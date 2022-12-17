Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
BREAKING: LSU Gains Commitment From LSU Legacy Brett Bordelon
LSU has secured a commitment from 2025 offensive lineman Brett Bordelon. The LSU legacy has been linked to the Tigers for quite some time and has now shut down his recruitment to commit to Brian Kelly’s program. With his father, Ben Bordelon, being a Tiger legend and brother Bo...
NOLA.com
Previous coaching relationships help LSU football expand 2023 signing class nationally
Head coaches get a lot of the credit for recruiting, but it wasn’t LSU coach Brian Kelly or even the coordinators that drew Las Vegas-based cornerback Jeremiah Hughes to LSU. It was defensive graduate assistant Nicco Fertitta. Fertitta, a former safety at Notre Dame under Kelly, had coached Hughes...
Former LSU OL Cam Wire Announces Transfer Destination
LSU offensive lineman Cam Wire has announced he will stay in-state and transfer to Tulane. The Tigers' starting tackle in the season opener against Florida State, Wire ultimately played in just four games this year. Starting in 10 games from 2019-2022, but a tough performance against Florida State forced LSU...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Coach Drew Brees gives pep talk to Purdue; LSU fans had feelings about it
Purdue announced last week that Drew Brees will be an assistant coach for his alma mater as the Boilermakers prepare to face LSU in the Citrus Bowl. In a video posted to his Instagram, Brees gave a motivational speech to his new players. "This is a new era of Purdue...
LSU Hosts Pair of Elite Transfer Portal Defensive Linemen For Visits
It was a busy weekend on the recruiting trail for this LSU football program. Along with hosting a few 2023 targets, Brian Kelly’s staff also welcomed a pair of transfer portal defensive linemen. The Tigers brought in Oregon EDGE Bradyn Swinson and Arizona defensive lineman Paris Shands for visits...
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: In Brian Kelly, LSU has a coach in tune with new roster-building reality
LSU football coach Brian Kelly held a news conference Saturday, his first Q and A session since the Southeastern Conference championship game. As you’d expect, there was a lot of turf to cover. Yes, Jayden Daniels is practicing and has been limited. But if the Tigers were to play...
Recruits React to Successful LSU Visits, Raving on Social Media
LSU continues putting the final touches on their 2023 recruiting class, and with Early Signing Day inching closer, the last two weeks have been nonstop for Brian Kelly’s staff. Whether it be traveling across the country for in-home visits or hosting prospects to Baton Rouge, it’s officially crunch time...
NOLA.com
A career milestone and strong defense give LSU a win in its final game in Maui
MAUI, Hawaii — Angel Reese had her 12th double-double in a row and surpassed 1,000 career points as No. 11 LSU rolled over Oregon State 87-55 late Sunday night at the Maui Classic to close out nonconference play. Reese, a Maryland transfer, finished with 25 points and a career-high...
BREAKING: Alabama WR Aaron Anderson Commits to LSU
Brian Kelly has landed his first big fish out of the NCAA Transfer Portal. Sunday evening, former 5-star wide receiver Aaron Anderson announced his commitment to LSU, giving this receiving corps another lethal weapon for the foreseeable future. The Alabama transfer did not record any stats in his freshman campaign...
theadvocate.com
Judge dismisses seven allegations against Les Miles, LSU made by former football recruiter
A Baton Rouge judge on Monday dismissed several counts from a former LSU recruiter's sweeping lawsuit against university officials and the Tigers' ex-football coach Les Miles. Sharon Lewis, a former associate athletic director, filed suit against LSU last year, alleging an atmosphere of hostility and discrimination was allowed to fester at the university after she reported sexual harassment claims two female students made against the coach.
SI Tickets: Kim Mulkey, LSU Tigers Getting Ready for Conference Play
SI Tickets is the one-stop shop to purchase and lock in your LSU men's and women's basketball tickets for this season. SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the world. With the fan’s experience in mind, SI Tickets features a $10 flat transaction fee on all purchases.
NOLA.com
LSU baseball receives nation-high three preseason first-team honors by Collegiate Baseball
LSU topped the nation with three players named to Collegiate Baseball’s preseason first-team All-America list Monday. Juniors outfielder Dylan Crews, right-hander/utility player Paul Skenes and sophomore third baseman/designated hitter Tommy White made the first team. Junior first-baseman Tre' Morgan was named to the the second team. The teams with...
theadvocate.com
Southern quarterback BeSean McCray has entered transfer portal: 'It has been a blessing'
Southern quarterback BeSean McCray, who started all 12 games for the Jaguars this season, said Monday he will enter the NCAA transfer portal and will not return to the team next fall. McCray was benched after committing two turnovers in three possessions in a 43-24 loss to Jackson State in...
wbrz.com
Former LSU Athletics exec who sued school had claims dismissed in court
BATON ROUGE - A judge said Tuesday that a lawsuit against LSU by a former athletics department executive was inconclusive and dismissed all claims against the school. Judge Tim Kelly dismissed all of former #LSU employee Sharon Lewis’s RICO claims in a Baton Rouge Courtroom Tuesday. Additionally, Lewis and...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Passing through Baton Rouge, drug network spanned from Los Angeles to Miami: U.S. Attorney
United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. announced the sentencing of a Baton Rouge man connected to a drug trafficking network that spanned from Compton, California, through Baton Rouge, and to Miami, Florida. According to a news release, 49-year-old Victor Welton was sentenced as part of Operation Going Bacc to...
NOLA.com
Watch the wreck of the Brookhill ferry return to the waters of the Mississippi River
In early October, Patrick Ford was out for one of his regular walks along the banks of the Mississippi in downtown Baton Rouge. At the time, the Mississippi was much lower than normal, and Ford was noticing all sorts of things he had never seen along the newly exposed ground. As he approached the tree line again to the north, he realized that what he had thought a few weeks earlier was a wall had been exposed much more.
theadvocate.com
One of Baton Rouge's oldest charter schools closing, will be reborn to train teachers
One of the oldest charter schools in Baton Rouge is surrendering its charter after 25 years in operation, but is on its way to be reborn as a specialized district-run school focusing on training future teachers. J.K. Haynes Charter School, named after a pioneering Black educator, opened its doors in...
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish. Louisiana – A Destrehan, Louisiana resident has been cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for failing to tag and validate a deer harvest and for failing to comply with harvest card requirements. The Louisiana...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge woman found guilty of scamming FEMA with stolen information
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 41-year-old Baton Rouge woman will serve time in federal prison after being convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Shawnda Augustus admitted to attempting to defraud FEMA by submitting 40 disaster unemployment assistance applications to the Louisiana Workforce Commission in her name and in the names of other victims without their consent or knowledge after the 2016 flood.
NOLA.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
