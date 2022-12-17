ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Kingsport Times-News

ETSU looks to snap four-game skid at LSU

JOHNSON CITY — These are trying times for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. Coach Desmond Oliver’s squad has four straight losses of four points or fewer, the latest on a heartbreaking last-second shot. Now the Bucs (4-8) try to break that streak on the road against LSU (10-1) on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wattad finding success in third season as Lander coach

Omar Wattad is already seeing good results in his third year as Lander's men's basketball coach. The all-time leading scorer in Science Hill history moved to the coaching ranks after playing collegiately at Georgetown and later Chattanooga.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
avlwatchdog.org

Enrollment, Retention Plunge at UNC-Asheville as Leaders Depart

Student enrollment and retention are plunging at the University of North Carolina Asheville, and top leadership is once again departing, including Nancy J. Cable, the fifth occupant of the chancellor’s office in the last eight years. Senior staff and faculty are leaving too, including tenured professors, at the highest...
ASHEVILLE, NC
rockytopinsider.com

Local Running Back Announces Top Two, Commitment Date

Knoxville running back Desean Bishop announced a top two of Appalachian State and Tennessee Monday afternoon and plans to decide between the two Wednesday. Bishop shared the news on Twitter including his plan to sign Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET at the Karns High School auditorium. Bishop is a three-star...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Mountain Xpress

Many Gen Zers in WNC explore new kinds of spirituality

When Marc Mullinax began teaching at Mars Hill University two decades ago, the school’s Southern Baptist roots were still plain to see in the student body. “I would say eight or nine people out of every 10 in my classes strongly identified as Christian,” says Mullinax, a professor of religion and philosophy. “We had a lot of people who would carry their Bibles around and talk about faith as quickly and as easily as the latest movie. It was just a topic of sharing.”
MARS HILL, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: West Ridge runs away from Cloudland in FCA tourney

BLOUNTVILLE — It was all West Ridge in the Bank of Tennessee/Carter County Bank FCA Hoops Classic at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletics Complex. The Wolves roared out to a 29-point halftime lead and rolled to a 76-32 victory over Cloudland in boys basketball action Monday night.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Unicoi County Schools partnering with ETSU to help students dealing with trauma

The Unicoi County School System is partnering with East Tennessee State University to help give students who have experienced trauma the tools they need to succeed. Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) are described by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention as potentially traumatic events that happen to children under the age of 18, such as experiencing or witnessing violence or neglect or growing up in an environment where substance abuse and mental health problems are present.
Kingsport Times-News

Keep Carter County Beautiful recognized for efforts in No Trash November campaign.

ELIZABETHTON — Keep Carter County Beautiful was one of three anti-litter organizations that were recognized by the Tennessee Department of Transportation for the results of their efforts in TDOT’s second annual No Trash November, a month-long initiative created to ensure Tennessee roadways re safe from the harmful effects of litter. The other two organizations to receive special recognition were Keep Knoxville Beautiful and the American Legion Camden post.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Four West Ridge students win Barter Theatre awards for writing plays

BLOUNTVILLE — Some award-winning young playwrights are haunting the halls of local and regional high schools. On a non-scary note, three of the four highest West Ridge High finishers in a recent Barter Theatre competition wrote comedies versus one drama. They took two of the top three places and two of five honorable mentions in the event.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bridging Time: Central Holston Bridge

“Bridging Time” — a monthly series featuring photos by Calvin Sneed — highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 photos of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast). This month’s featured bridge is the Central Holston Bridge.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

