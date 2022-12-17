ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counting the ways the Colts make bad NFL history

By Scott Horner and Nat Newell, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
In a game like this, you'd expect a lot of weird milestones. Here are a dozen numbers (technically, a baker's dozen) that show just how odd this Minnesota Vikings 39-36 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts was.

33

Points the Colts led by at halftime. The largest previous blown halftime lead was 28 points.

28-3 and 33-0

Games Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has been involved in, in which his team led big and lost. The 28-3 came in a Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.

1

Offensive touchdowns by the Colts. That was matched by the Colts defense and the special teams.

2

Touchdown-scoring Minnesota fumble returns that were called back by refs blowing their whistles too early.

5

Field goals by Chase McLaughlin, on 5 attempts. He has 8 50-plus-yard field goals this season, a Colts record.

As it happened: Colts make NFL history in overtime loss to Vikings

1-of-4

Colts touchdowns on trips into the red zone.

99.6

Percent chance of the Colts to win at the 6:59 mark of the third quarter, when the Colts led 33-7, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

It's epic: How the Colts suffered the worst collapse in NFL history

Colts turnover margin, a rarity for the team that came into the game last in the NFL in turnover margin.

32

Consecutive points by the Vikings in the last 16:13 of regulation and overtime.

Brain freeze: 10 thoughts on the Colts' meltdown against the Vikings

104

Colts total offense after leading 33-0.

518

Vikings total yards, after compiling less than 100 in the first half.

4-of-4

Vikings touchdowns on trips in the red zone.

