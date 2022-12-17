Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Our Favorite Near-Atlanta Outdoor Stops for Getting Holiday Visitors Outside and Enjoying a Natural Georgia HighDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game
An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
Vikings announcer wows again in epic comeback against Colts
The games keep gifting Paul Allen the chance to make memorable highlights.
Dak Prescott now owns dishonorable distinction after loss to Jaguars
Dak Prescott might as well change his name to Dak Peterman after Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were left with egg on their faces in Week 15, blowing a 17-point in the second half and eventually losing in overtime to Jacksonville by a 40-34 final. The coup de grace was when Prescott threw a pick-six during the extra period to seal his team’s fate (video here).
NOLA.com
Three things we learned in the New Orleans Saints' narrow victory over the Atlanta Falcons
It came down to the wire once again, but the Saints' season marches forward after a 21-18 victory over the Falcons on Sunday in New Orleans. Well, the Saints haven’t quit yet. They easily could have thrown in the towel on this season after blowing what seemed like a comfortable lead against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13 days ago, a loss that put Dennis Allen’s team on the brink of elimination. Instead, the Saints came out and scored on their first two drives of the game against the Falcons, setting the tone early. As a result, the Saints’ razor thin playoff hopes remain alive with three games remaining: back-to-back road trips to Cleveland and Philadelphia, followed by the regular-season finale in the Caesars Superdome against Carolina.
Matt Rhule lands transfer quarterback at Nebraska
Matt Rhule is bringing in a new quarterback to try and kickstart his rebuild of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims announced Saturday that he is transferring to Nebraska, where he will presumably be in line to start. Sims is regarded as a dual-threat quarterback. In three...
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NOLA.com
LSU junior defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy has declared for the NFL draft
After emerging as a starter in his third season, junior defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy declared Tuesday for the 2023 NFL Draft. Roy became the fifth eligible LSU player to turn pro early, and now the Tigers have to find more options at a position without much proven depth. He did not clarify his status for the Citrus Bowl.
NOLA.com
Three transfers commit simultaneously to fill LSU's needs on the defensive front
The night before the early signing period began, LSU fortified its defensive front through the transfer portal. The Tigers checked off multiple needs Tuesday as Arizona defensive end Paris Shand, Florida nose tackle Jalen Lee and Oregon edge rusher Bradyn Swinson announced they had committed within three minutes of one another. They all have two more seasons of eligibility.
NOLA.com
NFL Week 16 early betting lines: Saints a slight dog in Cleveland; Cowboys favored vs. Eagles
It’s coming down to the final three weeks, and there are teams fighting for division titles and playoff berths. The early betting lines tell us there could be some low-scoring games this Christmas weekend with some frigid temperatures being forecast for many NFL cities around the nation. That includes the Saints playing in Cleveland, where it is expected to be in the teens with possible snow showers and NINE games with over/unders below 40.
NOLA.com
The Saints return one star on defense for the Falcons, but another will sit out Sunday's game
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore will miss his 10th game this season with Sunday’s rematch against the Atlanta Falcons in the Caesars Superdome. On a more positive note for the Saints, though, linebacker Pete Werner was not among the six names on the inactive list Sunday. He has missed the last four games with an ankle injury and was dubbed questionable on Friday's injury report.
NOLA.com
Fantasy football playoffs on to the semifinals: See top waiver wire pickups for Week 16
It’s semifinals week for those still alive in the fantasy football playoffs, and it’s tougher than ever to know who to start as a result of some key injuries in Week 15 and crazy weather forecasts for the upcoming Week 16. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor’s season-ending ankle...
NOLA.com
Saints place guard Cesar Ruiz on injured reserve, make three other Tuesday transactions
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. In addition to the Ruiz move, the Saints signed linebacker Ty Summers to the active roster from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. The Saints also re-signed linebacker Nephi Sewell to their own practice squad, and terminated the practice-squad contract of linebacker Kenny Young.
NFL
Falcons DC Dean Pees transported to hospital after on-field collision during pregame; Frank Bush to call defensive plays vs. Saints
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was involved in an on-field collision during pregame of Sunday's NFC South game against the Saints and was transported to a local New Orleans hospital, the team announced. "He was stable, alert and responsive and has been transported to University Medical Center New Orleans...
NOLA.com
NFL Week 15 moneyline parlay and a player prop: Best Bets for Sunday (Dec. 18)
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
Legendary College Football Star Is Warning The NCAA
A legendary college football star continues to have some words for the NCAA. Reggie Bush, one of the best college football players of the 21st century who had his Heisman Trophy revoked, clearly hasn't gotten over that. This week, Bush took to social media. The legendary USC Trojans football star...
Comments / 0