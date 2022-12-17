ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Michigan: Three Things to Watch

Carolina looks to keep the good vibes rolling after their thrilling overtime win over Ohio State at Madison Square Garden by beating another B1G team in an NBA arena. Michigan are in Charlotte to take on UNC at the Spectrum Center in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational tomorrow night. The Wolverines have had a lot of time off for exams and didn’t look sharp in a home win against Lipscomb. What should the Tar Heels expect when they tip-off? Here are three things to watch.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Extends Offer to North Carolina A&T Transfer RB Bhayshul Tuten

Despite having commitments from two high school running backs, it appears Pitt is still looking to add to 2023 running back room. Monday evening, Pitt extended an offer to North Carolina A&T transfer Bhayshul Tuten, who entered the transfer portal on December 14. Tuten had an impressive 2022 season, rushing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
offtackleempire.com

Penn State, Ohio State take on New Orleans

The Big Easy plays host to Penn State, Ohio State, ten other teams, and this “writer” for a two-day dual tournament. How does it work? The twelve teams are separated into two pools, and those pools into two pods. Each pod plays a round-robin, and then the winners play one another to determine a pool champion (and 3rd- and 5th-place finishers). There is no competing across pools, as conference mates are kept away from each other.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State basketball: Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing credit 'good' UNC after OT loss in CBS Sports Classic

Ohio State basketball had every chance to hand the preseason No. 1 team, North Carolina, its fifth loss of the 2022-23 season — and before a raucous crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York — but a buzzer-beating shot by Pete Nance sent the game to overtime, where the Tar Heels emerged with an 89-84 CBS Sports Classic win. The result left Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann and forward Justice Sueing searching for questions after OSU blew a double-digit lead.
COLUMBUS, OH
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball sees ranking slide without playing

There were no Duke basketball games last week. The Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) haven't played since their 82-55 home win over the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks on Dec. 10. Even so, the AP Top 25 voters dropped Duke from No. 12 to No. 14 this week. The fall was due to impressive wins last week from the now-No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 WCC) and the now-No. 13 UCLA Bruins (10-2, 2-0 Pac-12).
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

Ohio State football: Buckeyes finally add a player from transfer portal

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, the Buckeyes have finally added a player from the transfer portal. There is no rest for Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team. This has been an extremely busy month for the Buckeyes considering that the 2023 recruiting cycle comes to a close next week and that they are preparing for a loaded Georgia team to play in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
COLUMBUS, OH
chapelboro.com

Art’s Angle: ‘Big-Time Onions!’

It is hard to gauge the importance of Carolina’s comeback win over Ohio State Saturday before a large light-blue-clad crowd at Madison Square Garden. The Tar Heels’ 89-84 overtime thriller against the 23rd-ranked Buckeyes — in the macro — helps offset a four-game losing streak that not only knocked them out of the rankings and — in the micro — gave them a non-conference resume-builder for the NCAA tournament.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Football lands commitment from impact transfer

The UNC football program has added some talent via the transfer portal, as an impact offensive lineman has committed to the Tar Heels. Mack Brown and the UNC football program received some great news on Sunday, as a top impact offensive lineman transfer has announced his commitment to the Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

UNC Football lands another transfer portal commitment

The UNC football program has landed a commitment from another transfer player, as the Tar Heels added some much-needed secondary depth. After losing a good amount of players to the transfer portal, the UNC football program needed to take a look at the available players in an effort to fill some of the voids.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

More Physical Andrei Svechnikov Is Creating More Offense

Andrei Svechnikov is clicking into rhyme with the Carolina Hurricanes point run that extended Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. While the Canes have been moving the puck offensively, Svechnikov has certainly contributed, but his physical game has been adding yet another element to his game. In the past five...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Arctic blast arriving for Christmas in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Our next big weather-maker is expected to bring widespread rain to our area the second half of the week, and while snow chances have gone down, a few snow flurries Friday can’t be ruled out in the morning or early afternoon. The overall set-up...
RALEIGH, NC
FanSided

FanSided

