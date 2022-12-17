Read full article on original website
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
Authorities say a 75-year-old man was killed after shooting his girlfriend and himself in a Sarasota residence.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Top 5 Pizza Places in Bradenton, FLKiki AlbaBradenton, FL
This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensBradenton, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Glass falls from Tampa’s tallest building, closing part of Ashley Drive
Police have shut down the street in front of the Regions Building after one of the tower's windows broke Tuesday morning.
Here's The Biggest Home In Florida
America is home to houses so jaw-droppingly huge that it's almost unreal. Most people can only dream about one day owning one of these massive dwellings, which can take up acres of land by itself. It's not always about the size or the number of bedrooms, it's also about the wonderful amenities that come with it. Pools, balconies, home theatres, basketball courts, and other extravagant additions can really sell a home.
200-acre racetrack takes shape east of Tampa for car enthusiasts
TAMPA, Fla. - A huge racetrack is taking shape near the intersection of I-4 and I-75, just east of Tampa, but it's not for NASCAR or Formula 1. It's for ordinary people who love cars and want to drive fast – legally. Motor Enclave Tampa is a 200-acre track...
Tampa housing sales slowed the most in US, RE/MAX reports
Tampa home sales slowed down the most in the whole country, according to new data from RE/MAX.
Gators Edge Rusher Lloyd Summerall Transferring to USF
Lloyd Summerall III is headed to USF after four season with the Gators.
Bicyclist killed in crash on Tamiami Trail in Sarasota
One person was killed in a crash on Tamiami Trail in Sarasota on Monday night, authorities said.
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Florida. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the Discoverer
Photo byLovelyLillith, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. If you want to learn or experience something new, there's arguably no better place to do it than a museum. And even better, the chances are good that if you're in a museum in Florida, you're out of the heat, into the air conditioning, and looking at some memorable things.
Tampa Bay Foot And Ankle Provider Promotes Conservative Options
TAMPA and LARGO, Fla., Dec. 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A new podiatrist is making waves at Modern Foot & Ankle. Patrick Derby, DPM, joined the Central Florida podiatric group recently, invigorating the Tampa, Westchase, and Largo clinics with his surgical dexterity, expansive knowledge of conservative therapies—and love of surfing.
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top level
A Florida witness in the Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida, area reported watching and photographing four, silent, triangle-shaped objects just above the tree top level at about 7:22 p.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Update on Howard Frankland, Gateway Expressway
Cranes on barges can be seen as cars zip past the hundreds of workers constructing the new Howard Frankland Bridge that will link Tampa and St. Petersburg. The new $865 million bridge, expected to be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 (weather permitting), will have eight lanes: four will be general use lanes, allowing drivers to travel from Tampa to St. Petersburg, and four will be express lanes with two lanes from the St. Petersburg side toward Tampa and two lanes from the Tampa side toward St. Petersburg.
At least 1 dead in crash on U.S. 41 in Lutz
At least one person died in a crash on U.S. Highway 41 in Lutz early Monday morning.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies...
Driver dies in crash on I-75 exit ramp in Wesley Chapel
At least one person was killed in a wreck in the area of Interstate 75 and State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel.
New roundabout at Gulfstream Avenue and US-41 to open in Sarasota this week
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Changes to the intersection of Gulfstream Avenue and Tamiami Trail in Sarasota are coming soon. After lots of construction frustration, the new roundabout is finally slated to open before Christmas Day. The Florida Department of Transportation said the new roundabout will slow traffic down. City...
Tampa’s Chanta Restaurant is the coziest in the state of Florida
Chanta Restaurant is a dreamy culinary gem in Tampa. The food here is exquisite, but the charming team behind Chanta put a lot of TLC into making sure the experience and aesthetic inside match the power of its menu. The website Cheapism recently listed the coziest restaurants in every state, and Chanta is number one in Florida. Another notch in Tampa’s foodie belt.
5 Tampa Bay restaurants make OpenTable’s top 100 for 2022 list
Five Tampa Bay area restaurants have made OpenTable's "Top 100 Restaurants 2022" list.
4 Florida cities listed among the fastest-growing ‘Boomtowns’ in America
Four Florida cities were listed among the fastest-growing municipalities in the United States in a report by SmartAsset.
This Florida Destination Is One Of America's Best Christmas Cities
WalletHub found the best U.S. cities that'll get you in the holiday spirit.
All the Tampa Bay bars and restaurants that closed in 2022
It's been a tough year for Tampa Bay's restaurant scene, especially following the aftermath of the pandemic. Some major local institutions decided to close in 2022, citing everything from mental and physical fatigue, supply chain issues and just general burnout. While this is by no means a comprehensive list, here...
