azdesertswarm.com
3-star California defensive lineman Lucas Conti decommits from Arizona
Arizona is expected to sign a pretty large number of recruits on Wednesday, but that group will not include one of its earliest 2023 pledges. Lucas Conti, a 3-star defensive lineman from Corona, Calif., has decommitted from the Wildcats on the eve of the Early Signing Period. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound...
Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes flip 3-star cornerback Carter Stoutmire from Arizona Wildcats
Prestonwood Christian (Texas) class of 2023 cornerback Carter Stoutmire has flipped his commitment Colorado and its new head coach Deion Sanders, he announced Tuesday ahead of Early Signing Day. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound 3-star de-committed from Arizona after visiting Colorado last weekend, and ...
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd, Kerr Kriisa and Cedric Henderson Jr. had to say after Arizona’s win over Montana State
Arizona had no trouble beating a solid Montana State team on Tuesday night, but Tommy Lloyd’s demeanor in the postgame press conference was more like that of a coach on the wrong side of the final score. “We won by (21), but you still have standards that you gotta...
Eastern Progress
Arizona Wildcats’ late recruiting surge continues with big names, bodies
“What a weekend!!!” Jedd Fisch tweeted at 7:51 p.m. Sunday. The Arizona football coach was talking about basketball after the Wildcats’ men and women defeated Top 25 teams. He easily could have been referring to football recruiting. That message came less than two hours later, after yet another...
Wildcats, Sun Devils both in AP rankings for 1st time since 2018
The Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils are both in the top 25 of The Associated Press men’s college basketball rankings for the first time since Feb. 12, 2018. No. 5 Arizona (10-1) rolled past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi last Tuesday before taking a top-10 showdown Saturday against then-No. 6 Tennessee. The Wildcats were ranked No. 9 last week.
azdesertswarm.com
Junior college defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto commits to Arizona
It has been a busy, and very successful, last few days for Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats on the recruiting trail. And the good news keeps on flowing. On Monday, junior college defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto announced his commitment to the ‘Cats. Mailoto, who is 6-foot-3 and 275...
azdesertswarm.com
4-star California OL Raymond Pulido flips commitment from Alabama to Arizona
There are a lot of signs you can point to in the past year or so that indicate Jedd Fisch’s “process” that he speaks of ad nauseam may be actually working. Flipping a recruit from Alabama belongs on that list. Arizona has earned a commitment from 4-star...
allsportstucson.com
Arizona found a way in Big Game; physical, free throws & a little ‘fun’
His face told the story to the question: was Arizona’s win over Tennessee the best one of the season?. Tommy Lloyd’s eyes widened and, well, probably thought it was too early for all that. But in these precincts, Arizona’s 75-70 hard-fought win was clearly better than beating Creighton...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona
Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball moves up to No. 18 in Associated Press Top 25 after defeating Baylor
Defeating Baylor in Dallas on Sunday did more than improve the Arizona Wildcats’ record to 8-1 on the season. It also helped the team move up two spots to No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 that was released on Monday. Arizona dropped eight spots after losing big...
CBS Sports
How to watch Arizona vs. Montana State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
The #5 Arizona Wildcats have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Montana State Bobcats at 8:30 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at McKale Memorial Center. The Wildcats are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive. Arizona didn't have too much breathing room in their...
No. 18 Baylor falls to No. 20 Arizona in Coast to Coast Challenge
DALLAS, TX (FOX 44) — Any time a team turns the ball over 19 times, it’s hard to walk away with a win. That proved to be the case for the 18th-ranked Baylor Bears as the 20th-ranked Arizona Wildcats came away with a 75-54 win at the American Airlines Center. The Bears gave the ball […]
azdesertswarm.com
Cate Reese’s second straight double-double leads No. 20 Arizona to victory over No. 18 Baylor
After the Arizona Wildcats’ showing against Kansas in McKale Center on Dec. 8, it would be understandable to be worried about how the team would fare against fellow Big 12 member Baylor. No need to worry as UA put together a complete effort to defeat the Bears by the score of 75-54.
Section 8 Waitlist opens two weeks from Tuesday
A single mother who plans on applying for Section 8 spoke to the struggles of applying in the past and comments on the new process.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona state senator-elect told a judge that ‘Antifa’ attacked her home. Police reports show something else
Justine Wadsack, a Republican who won election to the Arizona Senate last month, testified in t she was forced to leave her family home n because of attacks she believed were politically motivated. Tucson police records don’t support a newly elected state senator’s claim of repeated attacks by “Antifa” at...
KOLD-TV
Baby found dead near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A baby was found dead near Grant and Oracle in Tucson on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. The TPD said authorities tried to treat the infant, but...
KOLD-TV
“It would change my life”: Section 8 waitlist in Tucson to open in two weeks
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People across Tucson have waited years for the Section 8 waitlist to open and in just two weeks, they will be able to finally apply for assistance. It’s been about five years since the waitlist for the City of Tucson public housing and Section...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Arizona Attorney General Secures Restitution and Injunctive Terms for Consumers Who Bought Dogs from Certain Pet Stores
Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced last week that his office has obtained an assurance of discontinuance and restitution from Companion Pets, Inc., which sells puppies online and in retail locations in Arizona. “The addition of a dog is an important, emotional decision for any family,” said Attorney General Brnovich. “It...
KOLD-TV
General Brnovich Announces Nearly $2 Million in Grant Funding to Combat the Opioid Crisis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that the Arizona Attorney General’s Office has awarded $1,762,914 in grant funding to combat the effects of the opioid crisis. The money will help support programs for nearly 14,000 individuals in Pima and Maricopa counties. COPE Community Services...
8newsnow.com
Legendary Las Vegas gentlemen’s club demolished
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A piece of Las Vegas’s history crumbled to the ground Monday morning as an infamous gentlemen’s club got demolished. Crazy Horse Too, located on Industrial Road by Sahara Avenue, got the boot from the City of Las Vegas as the vacant building became a hazard.
