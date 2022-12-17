Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Broward gang member ‘Solja’ gets life in prison for home invasion murders, prosecutors say
MIAMI – A Broward gang member will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced in federal court this week for a series of home invasion murders in 2015. Twenty-eight-year-old Derrick Slade, known by the street names of “D” and “Solja,” was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years on 10 federal charges.
Ex-FAU Student To Spend 24 Years In Federal Prison
Shawn Outler Produced Illegal Material Involving Teen Girl. Burning. Carving Cutting. FBI, Florida Atlantic University Police Credited With Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A former Florida Atlantic University student will spend 24 years in federal prison, then another 25 years under supervised release. […]
NBC Miami
Suspect Sought in Attempted Kidnapping of Teen Girl in Pompano Beach
Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a teen girl in Pompano Beach. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday as three girls were walking home in the 2700 block of Northeast 9th Court, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. A man on a...
One-time West Palm candidate sentenced to prison for $800K CARES Act loan fraud
WEST PALM BEACH — A former West Palm Beach city commission candidate with ties to Gov. Ron DeSantis will spend the next three years in prison for defrauding federal small-business loan programs out of more than $800,000. Sean Pierre Jackson, 33, submitted phony IRS tax forms to spur banks...
NBC Miami
Robber Choked, Used Zip Ties on Restaurant Manager at CityPlace Doral: Police
A would-be robber is facing attempted murder and other charges after he nearly choked a restaurant manager to death then zip-tied and duct-taped her at CityPlace Doral, police said. Nathaniel Brown Jr., 54, was arrested Monday on charges of attempted felony murder, kidnapping, and armed burglary with assault or battery,...
PBSO makes 2 arrests in complex real estate crime spree
Two people are facing felony charges after stealing brand-new appliances from real estate properties all over the county and then trying to sell them for a profit, deputies said.
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspect who caused lockdown scare at Fox Trail Elementary in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of causing a school scare. Andre Lyonel Leon, 22, is behind bars after police said he jumped a fence and ran through Fox Trail Elementary on Monday while trying to escape officers. They were trying to arrest him on a...
NBC Miami
Teen Arrested in North Miami High Football Star's Killing to Be Charged as Adult
The 15-year-old arrested in the shooting death of a North Miami High School football star last month will be charged as an adult. The teen appeared at a Zoom hearing Tuesday, where Miami-Dade Judge Dawn Denaro explained that prosecutors are charging him as an adult in the shooting of of 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson.
WSVN-TV
Security video connects arrested man to multiple crimes along South Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a beating on South Beach, which helped police connect the suspect to another crime. On Tuesday, security footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows a rough beat down on July 16 in South Beach. The video shows what police call an aggravated...
Police: 56 people arrested after 7-month-long investigation
Police in Riviera Beach said a seven-month-long undercover investigation into drug activity in the city has resulted in the arrest of dozens of people.
Click10.com
Hollywood shooting kills man, police say
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
floridapolitics.com
Claims bill would clear $296K to survivor of 2010 mass shooting in Riviera Beach
‘The (Department of Children and Families) clearly was not doing its job in an effective manner, which led to this tragedy.’. More than a decade after a state investigator’s negligence failed to prevent a mass shooting in Palm Beach County that left six dead, the father of one of the survivors is on track to collect more than $296,000 on his son’s behalf.
NBC Miami
Broward School Aide Accused of Inappropriately Touching Special Needs Students
An aide at a high school in Pembroke Pines was arrested Tuesday for allegedly inappropriately touching two students with special needs under his supervision. John Harrison Smith, 53, was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 16, two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct and two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct by an authority figure, Pembroke Pines Police officials said.
NBC Miami
$50k Reward Offered in Armed Robbery of USPS Worker in Coconut Grove
Postal inspectors are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for the arrest of an armed suspect who robbed a United States Postal Service letter carrier in Coconut Grove. The robbery happened on Dec. 14 in the 3300 block of Oak Avenue, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said. Investigators also...
NBC Miami
1 Injured in Shooting After Possible Robbery in Cooper City
The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one person injured in Cooper City, officials said. Shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, Broward Regional Communications received a call about a possible shooting at a business in the 9600 block of Stirling Road. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and...
Boca Raton Woman Tells Police She Drank Wine, Beer Before DUI Arrest
Amy Wessell Stopped On Federal Highway, Cops Say 61 MPH in 35 MPH Zone. Self-Identifies As “VP Of Finance.” BY: LAW ENFORCEMENT DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman allegedly sped by a police officer on Federal Highway at nearly twice the posted speed […]
WSVN-TV
Teen stable following Lauderhill shooting
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is recovering after being shot in Lauderhill. Police said a 16-year-old was shot at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street, Sunday. After 5 p.m., the victim’s family took the teenager to a nearby fire station. The teen is...
cbs12.com
Woman killed in shooting in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — One woman is dead and another facing questions from investigators following a shooting in Belle Glade. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Monday along West Avenue A, near SW 4th Street. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the first deputies on scene...
doralfamilyjournal.com
Domestic violence cases increase in Doral
We live in a violent society with people willing to hit someone or blast a firearm for the slightest offense. However, it’s more surprising that violence is also experienced behind closed doors, at residential homes, where people should find shelter from the hostile world surrounding us. But this is...
cw34.com
Man arrested after attempting to scam another during yacht sale
PEANUT ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in hot water with authorities after trying to scam another man out of his yacht. The arrest report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows that 67-year-old Paul Magnum agreed to buy a 56-foot yacht, know as "Ocean Nomad," from Geoffrey Williamson. The agreement was for $700,000.
