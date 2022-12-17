Effective: 2022-12-20 20:58:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-21 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Northern Oregon Cascades Updated Oregon zones 014,015,016 and Washington zones 045, 046 (Gorge and Upper Hood River); and Washington zone 019 (South Washinton Cascades.) The Winter Storm Watches remains the same. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to four tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday morning commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

