Mexican star Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete and Australian contender Liam Wilson will fight for the vacant WBO junior lightweight world title Friday, Feb. 3, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Navarrete, the reigning WBO featherweight titlist, hopes to become the 10th Mexican-born boxer to win world titles in...

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO