FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
MLive.com
Michigan women take down No. 6 North Carolina in Jumpman Invitational
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Facing a top-10 team on a big stage, the Michigan women made a major statement in the Queen City. The Wolverines beat sixth-ranked North Carolina on Tuesday night, 76-68, in the opening game of the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. Michigan improved to 11-1 thanks to red-hot shooting in...
MLive.com
Michigan visits North Carolina for marquee event, and this time the women are invited
ANN ARBOR -- Earlier this college basketball season, there was a game played on an aircraft carrier. Annual early-season tournaments include the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Maui Invitational, the Champions Classic, and various other multi-team events in and out of the country. Most all of them are for men’s teams...
Michigan Football poaches former 4-star quarterback
The Michigan football team has been landing players from the NCAA Transfer Portal like it is their job, and that continued on Tuesday afternoon, as they reportedly landed a former 4-star quarterback. According to Jack Tuttle, who spent the last four seasons at Indiana, he is transferring to Michigan. Prior to going to Indiana, Tuttle was rated as a 4-star quarterback, and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 167 overall player in the Class of 2018.
MLive.com
UMass LB transfer Aaron Alexander commits to Michigan State
Aaron Alexander will continue his college career close to home. The Massachusetts true freshman linebacker announced his transfer commitment to Michigan State via Twitter on Tuesday. He entered the portal last week. At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, Alexander is a former three-star prospect and one-time Michigan commit from Belleville High...
MLive.com
Florida State DT transfer Jarrett Jackson commits to Michigan State
Michigan State just landed another addition from the portal. Jarrett Jackson, a Florida State defensive tackle, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Tuesday night. The graduate transfer entered the portal earlier this month. Jackson is the second transfer to commit to Michigan State on Tuesday, following Massachusetts...
Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring Within Conference
Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle will be playing in the Big Ten next season, but it won't be for the Hoosiers. On Tuesday, the senior QB announced that he has committed to Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan. "Excited for the future," Tuttle tweeted. "#GoBlue." This is the second...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. North Carolina (12/20/22): Free live stream, tipoff time, channel
Both of Michigan’s basketball teams are in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the Jumpman Invitational, with the women tipping off the event on Tuesday night against North Carolina. Watch Michigan basketball on FuboTV (7-day free trial) The Michigan men will take the court on Wednesday, also against the Tar Heels....
MLive.com
Rocket Watts’ return highlights Michigan State-Oakland matchup
EAST LANSING – The last time Rocket Watts stepped foot on the Breslin Center court, he scored 21 points to lead Michigan State to an upset win over No. 2 Michigan and help the Spartans earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in March, 2021. On Wednesday he’ll be...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football flips commitment of 2023 LB from B1G school
Michigan football grabbed a commitment from former Nebraska commit Hayden Moore on Monday. Moore broke the news from his Twitter account. Moore is a 3-star LB out of Aurora, Colorado per the 247Sports Composite. Moore decommitted from Matt Rhule and Nebraska on Sunday. Besides the Wolverines and Huskers, Moore also had offers from Iowa and Wisconsin out of the B1G.
Michigan Steals Prospect Away From Big Ten Foe
Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a couple of days away, but has not stopped working on prospects committed elsewhere. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit inside linebacker Hayden Moore earlier today. Throw...
Four-star linebacker decommits from MSU days before National Signing Day
The 2023 recruiting cycle has been a strange roller-coaster ride for Michigan State football. Just as the Spartans had seemingly regained some momentum on the trail, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jayvant Brown decommitted from MSU on Sunday afternoon. The move comes a little over a month after Brown committed to Michigan State.
MLive.com
Former Michigan State DE Michael Fletcher transferring to Appalachian State
Michael Fletcher picked a new school. The former Michigan State defensive end who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, announced his commitment to Appalachian State via Twitter on Monday. Fletcher, 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, is a former three-star prospect from Flint Carman-Ainsworth High School who spent four seasons with...
Michigan Strikes Again On The Recruiting Trail
Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a few days away, but has not stopped working on previously uncommitted prospects. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney defensive back D'Juan Waller earlier tonight. Throw in the...
Michigan Nabs Another Stud From The Transfer Portal
Michigan has been killing it on the field and because of that, transfers are looking at Ann Arbor as one of their top destinations of choice. Today, the Wolverines landed yet another potential impact player in Coastal Carolina's Josaiah Stewart. The 6-2, 230-pound Stewart was a former three-star prospect in...
MLive.com
Eastern Michigan football caps historic season with Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win
Everything came full circle for Eastern Michigan’s football team on Tuesday. The Eagles were 0-4 in bowl games under Chris Creighton and hadn’t won a postseason game in 30 years, but that all changed when they took the field for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Despite falling behind...
Transfer Running Back Commits To Michigan State
Just hours after missing on one of their top high school running back targets, Michigan State football received a commitment from UConn transfer tailback Nathan Carter. He announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday. After redshirting as a true freshman in 2020, Carter was the lead back for Huskies in...
WATCH: Tom Izzo expecting to get Oakland's best shot when Michigan State hosts Golden Grizzlies
Michigan State hasn’t beaten Oakland by fewer than 12 points since 2015, when the Spartans went to overtime with the Golden Grizzlies and claimed a 99-93 victory. Despite the historical record, MSU head coach Tom Izzo maintains the perception that Oakland consistently finds a way to punch above its weight when its time to play the Spartans.
BREAKING: Michigan Picks Up Another Transfer Portal Target
The Michigan Wolverines continue to knock it out of the park in the transfer portal, this time landing Drake Nugent - a veteran center from Stanford. Nugent is the second former Stanford player in a week to join Michigan's roster via the transfer portal, joining offensive tackle Myles Hinton (brother of former Michigan defensive lineman Chris Hinton).
MLive.com
Early signing period 2022: See where top high school football recruits in Michigan are headed
The annual early signing period for football recruits heading to NCAA Division I schools begins at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and lasts through the end of the day Friday. Easily the most popular signing period since it was introduced in 2017, any remaining football players who don’t sign to Division I schools this week can still sign during the national signing period slated to begin on Feb. 1.
Late Kick: TCU's magical ride comes to an end against Michigan in the CFP Semifinal
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides insight as to why Michigan will outmatch TCU in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal.
