Eileen Taylor Rowland
Eileen Taylor Rowland, 80, died Friday afternoon, December 16, 2022 in her Roanoke Rapids home. Eileen was born October 19, 1942 in Halifax County to Joseph Pender Taylor and Nancy Bass Taylor. Her parents; her husband, Dennis M. Rowland, Sr; and siblings, Joe Taylor, Kathleen Gupton, Grace Crowder, Robert Taylor...
West identified as person in car pulled from river
Keyon West has been identified as the person who was located in a car that had to be retrieved from the Roanoke River last week. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said Sergeant Morgan Worrell received notification that West, a former defendant in the Glenview quadruple murders of 2017 until a witness recanted his statement, died of a gunshot wound.
HCSO seeks info in Family Dollar larceny
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a larceny that occurred around 6 p.m. at the Family Dollar located in Enfield. The larceny occurred on December 10. Lieutenant Shane Guyant said two individuals were seen in the store taking various items. It is believed this larceny is related to...
Coat drive helps nearly 300
A winter coat drive in which nearly 300 coats were distributed Saturday was deemed a success, Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said. “Any time you give nearly 300 coats out, that’s tremendous,” Martin said. Captain Gorton Williams and Stephanie Credle, who runs Lily’s Boutique on Roanoke Avenue,...
Northampton Farm Bureau receives division excellence award
Northampton County Farm Bureau was named the winner of the 2022 County of Excellence Award, Division 3. The county organization was judged North Carolina Farm Bureau’s most effective in its membership class in implementing programs, services and activities that build active county Farm Bureaus and fulfill the mission of the organization.
RRPD investigates vehicle break-ins, thefts
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins as well as the larceny of three vehicles over the last few days. Chief Bobby Martin said the crimes have occurred in the 1900 block of Julian R. Allsbrook Highway, the 1200 block of Charlotte Street, River Road, and the 800 block of Allen Avenue.
