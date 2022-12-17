Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Foods That Just Make Sense In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
10 Things Everyone Needs to do In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Events In Pittburgh That Should Be On Your CalendarTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
2023 WR Zion Folwer Recommits to Pitt
The Pitt Panthers got a commitment back from three-star wideout Zion Fowler.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Five Things to Know Before Pitt vs. Syracuse
ACC play begins in full swing for the Pitt Panthers Tuesday night in New York. Pitt battles Syracuse to jump-start the ACC calendar following one previous conference game for both teams. The Panthers and Orange won their ACC openers against N.C. State and Notre Dame, respectively. Here are five things...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Continues Strong Start Behind Veterans, Hopeful Young Front Court
Keith Dambrot’s Duquesne Dukes continued their hot start to the season over the weekend with a massive comeback victory over Indiana State. The Dukes looked to their strong veteran core to pull them from behind a come out with the ‘W,’ as Tre Williams, Jimmy Clark III, Joe Reece, and Dae Dae Grant combined for more than 65 points en route to the 92-86 win.
Pitt's Whole Recruiting Class will Sign During Early Period
The Pitt Panthers will be done with recruiting at the end of the early period.
Pitt Offers Top FCS RB Transfer Bhayshul Tuten
The Pitt Panthers are looking for their Israel Abanikanda replacement.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Extends Offer to North Carolina A&T Transfer RB Bhayshul Tuten
Despite having commitments from two high school running backs, it appears Pitt is still looking to add to 2023 running back room. Monday evening, Pitt extended an offer to North Carolina A&T transfer Bhayshul Tuten, who entered the transfer portal on December 14. Tuten had an impressive 2022 season, rushing...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- December 19
Update (1:29 PM)- **Pitt 2023 3-star quarterback commit Ty Dieffenbach announces his plans for National Signing Day.
cardiachill.com
Quarterback Christian Veilleux transfers to Pitt
Not very long ago, there was a lot of uncertainty about what the Pittsburgh Panthers will do at the most important position in football. Once Kenny Minchey decided to de-commit and flip to Notre Dame and Kedon Slovis decided to enter the portal, There were only Nick Patti and Nate Yarnell in the room with limited options.
Pitt Flips Three-Star WR Israel Polk from Colorado State
The Pitt Panthers added a third wide receiver to their 2023 class.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
‘I’m Gonna Shock a Lot of People’: Pitt 2023 WR Commit Israel Polk Already Dreams Big
He goes by Izzy. Whether he’s walking the halls of St. John Bosco High, back home with his family in the Bay Area or just hanging out with his friends, everyone calls him Izzy. It’s not Israel Abanikanda. It’s Israel Polk — the newest commit in Pitt’s class of...
TV Talk: Mark Cuban returns to Pittsburgh for ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ segment
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was back in his native Pittsburgh on Tuesday to tape a segment for an upcoming profile on “CBS Sunday Morning,” grabbing lunch with four childhood friends at Galley Bakery Square. Todd Reidbord, one of the owners of Bakery Square parent company Walnut Capital...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Penn-Trafford’s Owen Ott
For most people, gaining 80 pounds might be seen as something negative. But for Penn-Trafford wrestler Owen Ott, it was quite the opposite. It was a natural progression from a fledgling 132-pound freshman to a dominant 215-pound senior. As a freshman, Ott went 6-18 at 132 pounds. The next year,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills senior thrilled by surprise scholarship announcement
Jamie Wade had a difficult task ahead of her. After finding out her daughter, Maura, had won a $5,000 scholarship as part of The Point’s Friday Night Rivalry series, Jamie wanted to find the right way to surprise her with the news. What Jamie told Maura was that someone...
The 5 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Pittsburgh If You're LGBTQ+
There are certain neighborhoods in Pittsburgh that are ideal for members of the LGBTQ+ community, so check out the top locations in the city.
nextpittsburgh.com
Visit Schell Games, the video game capital of Pittsburgh
In this episode of Yinzer Backstage Pass, we visit the Pittsburgh headquarters of Schell Games. About 20 years ago, Jesse Schell, a former Disney Imagineer, started doing video game and theme park consulting here in Pittsburgh. Within a year, he hired a few folks to help out with some bigger projects — and then he kept on hiring engineers, designers, AI specialists and storytellers. Today there are more than 100 employees at the Schell Games offices in Station Square.
'Handyman Negri' honored during Duquesne's commencement
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mister Rogers' handyman and Duquesne professor for more than 40 years, Joe Negri, led hundreds of new graduates of Duquesne University in song on Friday afternoon. During the commencement ceremony at the field house, Negri was presented with the Presidential Award for Extraordinary Service. He has served as a professor for 40 years and was one of the founding members of the music school in 1970. "I'm overwhelmed, honored, and humbled, and I'm really, really very happy to be here today," he said to the graduating class. For the graduates, it was a day of celebration and dreams achieved. "Going to Duquesne has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember," said 2022 graduate Caroline Kucko. "My dad and I would always take yearly trips here every spring, catch a Pirates game, and visit campus. It's crazy for it to be over but I'm excited for the next steps." Congratulations to the class of 2022!
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Academy cheerleaders bring spirit to winter sports programs
When it pertains to school spirit, Sewickley Academy cheerleaders Nikki Golestan and Alex Cordle rise above the crowd. The senior co-captains promote an intensity spirit-wise that is beyond comparison. “Our captains have amazing school spirit and Panther pride,” said Lindsey Petruska, who shares the cheer coaching duties at Sewickley with...
Best Neighbourhoods in Pittsburgh For Young Professionals
Here's what you need to know about the Steel City - from the best neighborhoods for young professionals, to the top attractions, to the best museums and cultural institutions.
nextpittsburgh.com
Former Steelers brighten holidays for Boys & Girls Clubs and Clairton families
Former Steelers safety Will Allen called on a pair of teammates to help bring home some needed wins for local families on Dec. 13 in West Mifflin. Retired Steelers linebackers Ryan Shazier and Arthur Moats joined Allen and volunteers from the Will Allen Foundation and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania to help 60 kids from the Clairton City School District and the Boys & Girls Clubs shop for gifts for their families this holiday season.
10 Things Everyone Needs to do In Pittsburgh
People often ask me, "What's there to do in Pittsburgh?" My answer is always the same: a lot!. Whether you're a fan of art, history, food, or just spending time outdoors, there's something for everyone in this city.
Comments / 0