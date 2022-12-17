Read full article on original website
spongejose
2d ago
I have never cared what rotten tomatoes has to say about any movie. it's an organization that is paid off by those movies themselves!
Reply
24
Jack Stecher
2d ago
I bet James Cameron is like what in the hell? everything we did in this new avatar movie, and we just got outshined by a cartoon cat. in boots. 'Merica.
Reply
7
Al Bundy 4 prez
1d ago
It probably will be better than Avatar 2. That was 3 hrs of a yawn fest. Yes the 3D was great and the cinematography as well. But the story was boring and it was way to long.
Reply
2
