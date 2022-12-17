ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleby, Wake Forest upend No. 14 Duke 81-70 in ACC play

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Appleby had 18 points and eight assists to help Wake Forest beat No. 14 Duke 81-70 on Tuesday. Cameron Hildreth added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Demon Deacons, who took down their highly ranked instate peer with a confident performance. Wake Forest led 39-30 at halftime, then pushed that margin to 15 points. Jaylen Blakes had a career-high 17 points to lead Duke, which didn't have top freshmen Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead due to non-COVID illnesses. Duke's only lead was 4-2 in its first true road game this season.
Brown scores 25, No. 19 Michigan rolls past No. 6 UNC 76-68

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Fifth-year senior Leigha Brown had 25 points and eight rebounds, and 19th-ranked Michigan knocked off No. 6 North Carolina 76-68 on Tuesday night at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. The 6-foot-1 Brown was 9 of 15 from the field and made three 3-pointers in her 113th career game for the Wolverines. Laila Phelia added 20 points for Michigan, which shot 46% from the field, while holding North Carolina to 32%. Deja Kelly had 15 points and Eva Hodgson had 13 for North Carolina, which couldn’t complete the comeback after falling behind by 23 points in the first half.
