Santa Paula, CA

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top

A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reunite for Mason’s Bar Mitzvah

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reunited for their son’s Bar Mitzvah. The 43-year-old reality star – who is now married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker – is mother to Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and eight-year-old Reign with her ex-partner and the religious ceremony was said to be “important” to Scott to see as his eldet son entered his teenage years because he was raised as Jewish by his late parents.
Original animatronic ‘E.T.’ model used in Spielberg classic sells for $2.6 million

The original mechatronic model of the little alien from Steven Spielberg‘s 1982 sci-fi classic “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” sold over the weekend for a staggering $2.56 million, according to the auction organizers. The filming model, created by Oscar-winning special effects master Carlo Rambaldi in 1981, went under the...
Prince Louis to make public Christmas debut

Prince Louis will make a public appearance during the royal family’s Christmas celebrations for the first time this year. The four-year-old prince – who is the youngest son of Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales – is expected to join his relatives on their traditional walk to St Mary Magdalene Church from Sandringham for the first time on 25 December, though a final decision won’t be made until on the day, the Daily Mirror newspaper reports.

