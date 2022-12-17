ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

SAN JOSE STATE 65, CAL POLY 43

Percentages: FG .269, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 2-23, .087 (Franklin 1-3, Prukop 1-4, Jory 0-1, Koroma 0-1, Fleming 0-2, Stevenson 0-2, Taylor 0-4, Hunter 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Franklin). Turnovers: 10 (Pierce 4, Penn-Johnson 2, Hunter, Prukop, Stevenson, Taylor). Steals: 3 (Franklin, Jory, Stevenson).
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

ARMY 66, CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 55

Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (C.Benson 3-5, Cross 2-4, Roberts 1-2, Small 1-3, Rucker 1-8, Mann 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson 2, Dove). Turnovers: 13 (Rucker 4, Peterson 3, Johnson 2, Mann 2, Caldwell, Dove). Steals: 6 (Roberts 2, Caldwell,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
SFGate

SAN DIEGO STATE 62, UC SAN DIEGO 46

Percentages: FG .316, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 5-28, .179 (Pope 2-8, Roquemore 1-2, Vulikic 1-3, Kosakowski 1-6, Anderson 0-3, Nwaokorie 0-3, Patterson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, Nwaokorie). Turnovers: 15 (Anderson 4, Tshimanga 3, DeGraaf 2, Nwaokorie 2, Roquemore 2, Pope, Vulikic). Steals: 12...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

GRAND CANYON 68, IDAHO STATE 66

Percentages: FG .455, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Nagle 2-3, Parker 1-1, D.Carr 1-3, Tomley 1-6, Burgin 0-2, Mackenzie 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Arington 2, Nagle, Parker). Turnovers: 10 (Parker 3, D.Carr 2, Arington, Burgin, Nagle, Smellie, Tomley). Steals: 6 (Tomley 2, Arington,...
POCATELLO, ID
SFGate

Denver 105, Memphis 91

Percentages: FG .444, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Morant 3-6, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Roddy 1-5, Aldama 0-1, Konchar 0-1, Williams 0-2, Jones 0-3, Brooks 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Jackson Jr. 5, Clarke, Roddy). Turnovers: 16 (Morant 7, Adams 2, Williams 2, Aldama, Brooks,...
DENVER, CO
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
SFGate

PURDUE FORT WAYNE 83, SOUTHERN INDIANA 59

Percentages: FG .355, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Swope 3-5, Simmons 3-7, Lakes 3-8, Polakovich 0-1, Henry 0-2, Solomon 0-2, Mielke 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Henry 5, Simmons 3, Swope 3, Lakes, Smith, Solomon). Steals: 5 (Simmons 2, Mielke, Smith, Solomon).
FORT WAYNE, IN
SFGate

UTAH VALLEY 77, OREGON 72

Percentages: FG .422, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Woodbury 3-4, Ceaser 2-3, Harmon 1-2, Nield 1-3, Darthard 1-5, Bandaogo 0-1, Small 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bandaogo 4, Potter). Turnovers: 8 (Harmon 3, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo). Steals: 5 (Woodbury 3, Darthard, Fuller).
EUGENE, OR
SFGate

No. 11 UCLA 82, Fresno St. 48

FRESNO ST. (7-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 36.170, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Book 2-5, Lacy 2-2, Todorova 1-2, West 1-3, Brown 1-2, Guimaraes 0-1, Chatfield 0-2, Dunn 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Book 1, West 1, Lacy 1, Doreste 1) Turnovers: 23 (Todorova 8,...
FRESNO, CA
SFGate

NORTHWESTERN 92, UIC 54

Percentages: FG .386, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Skobalj 3-4, Anderson 1-2, Okani 1-2, Brownell 1-3, Clay 1-4, Carter 1-5, Jackson 0-2, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Okani 2, Brownell, Carter, Clay, Fens). Turnovers: 21 (Carter 5, Okani 5, Anderson 3, Jackson 3,...
EVANSTON, IL
SFGate

PITTSBURGH 84, SYRACUSE 82

Percentages: FG .467, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Cummings 6-11, Burton 2-2, Elliott 2-9, Hinson 2-9, J.Diaz Graham 1-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hinson 2, Elliott, J.Diaz Graham). Turnovers: 15 (Burton 5, Hinson 4, Cummings 3, J.Diaz Graham 2, Elliott). Steals: 4 (Burton, Elliott,...
SYRACUSE, NY
SFGate

BYU 90, LINDENWOOD 61

Percentages: FG .371, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Burrell 4-6, Childs 3-7, Ware 2-2, T.Williams 1-1, Cole 1-4, Caldwell 1-7, Trimble 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Burrell). Turnovers: 11 (Caldwell 2, Childs 2, Ware 2, Burrell, Cole, Lemovou, Tracey, Trimble). Steals: 9 (Burrell 2,...
PROVO, UT
SFGate

NO. 11 GONZAGA 85, MONTANA 75

Percentages: FG .500, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Moody 3-10, Bannan 2-2, Martin 2-3, Di.Thomas 1-4, Whitney 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Di.Thomas). Turnovers: 12 (Bannan 5, Di.Thomas 3, Martin, Moody, Nap, Vazquez). Steals: 4 (Oke 2, Anderson, Bannan). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT...
SPOKANE, WA
SFGate

NEW MEXICO 94, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 63

Percentages: FG .282, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Gambrell 2-6, Bell 1-3, Harding 1-3, Smith 1-5, Augustin 0-1, Harris 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Myles 2, Gambrell, Harris). Turnovers: 12 (Smith 3, Harding 2, Rasas 2, Augustin, Bell, Douglas, Gambrell, Harris). Steals: 11 (Harding...
LAS CRUCES, NM
SFGate

No. 12 Utah 88, Weber St. 52

WEBER ST. (4-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 33.333, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Taylor 3-4, Torbert 2-5, Matthews 1-1, Ellis 1-1, Johnson 0-1, Lovell 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Parra 2, Raidaveta 2, Torbert 2) Turnovers: 31 (Parra 5, Lesane 4, Lovell 4, Matthews 4,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
SFGate

No. 2 Stanford 72, No. 21 Creighton 59

CREIGHTON (8-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 35.714, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Maly 3-10, Ronsiek 2-6, Jensen 2-6, Mogensen 1-5, Horan 1-2, Saunders 0-1, Brake 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Maly 1, Ronsiek 1) Turnovers: 6 (Jensen 1, Maly 1, Mogensen 1, Ronsiek 1, Team...
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

LITTLE ROCK 75, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 66

Percentages: FG .377, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hunter 3-6, Cooper 3-9, Klintman 1-3, Daughtery 0-1, Olowokere 0-1, Reeves 0-1, Cato 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cato 2, Hunter, Kayouloud, Klintman). Turnovers: 11 (Hunter 4, Cato 2, Kayouloud 2, Crafoord, Klintman, Olowokere). Steals: 2...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
SFGate

HARVARD 62, UC IRVINE 57

Percentages: FG .367, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Ledlum 2-5, Silverstein 1-2, Nelson 1-4, Tretout 0-1, Wojcik 0-2, Sakota 0-3, Okpara 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ledlum 2, Okpara). Turnovers: 14 (Ledlum 3, Okpara 3, Ajogbor 2, Nelson 2, Simon 2, Silverstein, Tretout). Steals:...
IRVINE, CA
SFGate

Washington 113, Phoenix 110

Percentages: FG .475, FT .703. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Kuzma 5-10, Barton 2-4, Avdija 2-5, Morris 1-2, Kispert 1-3, Goodwin 0-1, Beal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Avdija, Beal, Gibson, Morris). Turnovers: 9 (Barton 3, Beal 2, Kuzma 2, Gafford, Gibson). Steals: 9 (Morris 3,...
PHOENIX, AZ

