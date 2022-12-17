Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Deion Sanders' Sons Reportedly Make Transfer Decision
Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, both of his sons made their official transfer decisions.. Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders officially entered the transfer portal on Saturday evening. On3 first reported the news. Unsurprisingly, both players are expected to end...
North Carolina man accused of killing dad found dead, sheriff says
A man accused of killing his father was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
wfmynews2.com
Guilford County School board members reject Republican party's nominee to fill vacant seat
Board members said they did nothing wrong by voting down the nominee. The Guilford County GOP said it believes the board broke state law.
Comments / 0