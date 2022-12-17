Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky basketball unveils slick all-black uniforms
Let’s face it, it’s bee a slightly underwhelming season so far for Kentucky basketball. The Wildcats’ record is not bad at face value. Kentucky is 7-3 with a win over Michigan, but can’t seem to score the big one; a win against a top 15 opponent. Kentucky has played in 2 such games and been blown out or borderline blown out in both. They also dropped a game to Michigan State in a neutral site earlier this season. Offensively, the Wildcats are just not where they need to be.
Kentucky DL Target Tavion Gadson Announces Signing Day Plans
Kentucky defensive line target Tavion Gadson has once again changed plans and will sign with a program on Wednesday. Standing at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, the Savannah, Georgia native had been committed to Florida State since Aug. 11, and was expected to put pen to paper during the early signing ...
Georgia DL decommits from Florida State following visit to Kentucky
A Georgia defensive lineman has decommitted from Florida State following an official visit to Kentucky over the weekend. Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins 3-star defensive tackle Tavion Gadson, who had been committed to the Seminoles since August, reopened his recruitment Monday. "I would like to thank Coach Norvell, Coach Haggins, and Coach...
WLKY.com
Oscar Tshiebwe stops by King of the Bluegrass to watch younger brother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Kentucky basketball forward Oscar Tshiebwe spent Sunday afternoon at Fairdale High School to watch his younger brother compete on hardwood. "I had to come here to show him the love, to make him know that the family's supporting (him)," said Tshiebwe. Tshiebwe's younger brother,...
wbontv.com
EKU 1971-72 Basketball Team receives 50-year recognition
The 1971-72 Eastern Kentucky Basketball Colonels were recognized by the University and the present-day basketball Colonels during the Eastern Kentucky University and Radford basketball game Saturday afternoon. Eastern outlasted Radford 67-65 to even their record at 6-6. For those of you not old enough to remember, the 1971-72 Colonels were...
southeasthoops.com
Iowa vs. Kentucky Prediction: Music City Bowl
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Iowa vs. Kentucky prediction for the December 31 matchup in the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Wildcats lost five of their final eight games after a 4-0 start, and the offense will look...
Stephen Herron Jr. announces decision to transfer to Louisville
Stephen Herron is returning to his home state of Kentucky to finish out his career
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Major Transfer Loss
Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn is headed back home. On Sunday, the Kentucky native who was a four-star recruit coming out of high school announced his decision to commit to the University of Kentucky. "New home! #GoBigBlue lets get to work!" Dunn tweeted. The football world reacted to his...
Longtime Kentucky horse handler, Wes Lanter, dies at 58
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The horse racing community is mourning the death of beloved handler, Wes Lanter. Lanter got his start at the Kentucky Horse Park and cared for some of Kentucky’s greatest champions, including 1977 Triple Crown winner Seattle Slew. Longtime friend and trainer, Eric Reed, said despite his prowess in handling horses, […]
fox56news.com
Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington
Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house and vehicle were damaged. Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington. Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house...
kentuckytoday.com
$15.8 million reallocated to support Lexington renters, landlords
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday the reallocation of nearly $15.8 million from the Team Kentucky Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund to further support Lexington homeowners, renters and landlords who are still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who qualify can receive up to 15...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Lexington
Do you necessarily require a entire list of the best hospital in the Lexington locality? In this blog article, I’ll give some best hospital details, that are basically situated in the Lexington. Also, a direction map link from your house, with details area, Web information, estimate regular users ratings,...
howafrica.com
Remembering Mary E. Merritt, The First Black Nurse To Be Licensed In Kentucky
Mary E. Merritt was the first black nurse to be certified in Kentucky and the recipient of the National Association of Colored Graduate Nurses’ Mary Mahoney Medal for excellent service in nursing. Merritt was born in 1881 in Berea, Kentucky. She attended Berea College until 1903, when the Day...
WTVQ
Celebration of life held for Lexington shooting victim, Elaina Mammen
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A celebration of life was held Saturday evening for a Lexington shooting victim, Elaina Mammen. Friends and family gathered at the Clarks Legacy Center in Frankfort to say their final goodbyes and share stories of Mammen and her life. Her celebration was live-streamed through the...
WKYT 27
Car struck by gunfire in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say gunfire struck a car on Charles Avenue in Lexington Monday night. No one was inside the car. No one was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. They do not have any suspect information to release.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating shooting of teen
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police say they were called to the 1800 block of McCullough Drive around 1:40 Tuesday afternoon for a report of someone who had been shot. When officers arrived, they learned the teenage victim’s mother had taken him away in a personal vehicle.
fox56news.com
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, opened in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center Friday morning. 7 injured in multi-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a...
WTVQ
Tips to prevent frozen pipes this winter
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ahead of this week’s expected winter weather, Kentucky American Water is reminding homeowners of some simple tips to help prevent their homes’ water pipes from freezing. Below is Kentucky American Water’s advice:. Disconnect garden hoses from your home. If you have an...
WKYT 27
Crews respond to separate, simultaneous incidents at J.M. Smucker plant
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after fire crews responded to two different situations at the JM Smucker plant in Lexington. The Winchester Road plant makes Jif peanut butter. Fire department officials tell us they responded shortly after 11 Monday morning for a reported hazmat incident at the...
WKYT 27
Three tips to protect your plumbing during cold weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bitter cold air, which will arrive late this week, could cause some trouble with your plumbing. Nathan Halliday is a plumber and commercial sales representative for Dauenhauer Plumbing. “You’ll need to just slowly drip your, each faucet in the house, just a slow drip,” Halliday said....
