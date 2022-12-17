ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

Ex-FAU Student To Spend 24 Years In Federal Prison

Shawn Outler Produced Illegal Material Involving Teen Girl. Burning. Carving Cutting. FBI, Florida Atlantic University Police Credited With Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A former Florida Atlantic University student will spend 24 years in federal prison, then another 25 years under supervised release. […]
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Robber Choked, Used Zip Ties on Restaurant Manager at CityPlace Doral: Police

A would-be robber is facing attempted murder and other charges after he nearly choked a restaurant manager to death then zip-tied and duct-taped her at CityPlace Doral, police said. Nathaniel Brown Jr., 54, was arrested Monday on charges of attempted felony murder, kidnapping, and armed burglary with assault or battery,...
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Security video connects arrested man to multiple crimes along South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a beating on South Beach, which helped police connect the suspect to another crime. On Tuesday, security footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows a rough beat down on July 16 in South Beach. The video shows what police call an aggravated...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Hollywood shooting kills man, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
floridapolitics.com

Claims bill would clear $296K to survivor of 2010 mass shooting in Riviera Beach

‘The (Department of Children and Families) clearly was not doing its job in an effective manner, which led to this tragedy.’. More than a decade after a state investigator’s negligence failed to prevent a mass shooting in Palm Beach County that left six dead, the father of one of the survivors is on track to collect more than $296,000 on his son’s behalf.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Broward School Aide Accused of Inappropriately Touching Special Needs Students

An aide at a high school in Pembroke Pines was arrested Tuesday for allegedly inappropriately touching two students with special needs under his supervision. John Harrison Smith, 53, was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 16, two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct and two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct by an authority figure, Pembroke Pines Police officials said.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

$50k Reward Offered in Armed Robbery of USPS Worker in Coconut Grove

Postal inspectors are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for the arrest of an armed suspect who robbed a United States Postal Service letter carrier in Coconut Grove. The robbery happened on Dec. 14 in the 3300 block of Oak Avenue, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said. Investigators also...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

1 Injured in Shooting After Possible Robbery in Cooper City

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one person injured in Cooper City, officials said. Shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, Broward Regional Communications received a call about a possible shooting at a business in the 9600 block of Stirling Road. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and...
COOPER CITY, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen stable following Lauderhill shooting

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is recovering after being shot in Lauderhill. Police said a 16-year-old was shot at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street, Sunday. After 5 p.m., the victim’s family took the teenager to a nearby fire station. The teen is...
LAUDERHILL, FL
cbs12.com

Woman killed in shooting in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — One woman is dead and another facing questions from investigators following a shooting in Belle Glade. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Monday along West Avenue A, near SW 4th Street. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the first deputies on scene...
BELLE GLADE, FL
doralfamilyjournal.com

Domestic violence cases increase in Doral

We live in a violent society with people willing to hit someone or blast a firearm for the slightest offense. However, it’s more surprising that violence is also experienced behind closed doors, at residential homes, where people should find shelter from the hostile world surrounding us. But this is...
DORAL, FL
cw34.com

Man arrested after attempting to scam another during yacht sale

PEANUT ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in hot water with authorities after trying to scam another man out of his yacht. The arrest report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows that 67-year-old Paul Magnum agreed to buy a 56-foot yacht, know as "Ocean Nomad," from Geoffrey Williamson. The agreement was for $700,000.
PALM BEACH, FL

