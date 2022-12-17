Read full article on original website
Dragon Ball Super Finally Connects Its Anime and Manga Timelines
Dragon Ball Super has finally connected its anime and manga timelines. For years now, Dragon Ball Super has been very murky about how the events of its anime series, manga, and two feature-films (Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero) all fit into canon. Well, now that the Dragon Ball Super manga has finally ended its hiatus and started a new story arc, it's been made clear that all the recent events of the Dragon Ball manga and movies are all part of the same universe!
New Big Nate Clips Tease Fresh Relationships in Upcoming Episodes (Exclusive)
Paramount+'s Big Nate is gearing up for its return. The animated streaming series based on the Lincoln Peirce comic strip chronicles the adventures of the titular Nate Wright (Ben Giroux) and his two best friends, Francis (Daniel MK Cohen) and Teddy (Arnie Pantoja) as they navigate the troublesome waters of middle school. The series first began airing episodes earlier this year, dropping the first batch from Season 1 in February, with Episodes 9-17 were added to Paramount+ in August. Its next drop is scheduled for next Monday, December 26th.
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Revels in The Horror of Yuta
Jujutsu Kaisen's first film rose the ranks to become one of the top grossing anime movies of all time, hitting the top ten thanks to bringing in over one hundred and seventy million dollars worldwide. What is especially surprising about this fact is that the prequel doesn't feature Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, or Nobara Kugisaki in the slightest, instead focusing on newcomer Yuta Okkotsu and his terrifying power that is as scary as it is tragic. Now, one cosplayer has created the perfect cosplay to capture both Yuta and his horrific "partner".
Naruto Outs Sarada's Strangest Power to Date
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has thrown an interesting wrinkle into the latest manga arc, by having one villain switch sides from Kara to Konoha. With the Hidden Leaf Village gaining a powerful new ally, there is a serious caveat that comes with Eida's new role. With the former Code ally having the power to enthrall anyone in her vicinity, Boruto and company must tread carefully in making sure that Eida, and her brother Daemon, remain on the light side. With this latest chapter, readers are also given a glimpse at a mysterious new power for Sarada Uchiha.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Opening Scene Revealed
Netflix released another new clip from The Witcher: Blood Origin this week, but this clip's not just any clip: it's the opening scene from the four-part show. It also is a preview that's sure to confound some who are looking forward to the show given that it consists of not just one but two different versions of Jaskier coming face to face with one another. The show itself is set to come to Netflix on December 25th, so it won't be long now before questions about this clip and more are answered.
Reacher: Prime Video Boss Has Good News for Season 2 Release Date
Good news, Reacher fans. The wait for the second season of the popular Prime Video series may not be all that long. In an interview with Collider, Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders teased that the second season of the Alan Ritchson-starring series could debut sometime in 2023. Production on Season 2 has only been underway for a couple of months.
Marvel's Seventh Infinity Stone Has a Shocking Connection to a Powerful Avenger
Marvel has revealed that there is a seventh Infinity Stone out in the universe (now in Thanos' possession), but we're about to learn that this seventh "Black" Infinity Stone has a deep connection to a powerful Avengers hero. January will bring Thor #30 to comic book stands, and Thor will have a reunion with none other than King Bor to learn some deep secrets about how Asgard is connected to the Black Infinity Stone.
Kang the Conqueror's Final Battle Will Change Marvel Forever
Kang the Conqueror's final battle is poised to change Marvel Comics forever. Timeless has promised some massive revelations for the future of the company. (Interestingly, Jonathan Majors' villain is taking an outsized importance in the comics just in time for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania early next year.) Timeless #1's preview shows Kang discovering that a variant of his is responsible for the destruction of a knowledge center called the University of Phearthon. This time, Kang needs the "Missing Moment," which is the one second of history that eludes even him. Can the villain claim the "greatest prize in all of history?" Check out some of it for yourself down below.
Star Wars: Daniel Craig Reflects on Wearing a "F-cking Stormtrooper" Suit for The Force Awakens
The release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens came with the reveal that Daniel Craig had an uncredited cameo as a stormtrooper, leading many audiences to wonder how he came to land such a role, with the actor recently recalling that he had scored the role merely by asking for it. As compared to his other experiences, filming the cameo wasn't entirely glamorous, as he was sporting an uncomfortable suit of armor, though he admitted he got off relatively easily as compared to stormtroopers who had to wear the garb in the deserts of Tunisia. Craig will next be seen in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which hits Netflix on December 23rd.
Did Chainsaw Man Just Introduce Its New Kobeni?
Chainsaw Man is getting ready to wrap its first season, but as always, the manga is here to keep us fed. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has been busy churning out new content, and part two has been a hit thanks to its heroes. Denji and Asa are leading the way, after all. And this week, it seems like the manga welcomed Kobeni 2.0.
Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Celebrates Holidays With New Season 2 Video
Amazon Prime premiered their Jack Reacher series, Reacher, last year and it was an absolute hit for fans and the streaming service alike. Alan Ritchson stars as the titular character taking over from Tom Cruise in the film franchise. The series recently began filming season two of the series and have been posting some cool behind-the-scenes looks. Now, they have posted a video of Ritchson wishing their fans a happy holiday. You can check out the video from the set of Reacher below!
Amazon Prime Video's Hit New Series Gets Good News for Season 2
Fans of the Prime Video sci-fi series The Peripheral may be getting some good news soon regarding the status of a second season. The Peripheral stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher, who finds herself transported to a futuristic London after putting on a VR headset. The trippy series is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by William Gibson, and is one of the newest hits for Amazon, which already has The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and a new season of Invincible slated for 2023. Speaking of additional seasons, Amazon is already preparing for The Peripheral Season 2.
DC Just Made a Major Change to Catwoman
Across the near-century since her debut, Catwoman has been a unique component of the comic book landscape. Not only have multiple women donned the mantle over the years, but their individual stories have zigzagged into something uniquely compelling. That proved to be the case in Catwoman #50, the title's newest milestone issue, which left Selina Kyle in a wild new status quo. Spoilers for Catwoman #50 from by Tini Howard, Nico Leon, Veronica Gandini, Lucas Gattoni, Inaki Miranda, Juan Ferreyra, Lee Loughridge, and Deron Bennett below! Only look if you want to know!
Dragon Ball Super: What We Know About Teen Goten and Trunks So Far
Dragon Ball Super's newest arc follows the conclusion of the Granolah The Survivor Arc but takes place nine months prior to the events that kicked off this year's Shonen film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Much like the movie focused on Gohan and Piccolo, this latest storyline will once again swipe the spotlight from Goku and Vegeta, focusing on their sons Goten and Trunks as they navigate high school, relationships, and the nefarious earlier androids of Dr. Hedo. To help prepare for the rest of this arc, here's what we know about these powerful teens.
Dragon Ball Super Introduces 2 New Superheroes
Dragon Ball Super has introduced two new superhero characters, who are taking up an iconic mantle of the Dragon Ball series and are carrying it into the future!. The new Dragon Ball Super story arc has officially debuted, and it quickly lives up to its title "Super Hero" by revealing that Goku's youngest son Goten and Vegeta's son Trunks have taken up a dangerous new hobby, moonlighting as superhero duo Saiyman X-1 (Trunks) and Saiyaman X-2 (Goten). The majority of the arc's first chapter in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 has to do with laying out the new status quo of Goten and Trunks lives on Earth, while their dads are off training to one-day combat the threat of Black Frieza. That includes Goten and Trunks attending high school and all its teen angst problems (dating, making friends, tardiness), in between fighting crime.
National Treasure 3 Producer Reveals Good News for Nicolas Cage Sequel
Earlier this month, Disney+ released National Treasure: Edge of History, a television-based spin-off of the fan-favorite, conspiracy-laden film franchise. While a third feature film has been brewing for years, National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently made some comments that would make it seem Nic Cage is finally on board to return to the franchise.
The Witcher Season 3 Reveals First Episode Title and New Setting
When Season 3 of The Witcher arrives on Netflix next year, viewers will get to see an exciting new location from the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski. According to reporting from Entertainment Weekly, the first episode of the season will be titled "Shaerrawedd," and will see Geralt and Ciri arrive in the Shaerrawedd ruins from the novel Blood of Elves. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Lauren Hissrich discussed the location's creation, and the effort that went into making sure they got it right.
Top Gun: Maverick Releases Three-Hour Loop of the Beach Football Scene
If you're stuck inside this holiday season due to the cold weather, Paramount just released a little treat for your sad, cold eyes. In honor of Top Gun: Maverick hitting Paramount+ yesterday, you can now watch one of the movie's best scenes on a loop. While some networks are releasing their own versions of a yule log, Paramount has decided to spread holiday cheer by posting a three-hour video of the movie's beach football scene on YouTube.
Naver Webtoon Shares Its Top Titles of 2022
These days, manga has all but overtaken book charts stateside. The industry has made record sales in the past few years, and while its stock in stores sells out regularly, digital manga is now easier than ever to find. This growth has also propelled Line Webtoon to new heights. And now, the company has announced which of its titles are 2022 award winners!
Glass Onion: Who Dies in the Knives Out Sequel
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now streaming on Netflix which means murder mystery fans who didn't get the chance to see the film in theatres can finally enjoy Rian Johnson's film. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and a 93% audience score and some fans are even saying it's better than its predecessor. Just like Knives Out, the center of Glass Onion is a murder mystery, but things unfold a little differently than in the first film. It takes a while for someone to die before it's revealed they're not the only person who didn't survive the murderer's plot. Warning: Major Spoilers Ahead!
