iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
KXLY
Jacinda Arden had no idea Sussexes were involved in new Netflix show on hero leaders
Jacinda Arden says she had no idea the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were involved in their latest Netflix show when she agreed to take part. The New Zealand Prime Minister spoke out after Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan, 41, announced on Monday (19.12.22) they were releasing another series on the streamer called ‘Live to Lead’ about history’s most “inspirational” leadership figures.
KXLY
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reunite for Mason’s Bar Mitzvah
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reunited for their son’s Bar Mitzvah. The 43-year-old reality star – who is now married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker – is mother to Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and eight-year-old Reign with her ex-partner and the religious ceremony was said to be “important” to Scott to see as his eldet son entered his teenage years because he was raised as Jewish by his late parents.
KXLY
Jay McGuiness: The Wanted won’t tour again after the death of Tom Parker
Jay McGuiness says The Wanted won’t tour again after the death of Tom Parker. The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ winner doubts if the ‘Glad You Came’ boy band – which also includes Max George, Nathan Sykes and Siva Kaneswaran – will ever hit the road again, as he doesn’t think the dynamic “would work” after Tom passed away aged 33 from a brain tumour.
KXLY
This week’s new releases: A Mariah Carey special, ‘Maverick’ comes to streaming, ‘Best Man’ and more
This week’s new entertainment releases include Mariah Carey in concert on CBS singing Christmas songs, a free stream of the beloved 1965 animated special “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and megahit “Top Gun: Maverick” lands on Paramount+ on Thursday. Coming to Netflix is the movie “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” which stars Emma Thompson and follows a young girl with a big imagination who decides to take a stand against her tyrannical keepers. And comedian Michael McIntyre brings his hit British game show “The Wheel” stateside for a two-week stretch on NBC beginning Monday.
KXLY
Golden Globe nominations, classic films honored and Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss dies | Hot off the Wire podcast
In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. The nominees for the Golden Globes were announced. Classic movies were added to the National Film registry. The Associated Press revealed its...
