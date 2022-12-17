ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azdesertswarm.com

3-star California defensive lineman Lucas Conti decommits from Arizona

Arizona is expected to sign a pretty large number of recruits on Wednesday, but that group will not include one of its earliest 2023 pledges. Lucas Conti, a 3-star defensive lineman from Corona, Calif., has decommitted from the Wildcats on the eve of the Early Signing Period. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound...
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Arizona Wildcats’ late recruiting surge continues with big names, bodies

“What a weekend!!!” Jedd Fisch tweeted at 7:51 p.m. Sunday. The Arizona football coach was talking about basketball after the Wildcats’ men and women defeated Top 25 teams. He easily could have been referring to football recruiting. That message came less than two hours later, after yet another...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Sports

Wildcats, Sun Devils both in AP rankings for 1st time since 2018

The Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils are both in the top 25 of The Associated Press men’s college basketball rankings for the first time since Feb. 12, 2018. No. 5 Arizona (10-1) rolled past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi last Tuesday before taking a top-10 showdown Saturday against then-No. 6 Tennessee. The Wildcats were ranked No. 9 last week.
TEMPE, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Junior college defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto commits to Arizona

It has been a busy, and very successful, last few days for Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats on the recruiting trail. And the good news keeps on flowing. On Monday, junior college defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto announced his commitment to the ‘Cats. Mailoto, who is 6-foot-3 and 275...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Arizona found a way in Big Game; physical, free throws & a little ‘fun’

His face told the story to the question: was Arizona’s win over Tennessee the best one of the season?. Tommy Lloyd’s eyes widened and, well, probably thought it was too early for all that. But in these precincts, Arizona’s 75-70 hard-fought win was clearly better than beating Creighton...
TUCSON, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona

Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Baby found dead near Grant, Oracle in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A baby was found dead near Grant and Oracle in Tucson on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. The TPD said authorities tried to treat the infant, but...
TUCSON, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Attorney General Secures Restitution and Injunctive Terms for Consumers Who Bought Dogs from Certain Pet Stores

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced last week that his office has obtained an assurance of discontinuance and restitution from Companion Pets, Inc., which sells puppies online and in retail locations in Arizona. “The addition of a dog is an important, emotional decision for any family,” said Attorney General Brnovich. “It...
ARIZONA STATE
8newsnow.com

Legendary Las Vegas gentlemen’s club demolished

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A piece of Las Vegas’s history crumbled to the ground Monday morning as an infamous gentlemen’s club got demolished. Crazy Horse Too, located on Industrial Road by Sahara Avenue, got the boot from the City of Las Vegas as the vacant building became a hazard.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy