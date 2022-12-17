ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KREM2

Spokane homeless advocate released from ICU after violent attack

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man is out of the hospital after being attacked in his home by a man he gave food and shelter to. Bob Peeler, who recently retired after 42 years at SNAP helping low-income individuals, suffered a fractured skull when police say a homeless man staying in his basement struck him in the head.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

‘Severe right off the bat’: Local snowboarder shares detail of Mt. Spokane accident involving employee

MT. SPOKANE, Wash. – After news broke that a Mt. Spokane employee was injured Saturday evening, folks began speaking out on what they saw happen on the mountain. Lindsay Inge is a beginner snowboarder, who was on the mountain with her boyfriend on Saturday when the accident occurred. She said multiple people told her the man was caught in a machine that appeared to be a snow groomer.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA Attorney General charges Spokane-based health business with fraud, organized crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed charges in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means and his business, Abilia Healthcare. Means is charged with: Leading organized crime First-degree theft Two counts of use of proceeds of criminal profiteering 20 counts of money laundering 43 counts of Medicaid false statement Witness tampering Abilia Healthcare is charged with: Leading...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane County residents bring up sidewalk safety concerns

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Who is liable for keeping sidewalks clear and what happens when that is not done? “I fell down and I knew that I needed to get across the street because I was afraid of another vehicle possibly behind that car,” Greg Szabo said. Last Friday, Szabo was hit by a car trying to walk down Monroe. Szabo is blind, was wearing a reflective vest and had his service dog with him at the time. Despite that, he had to choose to walk in the street rather than on the sidewalk, because it wasn’t shoveled. A preventable accident, bringing to light a bigger problem, snow removal. “I felt like if the sidewalks were much more passable for pedestrians and people with disabilities who need it would be a much safer trip,” he said. Aerius Franklin is a disability advocate at Inland NorthWest Disability Experience or INDEx. He has a form of cerebral palsy, where he relies on a motorized wheelchair and public transportation to get anywhere. However, just getting to the bus stop now is a challenge. “I am literally in the middle of the street. And then I have no traction. So I’m either fishtailing out like this, or I’m just spinning out completely,” Franklin said. Some days, he even gets stuck, in someone else’s footprint. “It makes me nervous,” he said. The sidewalks, used by many, but inaccessible to some. Whether they’re on their feet, wheels, or paws. “The dogs will slip. I’ll slip,” Melissa Giles, who walks dogs for a living, said. “Especially this dog with special needs she only has 3 legs so she’s constantly slipping.” “The city should offer a better solution, the county should offer a better solution,” Franklin said. Right now, the city asks all property owners to clear a 36-inch wide path on sidewalks by 9 a.m. the morning after a snowstorm. But from what NonStop Local saw around Spokane that wasn’t the case. So what then? Kirstin Davis with the city said it’s a complaint-based system, if someone files a complaint against a property, that owner will get a reminder in the mail. If they don’t comply, the city will try to send someone out. Then, the third strike is a citation that could run over $100. However, Davis said that doesn’t really happen. “I’d have to check on that. I haven’t heard of any citations,” she said. Now with one man hurt, due in part to a lack of enforcement by the city, Davis said there’s only so much they can do without adequate staffing. “We are enforcing the policy based on the tools that we have. Best practice so far has really been to empower the community to take care of each other,” she said. Policymaker and city council president Breean Beggs puts it back on code enforcement to do their jobs because another accident could make the city liable. “What I’ve noticed over the years is that the city doesn’t devote enough staff, or make it a priority to enforce those laws and that leaves both the city potentially liable and the property owner on those, hopefully rare, but very unfortunate events when people are seriously injured,” Beggs said. Although, it’s unclear yet if any litigation is in the works for Szabo. To be clear, both the property owner and possibly the city could be liable if someone gets hurt because of an unshoveled sidewalk, but several factors play a role. As always, if you are disabled or a senior, there are nonprofits that can help you clear out your sidewalk or driveway. You just have to call 3-1-1.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Ask Spokane

Is there any free dental care in Spokane?

Hey guys, I've got a close friend of mine who's suffering from terrible tooth issues (severe tooth pain, multiple cavities etc) as a result of her parents ignoring her issues for years. She can barely afford to eat, much less get dental treatment. Is there any chance that there is a free dental clinic near Spokane? It's basically an emergency as the pain is so severe she can't even sleep. Do you have any suggestions?
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘The Church at Planned Parenthood’ ordered to pay $110k in civil damages

SPOKANE, Wash. — “The Church at Planned Parenthood” was ordered to pay $110,000 in civil damages to Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho on Friday. A Spokane County judge ruled that TCAPP violated state law for their protests which interfered with patient care. The judge said TCAPP’s actions created an increased risk of hypertension, increased pain, and a...
SPOKANE, WA
KTVB

One person dead, one more injured after late-night shootout

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person died after a shooting on E Wedgewood Avenue in North Spokane. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), a shooting was reported overnight on Sunday at 1 a.m. SPD officers went to the scene, where two shooting victims were found. They were eventually moved to a nearby hospital.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Signs go up at soon-to-be Crumbl Cookies location in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – If you like cookies and variety, you’ll be excited to know Spokane is one step closer to having Crumbl Cookies!. The Utah-based company applied for a building permit in September. Now, signs are officially up at the soon-to-be location on the corner of Lincoln and Division in north Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How to keep your pipes from freezing this winter

SPOKANE, Wash. — In this weather, it doesn’t take long for the cold to creep in and freeze water pipes in your home, which could turn into thousands of dollars in repairs. For Robert McWatters, he doesn’t worry too much about it. “This is nothing. We lived in North Dakota for a while, that’s cold. It’s not like here. This...
SPOKANE, WA
