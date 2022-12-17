ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Here's The Biggest Home In Florida

America is home to houses so jaw-droppingly huge that it's almost unreal. Most people can only dream about one day owning one of these massive dwellings, which can take up acres of land by itself. It's not always about the size or the number of bedrooms, it's also about the wonderful amenities that come with it. Pools, balconies, home theatres, basketball courts, and other extravagant additions can really sell a home.
FLORIDA STATE
200-acre racetrack takes shape east of Tampa for car enthusiasts

TAMPA, Fla. - A huge racetrack is taking shape near the intersection of I-4 and I-75, just east of Tampa, but it's not for NASCAR or Formula 1. It's for ordinary people who love cars and want to drive fast – legally. Motor Enclave Tampa is a 200-acre track...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Foot And Ankle Provider Promotes Conservative Options

TAMPA and LARGO, Fla., Dec. 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A new podiatrist is making waves at Modern Foot & Ankle. Patrick Derby, DPM, joined the Central Florida podiatric group recently, invigorating the Tampa, Westchase, and Largo clinics with his surgical dexterity, expansive knowledge of conservative therapies—and love of surfing.
LARGO, FL
Update on Howard Frankland, Gateway Expressway

Cranes on barges can be seen as cars zip past the hundreds of workers constructing the new Howard Frankland Bridge that will link Tampa and St. Petersburg. The new $865 million bridge, expected to be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 (weather permitting), will have eight lanes: four will be general use lanes, allowing drivers to travel from Tampa to St. Petersburg, and four will be express lanes with two lanes from the St. Petersburg side toward Tampa and two lanes from the Tampa side toward St. Petersburg.
TAMPA, FL
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa’s Chanta Restaurant is the coziest in the state of Florida

Chanta Restaurant is a dreamy culinary gem in Tampa. The food here is exquisite, but the charming team behind Chanta put a lot of TLC into making sure the experience and aesthetic inside match the power of its menu. The website Cheapism recently listed the coziest restaurants in every state, and Chanta is number one in Florida. Another notch in Tampa’s foodie belt.
TAMPA, FL
All the Tampa Bay bars and restaurants that closed in 2022

It's been a tough year for Tampa Bay's restaurant scene, especially following the aftermath of the pandemic. Some major local institutions decided to close in 2022, citing everything from mental and physical fatigue, supply chain issues and just general burnout. While this is by no means a comprehensive list, here...
TAMPA, FL

