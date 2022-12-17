ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

MLive.com

Michigan women take down No. 6 North Carolina in Jumpman Invitational

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Facing a top-10 team on a big stage, the Michigan women made a major statement in the Queen City. The Wolverines beat sixth-ranked North Carolina on Tuesday night, 76-68, in the opening game of the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. Michigan improved to 11-1 thanks to red-hot shooting in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan Football poaches former 4-star quarterback

The Michigan football team has been landing players from the NCAA Transfer Portal like it is their job, and that continued on Tuesday afternoon, as they reportedly landed a former 4-star quarterback. According to Jack Tuttle, who spent the last four seasons at Indiana, he is transferring to Michigan. Prior to going to Indiana, Tuttle was rated as a 4-star quarterback, and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 167 overall player in the Class of 2018.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

UMass LB transfer Aaron Alexander commits to Michigan State

Aaron Alexander will continue his college career close to home. The Massachusetts true freshman linebacker announced his transfer commitment to Michigan State via Twitter on Tuesday. He entered the portal last week. At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, Alexander is a former three-star prospect and one-time Michigan commit from Belleville High...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Florida State DT transfer Jarrett Jackson commits to Michigan State

Michigan State just landed another addition from the portal. Jarrett Jackson, a Florida State defensive tackle, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Tuesday night. The graduate transfer entered the portal earlier this month. Jackson is the second transfer to commit to Michigan State on Tuesday, following Massachusetts...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football flips commitment of 2023 LB from B1G school

Michigan football grabbed a commitment from former Nebraska commit Hayden Moore on Monday. Moore broke the news from his Twitter account. Moore is a 3-star LB out of Aurora, Colorado per the 247Sports Composite. Moore decommitted from Matt Rhule and Nebraska on Sunday. Besides the Wolverines and Huskers, Moore also had offers from Iowa and Wisconsin out of the B1G.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Steals Prospect Away From Big Ten Foe

Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a couple of days away, but has not stopped working on prospects committed elsewhere. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit inside linebacker Hayden Moore earlier today. Throw...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State DE Michael Fletcher transferring to Appalachian State

Michael Fletcher picked a new school. The former Michigan State defensive end who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, announced his commitment to Appalachian State via Twitter on Monday. Fletcher, 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, is a former three-star prospect from Flint Carman-Ainsworth High School who spent four seasons with...
EAST LANSING, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Strikes Again On The Recruiting Trail

Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a few days away, but has not stopped working on previously uncommitted prospects. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney defensive back D'Juan Waller earlier tonight. Throw in the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Nabs Another Stud From The Transfer Portal

Michigan has been killing it on the field and because of that, transfers are looking at Ann Arbor as one of their top destinations of choice. Today, the Wolverines landed yet another potential impact player in Coastal Carolina's Josaiah Stewart. The 6-2, 230-pound Stewart was a former three-star prospect in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
SpartanNation

Transfer Running Back Commits To Michigan State

Just hours after missing on one of their top high school running back targets, Michigan State football received a commitment from UConn transfer tailback Nathan Carter. He announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday. After redshirting as a true freshman in 2020, Carter was the lead back for Huskies in...
EAST LANSING, MI
WolverineDigest

BREAKING: Michigan Picks Up Another Transfer Portal Target

The Michigan Wolverines continue to knock it out of the park in the transfer portal, this time landing Drake Nugent - a veteran center from Stanford. Nugent is the second former Stanford player in a week to join Michigan's roster via the transfer portal, joining offensive tackle Myles Hinton (brother of former Michigan defensive lineman Chris Hinton).
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Early signing period 2022: See where top high school football recruits in Michigan are headed

The annual early signing period for football recruits heading to NCAA Division I schools begins at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and lasts through the end of the day Friday. Easily the most popular signing period since it was introduced in 2017, any remaining football players who don’t sign to Division I schools this week can still sign during the national signing period slated to begin on Feb. 1.
ANN ARBOR, MI

