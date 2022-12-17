ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSUCountry

Former LSU OL Cam Wire Announces Transfer Destination

LSU offensive lineman Cam Wire has announced he will stay in-state and transfer to Tulane. The Tigers' starting tackle in the season opener against Florida State, Wire ultimately played in just four games this year. Starting in 10 games from 2019-2022, but a tough performance against Florida State forced LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

BREAKING: Alabama WR Aaron Anderson Commits to LSU

Brian Kelly has landed his first big fish out of the NCAA Transfer Portal. Sunday evening, former 5-star wide receiver Aaron Anderson announced his commitment to LSU, giving this receiving corps another lethal weapon for the foreseeable future. The Alabama transfer did not record any stats in his freshman campaign...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Judge dismisses seven allegations against Les Miles, LSU made by former football recruiter

A Baton Rouge judge on Monday dismissed several counts from a former LSU recruiter's sweeping lawsuit against university officials and the Tigers' ex-football coach Les Miles. Sharon Lewis, a former associate athletic director, filed suit against LSU last year, alleging an atmosphere of hostility and discrimination was allowed to fester at the university after she reported sexual harassment claims two female students made against the coach.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

SI Tickets: Kim Mulkey, LSU Tigers Getting Ready for Conference Play

SI Tickets is the one-stop shop to purchase and lock in your LSU men's and women's basketball tickets for this season. SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the world. With the fan’s experience in mind, SI Tickets features a $10 flat transaction fee on all purchases.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Former LSU Athletics exec who sued school had claims dismissed in court

BATON ROUGE - A judge said Tuesday that a lawsuit against LSU by a former athletics department executive was inconclusive and dismissed all claims against the school. Judge Tim Kelly dismissed all of former #LSU employee Sharon Lewis’s RICO claims in a Baton Rouge Courtroom Tuesday. Additionally, Lewis and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Watch the wreck of the Brookhill ferry return to the waters of the Mississippi River

In early October, Patrick Ford was out for one of his regular walks along the banks of the Mississippi in downtown Baton Rouge. At the time, the Mississippi was much lower than normal, and Ford was noticing all sorts of things he had never seen along the newly exposed ground. As he approached the tree line again to the north, he realized that what he had thought a few weeks earlier was a wall had been exposed much more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge woman found guilty of scamming FEMA with stolen information

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 41-year-old Baton Rouge woman will serve time in federal prison after being convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Shawnda Augustus admitted to attempting to defraud FEMA by submitting 40 disaster unemployment assistance applications to the Louisiana Workforce Commission in her name and in the names of other victims without their consent or knowledge after the 2016 flood.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE

