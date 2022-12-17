ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Five Things to Know Before Pitt vs. Syracuse

ACC play begins in full swing for the Pitt Panthers Tuesday night in New York. Pitt battles Syracuse to jump-start the ACC calendar following one previous conference game for both teams. The Panthers and Orange won their ACC openers against N.C. State and Notre Dame, respectively. Here are five things...
Duquesne Continues Strong Start Behind Veterans, Hopeful Young Front Court

Keith Dambrot’s Duquesne Dukes continued their hot start to the season over the weekend with a massive comeback victory over Indiana State. The Dukes looked to their strong veteran core to pull them from behind a come out with the ‘W,’ as Tre Williams, Jimmy Clark III, Joe Reece, and Dae Dae Grant combined for more than 65 points en route to the 92-86 win.
Pitt Extends Offer to North Carolina A&T Transfer RB Bhayshul Tuten

Despite having commitments from two high school running backs, it appears Pitt is still looking to add to 2023 running back room. Monday evening, Pitt extended an offer to North Carolina A&T transfer Bhayshul Tuten, who entered the transfer portal on December 14. Tuten had an impressive 2022 season, rushing...
Quarterback Christian Veilleux transfers to Pitt

Not very long ago, there was a lot of uncertainty about what the Pittsburgh Panthers will do at the most important position in football. Once Kenny Minchey decided to de-commit and flip to Notre Dame and Kedon Slovis decided to enter the portal, There were only Nick Patti and Nate Yarnell in the room with limited options.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Penn-Trafford’s Owen Ott

For most people, gaining 80 pounds might be seen as something negative. But for Penn-Trafford wrestler Owen Ott, it was quite the opposite. It was a natural progression from a fledgling 132-pound freshman to a dominant 215-pound senior. As a freshman, Ott went 6-18 at 132 pounds. The next year,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills senior thrilled by surprise scholarship announcement

Jamie Wade had a difficult task ahead of her. After finding out her daughter, Maura, had won a $5,000 scholarship as part of The Point’s Friday Night Rivalry series, Jamie wanted to find the right way to surprise her with the news. What Jamie told Maura was that someone...
Visit Schell Games, the video game capital of Pittsburgh

In this episode of Yinzer Backstage Pass, we visit the Pittsburgh headquarters of Schell Games. About 20 years ago, Jesse Schell, a former Disney Imagineer, started doing video game and theme park consulting here in Pittsburgh. Within a year, he hired a few folks to help out with some bigger projects — and then he kept on hiring engineers, designers, AI specialists and storytellers. Today there are more than 100 employees at the Schell Games offices in Station Square.
CBS Pittsburgh

'Handyman Negri' honored during Duquesne's commencement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mister Rogers' handyman and Duquesne professor for more than 40 years, Joe Negri, led hundreds of new graduates of Duquesne University in song on Friday afternoon. During the commencement ceremony at the field house, Negri was presented with the Presidential Award for Extraordinary Service. He has served as a professor for 40 years and was one of the founding members of the music school in 1970. "I'm overwhelmed, honored, and humbled, and I'm really, really very happy to be here today," he said to the graduating class. For the graduates, it was a day of celebration and dreams achieved. "Going to Duquesne has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember," said 2022 graduate Caroline Kucko. "My dad and I would always take yearly trips here every spring, catch a Pirates game, and visit campus. It's crazy for it to be over but I'm excited for the next steps." Congratulations to the class of 2022! 
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley Academy cheerleaders bring spirit to winter sports programs

When it pertains to school spirit, Sewickley Academy cheerleaders Nikki Golestan and Alex Cordle rise above the crowd. The senior co-captains promote an intensity spirit-wise that is beyond comparison. “Our captains have amazing school spirit and Panther pride,” said Lindsey Petruska, who shares the cheer coaching duties at Sewickley with...
Former Steelers brighten holidays for Boys & Girls Clubs and Clairton families

Former Steelers safety Will Allen called on a pair of teammates to help bring home some needed wins for local families on Dec. 13 in West Mifflin. Retired Steelers linebackers Ryan Shazier and Arthur Moats joined Allen and volunteers from the Will Allen Foundation and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania to help 60 kids from the Clairton City School District and the Boys & Girls Clubs shop for gifts for their families this holiday season.
