Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Motorcycle Crash Injures Rider
Multiple-Vehicle Collision at Watt Avenue Intersection Injures Motorcyclist. A motorcycle crash with two other vehicles resulted in a major injury to the rider in Sacramento on December 19. The accident happened around 12:00 noon at the intersection of Watt Avenue and Longview Drive. The collision involved a Toyota RAV4 and a van in addition to the motorcycle rider and blocked the intersection, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
KCRA.com
Highway 99 traffic in Sacramento County congested after chase ends in crash
WILTON, Calif. — Both directions of Highway 99 in Sacramento County are backed up after a pursuit ended in a rollover crash, the California Highway Patrol said. LiveCopter 3 video shows a truck flipped on its side on the Dillard Road offramp off Highway 99. California Highway Patrol officers surrounded the vehicle, with one of their officers at one point with their rifle aimed at the vehicle. A drone was also seen flying overhead the vehicle.
Crash in Rancho Cordova injures 3 people: Metro Fire
(KTXL) — A crash in Rancho Cordova injured three people Tuesday afternoon, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. First responders were dispatched to the scene for reports of a wrong-way driver and a multi-vehicle crash, Metro Fire said. When first responders arrived, they found three people with minor to moderate injuries; one of them, however, […]
Pursuit ends in crash, temporarily closing Highway 99 near Elk Grove
(KTXL) – A car chase between the California Highway Patrol and another driver caused Highway 99 near Elk Grove to be shut down temporarily. The California Highway Patrol said officers tried to pull over a driver around 3:30 p.m., but the driver fled. The driver led officers on a chase from Crystal Way on Highway […]
1 dead in shooting in North Sacramento neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are investigating a shooting in North Sacramento that left one man dead Tuesday morning. According to the Sacramento Police Department, a shooting was reported before 11:30 a.m. at the 3800 block of Haywood Street in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood. The victim, an adult male, was transported to a […]
KCRA.com
Pedestrian hit, killed on Jackson Highway Monday morning in Sacramento County
A pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck and killed on the Jackson Highway in Sacramento County Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The collision happened on eastbound Jackson Road and Sunrise Boulevard at about 5:30 a.m. A white Toyota Tacoma was traveling in the eastbound lane when a...
Woman dies, man arrested following crash in Oakland hills
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 42-year-old Antioch woman died and a man was arrested following a crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills, police said. Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Folsom Traffic Crash Near On-Ramp Causes Injuries
Injuries Reported in Traffic Crash Near Prairie City Road On-Ramp. A traffic crash in Folsom recently reported minor injuries in an HOV lane accident. The collision occurred on westbound U.S. 50 at the northbound Prairie City Road on-ramp around 8:37 a.m. At least one person suffered injuries in the crash and reported the accident to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
2 arrested, 2 more wanted after fire at Woodland grocery store
WOODLAND, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with an arson at a Bel Air store in Woodland, and investigators are looking for two more. According to the Woodland Police Department, the fire happened on Oct. 27. Investigators say four people entered the store to steal items, so they set a fire in the paper goods aisle to create a distraction and run to their truck.
Man hit, killed by pickup truck on Highway 16 near Sloughhouse
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A man was struck and killed on the Jackson Highway west of Sloughhouse early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just before 5:30 a.m., a white pickup truck was heading eastbound along Highway 16 near Sunrise Boulevard when a pedestrian reportedly walked right in front of the vehicle. The pedestrian was struck and was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. His name has not been released.Investigators say there were no signs of speeding or DUI. Highway 16 was closed for some time Monday morning but is now back open.
Suspected DUI driver arrested after crash kills man
VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Vallejo are warning motorists not to drink and drive after the city reported its 24th traffic death of the year on Sunday night, the highest number of roadway fatalities the North Bay city has recorded in a single year. A Fairfield man died in the wreck after his disabled […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Killed in Elk Grove Car Accident Identified
Woman Identified Who Was Walking Along Sheldon Road and Killed. A pedestrian who was killed in a car accident in Elk Grove recently has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office. The deceased person, 60-year-old Insuk Lancaster, died in a traffic collision along Sheldon Road between Bradshaw and Waterman roads, where she was walking around 9:20 p.m. The Elk Grove Police Department said the vehicle involved was a Lexus, which was moving no faster than the speed limit.
Shooting investigation in North Sacramento
Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of Haywood Street. A man was taken to a hospital, according to the police department.
KCRA.com
Sherrano Stingley’s family to file wrongful death claim after Sacramento County arrest
Family members of a man who became unresponsive while being detained by Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies and who later died said they are filing a wrongful death claim for civil rights violations, according to a statement from Black Lives Matter Sacramento. Sherrano Stingley, 48, was on life support since...
abc10.com
Fairfield man killed after crash involving alleged DUI driver
VALLEJO, Calif. — A man died from his injuries after a collision involving an alleged DUI driver in Vallejo Sunday. The man hasn't been identified, but Vallejo Police Department said he was a 44-year-old man from Fairfield. Vallejo police responded to the accident Sunday evening, just before 8 p.m.,...
KCRA.com
1 dies after 3-vehicle crash near Fairfield on Sunday
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash near Fairfield on Sunday, California Highway Patrol officials said. The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 and Pittman Road in Solano County. CHP said a white Tesla sedan was traveling on I-80 when it overturned...
Four taken to the hospital after highway collision
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Four people, including an infant, were taken to the hospital after a collision on the Byron Highway in Contra Costa County on Sunday afternoon. The collision happened around 3 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Two vehicles collided on the northbound Byron Highway, a Black Hyundai and a BMW. […]
1 dead in Del Paso Heights shooting
SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead in Del Paso Heights late Tuesday morning. The scene is along the 3800 block of Haywood Street. Sacramento police have confirmed that officers responded around 11:29 am. To investigate a shooting. One victim, a man, was transported from the scene. Officers later learned that the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.An active investigation is still ongoing in the area. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
KCRA.com
Sacramento apartment catches fire after a candle is left burning, officials say
Sacramento fire crews responded to an early morning fire Monday at a single-story apartment complex after a candle left burning sparked a blaze. The Sacramento Fire Department said nine people were alerted quickly and escaped the flames. Some residents grabbed a fire extinguisher and helped put the fire out, officials said.
Pedestrian killed by train in Manteca
MANTECA, Calif. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Manteca. A spokesperson for the Manteca Police Department said the pedestrian was hit around 5:20 p.m. west of Union Road along the railroad tracks. Information regarding what led up to the collision isn't known at...
Comments / 1