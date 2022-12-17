Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Donte DiVincenzo (illness) ruled out Tuesday for Golden State
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (illness) is out Tuesday versus the New York Knicks. DiVincenzo will not play after waking up Tuesday with an illness. JaMychal Green has also been ruled out versus the Knicks for a non-COVID illness. Andrew Wiggins (groin) and Stephen Curry (shoulder) are both still out for the Warriors, so Jonathan Kuminga (knee, probable) could draw a start on Tuesday. Anthony Lamb and Moses Moody are candidates for larger roles as well.
numberfire.com
Wizards rule out Kristaps Porzingis (illness) on Tuesday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Porzingis will not be available after he was ruled out with an illness. Expect Taj Gibson to see more minutes at the five against a Suns' team ranked 15th (51.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers.
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (calf) questionable Monday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable Monday against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have both been ruled out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back, so Beverley will have access to a larger role on offense if he can play. Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury.
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 13.3...
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis (hand) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Lakers
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (hand) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Sabonis' availability is currently in limbo after he was listed as questionable with left hand soreness. Expect Richaun Holmes to see more playing time if Sabonis is ruled out. Sabonis' current Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Norman Powell (groin) questionable for Clippers' Wednesday matchup
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (groin) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Powell has been sidelined for ten straight games with a left groin strain. Expect Luke Kennard to see more minutes if Powell is unable to suit up. Kennard's current projection includes 10.3...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu moving to the bench Monday
The Atlanta Hawks did not list Onyeka Okongwu in their lineup for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Okongwu will play with the Hawks' second unit Monday with John Collins (ankle) back in the lineup for the first time since November. Our models project Okongwu for 30.8 fantasy points tonight,...
numberfire.com
Clippers list Paul George (knee) as questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. George's status is currently in the air after he was sidelined two games with knee soreness. Expect Nicolas Batum to see more minutes on Wednesday if George remains inactive. George's current Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Khris Middleton (knee) doubtful for Milwaukee's Wednesday matchup
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (knee) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Middleton is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after right knee soreness forced him to miss two straight games. Expect Pat Connaughton or Jevon Carter to play an increased role on Wednesday if Middleton is inactive.
numberfire.com
Harrison Barnes (quad) questionable for Kings' Wednesday matchup
Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (quad) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Barnes' status is currently unknown after he was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice with a quad injury. Terence Davis is a candidate for an increased role versus a Lakers' team ranked 14th in defensive rating if Barnes is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves (ankle) doubtful for Lakers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Reaves is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after he was recently held out one contest with a right ankle sprain. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to log more minutes if Reaves is inactive.
numberfire.com
Orlando's Franz Wagner (ankle) questionable on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Wagner is dealing with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face Houston on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against the Rockets. Wagner's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Toronto's Gary Trent Jr. (quad) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Knicks
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (quad) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the New York Knicks. Trent Jr.'s status remains in limbo after he sat out three games left quad soreness. Juan Hernangomez is a candidate for more playing time if Trent Jr. is unable to suit up on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (knee) active and starting in Denver's Tuesday contest versus Memphis
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (knee) will play in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Jokic will suit up at home after he was listed as probable with a right knee contusion. In 34.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jokic to score 57.8 FanDuel points. Jokic's projection includes 26.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Lakers list LeBron James (ankle) as probable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. James is on track to return after the Lakers' superstar missed one game with ankle soreness. In 38.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 52.5 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) active for Tuesday's game versus Chicago
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Dedmon will suit up at home after he was listed as probable with left foot plantar fasciitis. In 12.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Dedmon to record 4.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
numberfire.com
Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) available on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hardaway has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Minnesota on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 29.3 minutes against the Timberwolves. Hardaway's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Victor Oladipo for inactive Jimmy Butler (illness) on Tuesday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Oladipo will make his first start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out with a stomach illness. In 33.0 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection includes 16.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Daniel Gafford for inactive Kristaps Porzingis (illness) on Tuesday
Washington Wizards forward Daniel Gafford is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Phoenix Suns. Gafford will make his first start this season after Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out with an illness. In 26.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gafford to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Gafford's projection includes 10.4 points, 7.4...
numberfire.com
Dwight Powell (thigh) questionable for Dallas on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (thigh) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Powell is dealing with a left thigh contusion and is questionable to face Minnesota on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 18.5 minutes against the Timberwolves. Powell's Wednesday projection includes...
Comments / 0