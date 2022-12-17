The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins as well as the larceny of three vehicles over the last few days. Chief Bobby Martin said the crimes have occurred in the 1900 block of Julian R. Allsbrook Highway, the 1200 block of Charlotte Street, River Road, and the 800 block of Allen Avenue.

