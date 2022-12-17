Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU looks to snap four-game skid at LSU
JOHNSON CITY — These are trying times for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. Coach Desmond Oliver’s squad has four straight losses of four points or fewer, the latest on a heartbreaking last-second shot. Now the Bucs (4-8) try to break that streak on the road against LSU (10-1) on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Wattad finding success in third season as Lander coach
Omar Wattad is already seeing good results in his third year as Lander's men's basketball coach. The all-time leading scorer in Science Hill history moved to the coaching ranks after playing collegiately at Georgetown and later Chattanooga.
avlwatchdog.org
Enrollment, Retention Plunge at UNC-Asheville as Leaders Depart
Student enrollment and retention are plunging at the University of North Carolina Asheville, and top leadership is once again departing, including Nancy J. Cable, the fifth occupant of the chancellor’s office in the last eight years. Senior staff and faculty are leaving too, including tenured professors, at the highest...
rockytopinsider.com
Local Running Back Announces Top Two, Commitment Date
Knoxville running back Desean Bishop announced a top two of Appalachian State and Tennessee Monday afternoon and plans to decide between the two Wednesday. Bishop shared the news on Twitter including his plan to sign Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET at the Karns High School auditorium. Bishop is a three-star...
Kingsport Times-News
NET Notes: Hampton boasting state's best offensive output
It’s way early, but Hampton has been scoring points at a better clip than any boys basketball team in Tennessee. The Bulldogs have topped 90 points three times and were averaging 81.5 going in Monday’s game.
Kingsport Times-News
Path to ETSU a matter of motivation for Boone's Jones
GRAY — Brogan Jones found motivation all the way to the Division I level of college baseball. The Daniel Boone senior infielder signed recently to play at East Tennessee State, and he said size was part of the story.
Mountain Xpress
Many Gen Zers in WNC explore new kinds of spirituality
When Marc Mullinax began teaching at Mars Hill University two decades ago, the school’s Southern Baptist roots were still plain to see in the student body. “I would say eight or nine people out of every 10 in my classes strongly identified as Christian,” says Mullinax, a professor of religion and philosophy. “We had a lot of people who would carry their Bibles around and talk about faith as quickly and as easily as the latest movie. It was just a topic of sharing.”
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: West Ridge runs away from Cloudland in FCA tourney
BLOUNTVILLE — It was all West Ridge in the Bank of Tennessee/Carter County Bank FCA Hoops Classic at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletics Complex. The Wolves roared out to a 29-point halftime lead and rolled to a 76-32 victory over Cloudland in boys basketball action Monday night.
wgnsradio.com
Sizeable Fentanyl Drug Bust Takes Place in Rutherford County, North Carolina – Not in Rutherford County, Tennessee
(Rutherford County, North Carolina) An alleged drug bust that took place in North Carolina has received a lot of attention in Tennessee because the county where the arrest took place may sound familiar to local residents. Evidently, approximately 1,100 Fentanyl pills, 26.4 grams of marijuana, a 9mm handgun and over...
WYFF4.com
Upstate golf course could be turned into multi-family homes, neighbors and golfers sound off
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A beloved Greenville County golf course could be closing and what could come in its place has neighbors and golfers alike worried. "It's kind of bittersweet that development is going here. It's cool, more homes but it's one less golf course in the area," golfer John McNamara said.
Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi County Schools partnering with ETSU to help students dealing with trauma
The Unicoi County School System is partnering with East Tennessee State University to help give students who have experienced trauma the tools they need to succeed. Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) are described by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention as potentially traumatic events that happen to children under the age of 18, such as experiencing or witnessing violence or neglect or growing up in an environment where substance abuse and mental health problems are present.
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Carter County Beautiful recognized for efforts in No Trash November campaign.
ELIZABETHTON — Keep Carter County Beautiful was one of three anti-litter organizations that were recognized by the Tennessee Department of Transportation for the results of their efforts in TDOT’s second annual No Trash November, a month-long initiative created to ensure Tennessee roadways re safe from the harmful effects of litter. The other two organizations to receive special recognition were Keep Knoxville Beautiful and the American Legion Camden post.
kentuckytoday.com
Encouraging others, staying active is the plan for former pastor
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (BP) – As of last Sunday, Don Wilton may no longer be the pastor of First Baptist Church. But he has no affection for a certain word. It’s one he would like to see … well, retired. “The word ‘retirement’ is very unfortunate and non-existent...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Four West Ridge students win Barter Theatre awards for writing plays
BLOUNTVILLE — Some award-winning young playwrights are haunting the halls of local and regional high schools. On a non-scary note, three of the four highest West Ridge High finishers in a recent Barter Theatre competition wrote comedies versus one drama. They took two of the top three places and two of five honorable mentions in the event.
4 of the most scenic fishing spots in East Tennessee
Fishing is one of Tennessee's favorite pastimes, and anglers in East Tennessee have the opportunity to take in some gorgeous scenery while landing world-class freshwater fish.
Kingsport Times-News
Updated and watch now: Sullivan school board picks new director of schools in 5-2 vote
BLOUNTVILLE — Morristown native Chuck Carter was selected as the top candidate to be the new director of schools for Sullivan County at a called school board meeting Monday evening. The vote was 5-2.
Kingsport Times-News
Bridging Time: Central Holston Bridge
“Bridging Time” — a monthly series featuring photos by Calvin Sneed — highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 photos of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast). This month’s featured bridge is the Central Holston Bridge.
Marion man charged with attempted murder
A Marion man was arrested and charged with attempted murder in an October shooting in McDowell County.
Family fears the worst as search continues for missing East Tennessee man
An East Tennessee family is holding on to hope as Jefferson County authorities and loved ones are searching for David McAfee.
