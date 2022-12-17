Read full article on original website
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
247Sports
No. 9 Alabama uses strong second half to take down Jackson State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Ninth-ranked Alabama basketball defeated Jackson State, 84-64, on Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum. The Mo Williams-led Tigers gave the Crimson Tide a fight early, but Alabama’s record advanced to 10-2 in its final tuneup before SEC play begins. This marks the first 10-win portion of...
247Sports
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's win over Jackson State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 9 Alabama defeated Jackson State, 84-64, on Tuesday at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide moved to 10-2 on the season, marking its first 10-win mark in the non-conference portion of the schedule since 2014-15. After the game, head coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters. Below is everything he said following the 20-point win over the Tigers.
tdalabamamag.com
Texas A&M, Auburn make push to flip 5-Star DB from Alabama
There is a buzz around Alabama football’s five-star defensive back commit, Tony Mitchell, ahead of National Signing Day with Texas A&M and Auburn continuing to make pushes for the Thompson product. The Aggies and the Tigers have been consistent in their push for Mitchell for several months. He has...
Alabama Could Win Big During Signing Day Chaos
High school recruits can officially sign letters of intent starting Wednesday, and while more madness may take place, the Crimson Tide is primed for a big splash.
Alabama Basketball Dealing with Illness Heading into Jackson State
The Crimson Tide conducted its film session spread out on the court as a precaution with Nate Oats stating that he believes all players will be available on Tuesday.
Pete Golding is a Liability We Have to Live With
Pete Golding has drawn the ire of Alabama fans for almost the entirety of his tenure as the defensive coordinator of the Crimson Tide. Many are convinced that Golding's defense holds the team back. Since Golding took over, Alabama has missed the College Football Playoff twice and been blown out in the national championship game 44-16 by Clemson.
247Sports
Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
Alabama falls in AP poll after loss to Gonzaga
Alabama men’s basketball fell five spots in Monday’s Associated Press poll to No. 9 this week. The Tide, which reached its highest ranking in 16 years last week when it was ranked No. 4, lost Saturday to then-No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham, 100-90. The Bulldogs rose to No. 11 in this Monday’s poll.
Alabama turning attention to 'old-fashioned' Kansas State team
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – When Alabama returned to the practice field on Friday, it focused more on fundamentals and itself than its final opponent of the 2022 season, No. 9 Kansas State. In their first full practice since the week of Thanksgiving, the Crimson Tide players appeared to have the...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 2023 5-star RB commit hints at NSD being fun for Crimson Tide fans
National Signing Day is Wednesday, and Alabama fans are ready for the action. The Crimson Tide looks to bring in the No. 1 class for Nick Saban in 2023. Alabama has 22 verbal commitments, including five 5-stars. Coach Saban will have an electric backfield with Justice Haynes and Richard Young, and one of them has Tide fans very excited to see how the class finishes. Haynes, a native of Buford, Ga., told Alabama fans on Twitter to ‘get ready’ for a fun signing day. The Tide has an opportunity to possibly flip five-star offensive tackle prospect Kayden Proctor away from Iowa. Alabama has met needs on its offensive line, defensive secondary, wide receiver, linebacker, and other areas. Six players are currently on campus, helping the Tide prep for the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama OL commit Olaus Alinen warns Alabama fans to get ready for big signing day
Alabama football’s offensive line commit, Olaus Alinen told Crimson Tide fans to get ready for a big National Signing Day Monday via Twitter. Alinen is a native of Finland, who committed to Alabama during the Summer. He let Tide fans know signing day was going to be a fun one.
Where UAB football stands on eve of early signing period
With a super bowl championship ring shining from his finger and his player-replica of the Lombardi Trophy prominently displayed behind him, UAB head football coach Trent Dilfer appeared in an Early Signing Day Eve video on the program’s official social media accounts. His message was short and simple. “We’re...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban discusses why he respects Alabama players that did not hit the portal
Alabama had several scholarship athletes enter the NCAA transfer portal between November and December. Many names — including Traeshon Holden, Khyree Jackson, Javion Cohen, Tanner Bowles, Christian Leary, JoJo Earle, and Aaron Anderson — have found a new home. The Crimson Tide is preparing to face Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.) on New Year’s Eve at 11:00 a.m. CT. After having its first practice last week, Coach Nick Saban discussed why he respects the players that chose to remain in Tuscaloosa — regardless of the transfer portal culture.
Shelby Reporter
Sports Column: Friday night lights have been turned off
Football season officially ended in the Shelby County area when the Thompson Warriors returned home with their latest 7A Football State Championship trophy. As bitter-sweet as it might be, my favorite time of year has now fallen upon us, basketball season is here. There is something so special about basketball...
footballscoop.com
Sources: Birmingham Southern moves quickly to elevate Anthony Colucci to head coach
In a team meeting last night, Tony Joe White broke the news to the team at Birmingham Southern (D-III - AL) that he was leaving to for the opportunity to take over the program at Austin College (D-III - TX). Sources share that BSC wasted no time in tabbing his...
Death of Miss Alabama 2000 Jana Sanderson McEachern ‘a deep loss,’ Deidre Downs Gunn says
Tributes poured in over the weekend following the death of Miss Alabama 2000 Jana Sanderson McEachern. The former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant died Thursday at age 43. Her funeral will take place today in Glencoe, in Etowah County. Her cause of death...
Hartselle Enquirer
Harless, Henderson to wed
Tatum Nichole Harless and Landin Scott Henderson are pleased to announce their engagement. Ms. Harless is the daughter of Lance and Stephanie Harless of Alabaster, Ala. Mr. Henderson is the son of Scott Henderson of Moulton, Ala. and Karen Gentry of Tuscaloosa, Ala. A May wedding is planned. Ms. Harless...
Bham Now
Slice Pizza + 7 other new openings and coming soon businesses
It has been an exciting week for Birmingham when it comes to new openings and coming soon businesses. From reopenings to new locations, there is a lot to look forward to. Keep reading to find your new favorite spot in The Magic City. 1. EVEREVE | The Summit. Women’s fashion...
Birmingham man shot, killed over the weekend identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man who was shot and killed over the weekend has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Charles Anthony Smith, 33, was shot Sunday night while in the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Southwest. Smith was found around 7:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene at […]
247Sports
