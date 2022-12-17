Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Watch issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-23 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: South Washington Cascades Updated Oregon zones 014,015,016 and Washington zones 045, 046 (Gorge and Upper Hood River); and Washington zone 019 (South Washinton Cascades.) The Winter Storm Watches remains the same. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...The Winter Storm Warning for tonight has ended since snowfall rates have decreased. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one half of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 20:58:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-21 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Northern Oregon Cascades Updated Oregon zones 014,015,016 and Washington zones 045, 046 (Gorge and Upper Hood River); and Washington zone 019 (South Washinton Cascades.) The Winter Storm Watches remains the same. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to four tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday morning commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS
Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Columbia River Gorge, Western Columbia River Gorge by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-24 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Western Columbia River Gorge Updated Oregon zones 014,015,016 and Washington zones 045, 046 (Gorge and Upper Hood River); and Washington zone 019 (South Washinton Cascades.) The Winter Storm Watches remains the same. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...The Winter Weather Advisory for tonight has ended. Temperatures have warmed above freezing and precipitation has dwindled for much of the area. Wet roads may refreeze overnight. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one quarter of an inch to one half of an inch. * WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday morning commute. Wind chills dropping as low as 15 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-23 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Oregon and central and south central Washington. * WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Chelan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 21:20:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-21 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Holden Village, Stevens Pass, and Stehekin. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-23 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central Oregon; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Grande Ronde Valley; John Day Basin; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon; Wallowa County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Oregon and central and south central Washington. * WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
