NW 23rd Street. A special thank you to all the donors this year and volunteers who made this shopping trip extra special, including Walmart and Service First, Inc.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Update: GPD has one in custody following fatal stabbing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department officers are on the scene of a fatal stabbing that happened at 10:07 a.m. in the 3100 block of SW 26th Drive. One suspect is in custody. GPD updated the release to state that detectives are interviewing the person who stabbed the victim...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Video: ASO Deputy saves hawk from snake

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Deputy Aldous saved a hawk after it tried to eat a snake and the snake turned the tables and strangled the hawk. Both the hawk and the snake were fine after he intervened. And he captured it all on video.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless man arrested for taking Amazon packages

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Steven Michael Coleman, 35, who is listed as homeless on the arrest report, was arrested yesterday afternoon for two counts of petit theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. At about 4 p.m. on Saturday, a University of Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua County Holiday Schedules

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Other than emergency services, all Alachua County government offices will be closed December 26-27, 2022, and January 2, 2023, in observance of the holidays. Curbside Waste Collection/Collection Centers. Residential curbside collection service for solid waste, recycling, and yard trash will not operate on December 26...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Body found near Lake Alice boat ramp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (UFPD CID) is currently investigating the death of an individual who was found in the wooded area near the Lake Alice boat ramp. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, the University of Florida Police...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Florida Supervisors of Elections to award four $1,200 scholarships

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim A. Barton, through the Florida Supervisors of Elections (FSE), is proud to offer Florida college and university students the opportunity to apply for one of four $1,200 scholarships. The scholarships are awarded as part of the association’s ongoing commitment...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

