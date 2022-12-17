Read full article on original website
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Michigan: Three Things to Watch
Carolina looks to keep the good vibes rolling after their thrilling overtime win over Ohio State at Madison Square Garden by beating another B1G team in an NBA arena. Michigan are in Charlotte to take on UNC at the Spectrum Center in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational tomorrow night. The Wolverines have had a lot of time off for exams and didn’t look sharp in a home win against Lipscomb. What should the Tar Heels expect when they tip-off? Here are three things to watch.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Extends Offer to North Carolina A&T Transfer RB Bhayshul Tuten
Despite having commitments from two high school running backs, it appears Pitt is still looking to add to 2023 running back room. Monday evening, Pitt extended an offer to North Carolina A&T transfer Bhayshul Tuten, who entered the transfer portal on December 14. Tuten had an impressive 2022 season, rushing...
offtackleempire.com
Penn State, Ohio State take on New Orleans
The Big Easy plays host to Penn State, Ohio State, ten other teams, and this “writer” for a two-day dual tournament. How does it work? The twelve teams are separated into two pools, and those pools into two pods. Each pod plays a round-robin, and then the winners play one another to determine a pool champion (and 3rd- and 5th-place finishers). There is no competing across pools, as conference mates are kept away from each other.
Ohio State basketball: Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing credit 'good' UNC after OT loss in CBS Sports Classic
Ohio State basketball had every chance to hand the preseason No. 1 team, North Carolina, its fifth loss of the 2022-23 season — and before a raucous crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York — but a buzzer-beating shot by Pete Nance sent the game to overtime, where the Tar Heels emerged with an 89-84 CBS Sports Classic win. The result left Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann and forward Justice Sueing searching for questions after OSU blew a double-digit lead.
Duke basketball sees ranking slide without playing
There were no Duke basketball games last week. The Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) haven't played since their 82-55 home win over the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks on Dec. 10. Even so, the AP Top 25 voters dropped Duke from No. 12 to No. 14 this week. The fall was due to impressive wins last week from the now-No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 WCC) and the now-No. 13 UCLA Bruins (10-2, 2-0 Pac-12).
Ohio State football: Buckeyes finally add a player from transfer portal
As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, the Buckeyes have finally added a player from the transfer portal. There is no rest for Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team. This has been an extremely busy month for the Buckeyes considering that the 2023 recruiting cycle comes to a close next week and that they are preparing for a loaded Georgia team to play in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
Duke basketball: Nation's longest road win streak at risk
STREAM: fuboTV (start your free trial) As a program, Duke hasn't lost a "true road game" since Jan. 18, when the 2021-22 Blue Devils fell to the Florida State Seminoles in overtime, 79-78. Then they reeled off wins in their last eight road outings, all in ACC play. Now, entering...
chapelboro.com
Art’s Angle: ‘Big-Time Onions!’
It is hard to gauge the importance of Carolina’s comeback win over Ohio State Saturday before a large light-blue-clad crowd at Madison Square Garden. The Tar Heels’ 89-84 overtime thriller against the 23rd-ranked Buckeyes — in the macro — helps offset a four-game losing streak that not only knocked them out of the rankings and — in the micro — gave them a non-conference resume-builder for the NCAA tournament.
tarheelblog.com
Roy Williams has been one of UNC basketball’s most devoted fans since his retirement
When the cameras panned around the Madison Square Garden crowd on Saturday, it found a familiar face: Roy Williams. He was going with a more metropolitan look of a sport coat and turtleneck, if anything blending into the background a little bit more than he normally would have. Yet he...
keepingitheel.com
UNC Football lands commitment from impact transfer
The UNC football program has added some talent via the transfer portal, as an impact offensive lineman has committed to the Tar Heels. Mack Brown and the UNC football program received some great news on Sunday, as a top impact offensive lineman transfer has announced his commitment to the Tar Heels.
UNC Football lands another transfer portal commitment
The UNC football program has landed a commitment from another transfer player, as the Tar Heels added some much-needed secondary depth. After losing a good amount of players to the transfer portal, the UNC football program needed to take a look at the available players in an effort to fill some of the voids.
Georgia Offer Changes Course of Recruitment for Ohio State Commit
Jontae Gilbert, an emerging 2025 defensive back out of Atlanta, committed to the Buckeyes back in June following a visit. For the most part, the Buckeyes have been mostly unchallenged in this recruitment, until Georgia sent an offer. UGA was thought to be a significant challenger to the Buckeyes, ...
Future Duke basketball guard goes off in front of Jon Scheyer
First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and assistant Amile Jefferson were in Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday evening to check out a couple of future Blue Devils and scout other recruits at the annually talent-rich City of Palms Classic. They saw four-star small forward Darren Harris, who ranks No....
More Physical Andrei Svechnikov Is Creating More Offense
Andrei Svechnikov is clicking into rhyme with the Carolina Hurricanes point run that extended Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. While the Canes have been moving the puck offensively, Svechnikov has certainly contributed, but his physical game has been adding yet another element to his game. In the past five...
NC Central proved the world wrong again in the Celebration Bowl
North Carolina Central knew all along it had what it took to win it all. But it had to prove a lot of people wrong. The post NC Central proved the world wrong again in the Celebration Bowl appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
cbs17
Arctic blast arriving for Christmas in central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Our next big weather-maker is expected to bring widespread rain to our area the second half of the week, and while snow chances have gone down, a few snow flurries Friday can’t be ruled out in the morning or early afternoon. The overall set-up...
North Carolina man accused of killing dad found dead, sheriff says
A man accused of killing his father was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
