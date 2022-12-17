Read full article on original website
Spokane homeless advocate released from ICU after violent attack
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man is out of the hospital after being attacked in his home by a man he gave food and shelter to. Bob Peeler, who recently retired after 42 years at SNAP helping low-income individuals, suffered a fractured skull when police say a homeless man staying in his basement struck him in the head.
AG charges Spokane nurse practitioner with $5M in Medicaid fraud
A licensed nurse practitioner from Spokane is facing 68 criminal charges after being accused by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office of defrauding Medicaid by $5 million. The state has filed charges in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means, 59, and his business, Abilia Healthcare. He now...
Is tipping your garbage person or delivery person during the holidays not normal in Spokane?
I tipped two people who go to my house frequently for their job this week and both looked at me like I was crazy. Is it not normal to toss $5-20 during the holidays for garbage and delivery people? I'm not sure whether I did something not correct.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Severe right off the bat’: Local snowboarder shares detail of Mt. Spokane accident involving employee
MT. SPOKANE, Wash. – After news broke that a Mt. Spokane employee was injured Saturday evening, folks began speaking out on what they saw happen on the mountain. Lindsay Inge is a beginner snowboarder, who was on the mountain with her boyfriend on Saturday when the accident occurred. She said multiple people told her the man was caught in a machine that appeared to be a snow groomer.
Spokane Healthcare Company Owner Charged for Fraudulently Billing Medicaid More Than $5 Million
SPOKANE - The Washington Attorney General's Office has announced the filing of charging documents in Spokane County Superior Court of numerous felony charges against Paul Means and his business, Abilia Healthcare. Means is charged with:. One count of Leading Organized Crime, a Class A felony. One count of Theft in...
WA Attorney General charges Spokane-based health business with fraud, organized crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed charges in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means and his business, Abilia Healthcare. Means is charged with: Leading organized crime First-degree theft Two counts of use of proceeds of criminal profiteering 20 counts of money laundering 43 counts of Medicaid false statement Witness tampering Abilia Healthcare is charged with: Leading...
Documents reveal Airway Heights couple's history of abusing 8-year-old daughter
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child abuse that may be disturbing to some readers. New court documents reveal the Airway Heights couple arrested for failure to notify law enforcement of their 8-year-old adopted daughter's death consistently abused her, pulled her out of school in early 2022 and tied her up for multiple hours every day.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane County residents bring up sidewalk safety concerns
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Who is liable for keeping sidewalks clear and what happens when that is not done? “I fell down and I knew that I needed to get across the street because I was afraid of another vehicle possibly behind that car,” Greg Szabo said. Last Friday, Szabo was hit by a car trying to walk down Monroe. Szabo is blind, was wearing a reflective vest and had his service dog with him at the time. Despite that, he had to choose to walk in the street rather than on the sidewalk, because it wasn’t shoveled. A preventable accident, bringing to light a bigger problem, snow removal. “I felt like if the sidewalks were much more passable for pedestrians and people with disabilities who need it would be a much safer trip,” he said. Aerius Franklin is a disability advocate at Inland NorthWest Disability Experience or INDEx. He has a form of cerebral palsy, where he relies on a motorized wheelchair and public transportation to get anywhere. However, just getting to the bus stop now is a challenge. “I am literally in the middle of the street. And then I have no traction. So I’m either fishtailing out like this, or I’m just spinning out completely,” Franklin said. Some days, he even gets stuck, in someone else’s footprint. “It makes me nervous,” he said. The sidewalks, used by many, but inaccessible to some. Whether they’re on their feet, wheels, or paws. “The dogs will slip. I’ll slip,” Melissa Giles, who walks dogs for a living, said. “Especially this dog with special needs she only has 3 legs so she’s constantly slipping.” “The city should offer a better solution, the county should offer a better solution,” Franklin said. Right now, the city asks all property owners to clear a 36-inch wide path on sidewalks by 9 a.m. the morning after a snowstorm. But from what NonStop Local saw around Spokane that wasn’t the case. So what then? Kirstin Davis with the city said it’s a complaint-based system, if someone files a complaint against a property, that owner will get a reminder in the mail. If they don’t comply, the city will try to send someone out. Then, the third strike is a citation that could run over $100. However, Davis said that doesn’t really happen. “I’d have to check on that. I haven’t heard of any citations,” she said. Now with one man hurt, due in part to a lack of enforcement by the city, Davis said there’s only so much they can do without adequate staffing. “We are enforcing the policy based on the tools that we have. Best practice so far has really been to empower the community to take care of each other,” she said. Policymaker and city council president Breean Beggs puts it back on code enforcement to do their jobs because another accident could make the city liable. “What I’ve noticed over the years is that the city doesn’t devote enough staff, or make it a priority to enforce those laws and that leaves both the city potentially liable and the property owner on those, hopefully rare, but very unfortunate events when people are seriously injured,” Beggs said. Although, it’s unclear yet if any litigation is in the works for Szabo. To be clear, both the property owner and possibly the city could be liable if someone gets hurt because of an unshoveled sidewalk, but several factors play a role. As always, if you are disabled or a senior, there are nonprofits that can help you clear out your sidewalk or driveway. You just have to call 3-1-1.
Spokane County Sheriff Denies Allegation of Deputies 'Terrorizing' Homeless Campers
Spokane County Sheriff-Elect John Nowels strongly disputes allegations that law enforcement officials are “terrorizing” inhabitants of the state’s largest homeless camp on state land. “This narrative is blatantly false,” he told The Center Square. “Our deputies and officers with the Spokane Police Department are consummate professionals and...
Is there any free dental care in Spokane?
Hey guys, I've got a close friend of mine who's suffering from terrible tooth issues (severe tooth pain, multiple cavities etc) as a result of her parents ignoring her issues for years. She can barely afford to eat, much less get dental treatment. Is there any chance that there is a free dental clinic near Spokane? It's basically an emergency as the pain is so severe she can't even sleep. Do you have any suggestions?
‘The Church at Planned Parenthood’ ordered to pay $110k in civil damages
SPOKANE, Wash. — “The Church at Planned Parenthood” was ordered to pay $110,000 in civil damages to Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho on Friday. A Spokane County judge ruled that TCAPP violated state law for their protests which interfered with patient care. The judge said TCAPP’s actions created an increased risk of hypertension, increased pain, and a...
KTVB
One person dead, one more injured after late-night shootout
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person died after a shooting on E Wedgewood Avenue in North Spokane. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), a shooting was reported overnight on Sunday at 1 a.m. SPD officers went to the scene, where two shooting victims were found. They were eventually moved to a nearby hospital.
Bark, A Rescue Pub continues to find success 2 years since opening
SPOKANE, Wash. — A creative idea to pair pet adoptions with a drink and a good meal is working. Bark, A Rescue Pub opened two years ago and the restaurant owner is measuring success in adoptions. "In a short period of time, we've become known as a place to...
Chronicle
Washington Couple Accused of Driving 8-Year-Old's Body to South Dakota Charged With Murder
A couple accused of transporting the body of an 8-year-old girl from Airway Heights to South Dakota has been charged with murder. Aleksander Kurmoyarov, 28, and his girlfriend, Mandie Miller, 33, were arrested by police in Mitchell, South Dakota on Wednesday, initially charged with failure to notify law enforcement of the death of a child.
Another Snowplow Struck Tuesday Afternoon Near Athol, Bringing This Season's Incident Total to
ATHOL, ID - An eighth ITD snowplow was struck Tuesday afternoon on US95 near Athol, ID after a vehicle attempted to pass the plow on the left, bringing this year's total number of snowplow incidents on Idaho roads to 8. This comes after the ITD reported the seventh plow strike...
FOX 28 Spokane
Signs go up at soon-to-be Crumbl Cookies location in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – If you like cookies and variety, you’ll be excited to know Spokane is one step closer to having Crumbl Cookies!. The Utah-based company applied for a building permit in September. Now, signs are officially up at the soon-to-be location on the corner of Lincoln and Division in north Spokane.
As temperatures drop, I-90 homeless camp remains focused on clearing out campers
SPOKANE, Wash. — The I-90 homeless encampment has now vacated almost half of their residents. They are no longer handing out ID badges and are encouraging people to find alternative housing. As the temperatures drop, there is more urgency to move people inside.There are a lot fewer people living...
Any advice for the best used bookstore in Spokane?
Hi all, I’m a Spokane native but havent lived in the state since I came to love reading. I’m always on the hunt for interesting, well-curated used bookstores. Please send your recommendations.
How to keep your pipes from freezing this winter
SPOKANE, Wash. — In this weather, it doesn’t take long for the cold to creep in and freeze water pipes in your home, which could turn into thousands of dollars in repairs. For Robert McWatters, he doesn’t worry too much about it. “This is nothing. We lived in North Dakota for a while, that’s cold. It’s not like here. This...
inlander.com
Ozzie vs. the Media: Knezovich was both a reporter's best source and most irritating critic
With 16 years' worth of tape, by now reporters are used to Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich’s tics: His ya-gotta-be-shitting-me smirk. His more-in-sorrow-than-in-anger head shake. His now-listen-here finger jabbing across the conference room table. And his lengthy PowerPoint-accompanied speeches dedicated — in whole or in part — to slamming media coverage.
