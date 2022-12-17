ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game recap: Buffalo Bills beat Miami Dolphins on game-winning field goal

By Eric J. Wallace, Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago

Oh, the weather outside is frightful...

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are set to face off on Saturday in Week 15 amid winter storm conditions that could bring as much as 2 inches of snow per hour to Highmark Stadium.

Expected snowfall won't change the massive NFL playoff implications on the line for both teams.

Miami (8-5) is reeling after back-to-back road losses in which the Dolphins' dangerous offense fizzled away from the friendly confines of Hard Rock Stadium and Miami Gardens.

The Dolphins' losing streak dropped Miami two games back in the division race and into the second Wild Card position, just a game ahead of the New York Jets (7-6), New England Patriots (7-6) and Los Angeles Chargers (7-6).

Meanwhile, the Bills (10-3) have won four straight games to take control of the AFC East and pull into a tie with the Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) for the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.

In the team's previous matchup at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to a thrilling 21-19 win in head coach Mike McDaniel's second game in charge.

Miami Dolphins predictions: How are NFL experts, analysts picking game vs. Buffalo Bills?

Let it snow: Dolphins brace for Buffalo

Gesicki's struggles: Without a catch in three games, Dolphins' Mike Gesicki shares his feelings

11:44 p.m. | Buffalo Bills kick game-winning field goal

Buffalo ran the clock down late, intentionally falling down inside the Dolphins 5-yard line, and called timeout with 2 seconds remaining.

Tyler Bass hit a 25-yard field goal to give Buffalo a crucial 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

11:33 p.m. | Buffalo Bills driving late against Miami Dolphins

It's the 2-minute warning in Buffalo and the Bills are in Miami territory at the 45-yard line.

11:20 p.m. | Josh Allen touchdown pass to Dawson Knox, Bills tie Dolphins

Josh Allen dove for a 2-point conversion and, after review, the game is tied.

Allen hit Dawson Knox wide-open in the end zone to set up the game-tying conversion try.

Miami will get the ball back in a 29-29 game with 9:03 left to play.

10:44 p.m. | Dolphins take lead on Tyreek Hill touchdown

Miami leads!

The Dolphins have scored on back-to-back possessions to open the second half, including Tua Tagovailoa's 18-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill for a go-ahead touchdown.

Miami leads 26-21 in the third quarter.

10:20 p.m. | Dolphins hit deep ball touchdown to Jaylen Waddle

3 plays, 73 yards and a touchdown to open the second half thanks to the blazing speed of Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Miami opens the second half in huge style as Tua Tagovailoa hits Waddle on a 68-yard strike to convert third down on the first Dolphins series. A 2-point try to Waddle failed.

Miami trails Buffalo 21-19 early in the third quarter.

9:53 p.m. | Dolphins trail Bills at halftime

The Bills scored as time expired as Josh Allen hit running back James Cook in the end zone to give Buffalo a 21-13 halftime lead.

It was a missed opportunity for the Dolphins defense because Allen's scramble lasted beyond the game clock, meaning Miami could've ended the half with a 14-13 deficit with a stop.

9:27 p.m. | Dolphins score rushing touchdown with Salvon Ahmed

The Dolphins converted a pair of third downs on the drive with passes to Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill.

Ahmed continued Miami's rushing success with a scoring run up the middle. The Dolphins have 125 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Buffalo leads Miami 14-13 with 2:59 left in the first half.

9:13 p.m. | Josh Allen touchdown pass to Nyheim Hines extends Buffalo lead

Buffalo extended its advantage to 14-6 with just over right minutes left in the second quarter after quarterback Josh Allen hit Nyheim Hines on a swing pass inside the Dolphins red zone.

Miami forced Buffalo into a third-and-long early in the drive but could not get off the field.

8:58 p.m. | Raheem Mostert continues to blast Bills

Running back Raheem Mostert broke off a 68-yard run through four Bills defenders, adding a horse collar penalty at the end, to move Miami inside the Buffalo 10-yard line at the end of the first quarter.

Miami stalled, however, and was forced to sete for a 21-yard Jason Sanders field goal.

Buffalo leads Miami 7-6 early in the second quarter.

Mostert has 101 rushing yards on eight carries.

8:50 p.m. | Josh Allen answers with touchdown pass to Quintin Morris

The Bills respond almost instantly.

Quarterback Josh Allen hit Quintin Morris in the end zone to cap a very short drive from the Bills offense.

Josh Allen is 5-of-7 for 99 yards and a score. Buffalo leads Miami 7-3 with 1:07 left in the first quarter.

8:42 p.m. | Dolphins take early lead on field goal

Miami strung together a strong second drive, converting a short fourth down, before stalling out in the red zone.

The Dolphins have incorporated Raheem Mostert heavily early. The running back has 53 total yards on 7 touches.

Jason Sanders hit a 39-yard field goal to give the Dolphins a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter.

8:16 p.m. | Dolphins receive opening kickoff

The Dolphins received the opening kickoff and immediately went on the move.

Tua Tagovailoa completed a first-down pass on the opening play of the game.

The Dolphins were then forced to punt after a false start penalty on third down and an incompletion.

7:45 p.m. | Buffalo weather holding off near kickoff

There's little to snow in the air in Buffalo ahead of kickoff between the Dolphins and Bills.

While there is snow in the stadium stands covering many of the bleachers, the field is clear, meaning players can't test out potential clear options to handle the snow.

6:51 p.m. | Dolphins inactives: Jeff Wilson is out

Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson (hip) won't play for the Dolphins. This means Myles Gaskin and/or Salvon Ahmed could take a few carries on Saturday.

Skylar Thompson will dress as Tua Tagovailoa's backup, as Teddy Bridgewater still has a knee issue.

Miami will also scratch: Erik Ezukanma, Eric Rowe, Elijah Campbell and River Cracraft.

Without Rowe and Brandon Jones, Miami will have to use some combination of Verone McKinley, Clayton Fejedelem, Justin Bethel and maybe Noah Igbinoghene in the defensive back rotation.

5:45 p.m. | Dolphins vs. Bills predictions: National NFL experts don't like Miami's chances

Can the Dolphins beat the Bills (and the cold) to get back into the AFC East race? Not according to many national NFL reporters and analysts. Here are some of their picks .

What time is the Dolphins game today?

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

When: 8:15 p.m. Saturday, December 17

What channel is the Dolphins game on?

TV: NFL Network (Channel 212 on DirecTV, Channel 154 on Dish), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: NFL+ (7-day free trial)

How can I listen to Miami Dolphins game on radio?

Radio: WQAM 560; SiriusXM Channel 226

Online radio: SiriusXM.com ( Channel 819 )

What's the latest betting line for Dolphins vs. Bills?

Buffalo is a 7.5-point favorite over Miami, according to Tipico, the oddsmaker for USA TODAY . The over-under is 41.5 points.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Game recap: Buffalo Bills beat Miami Dolphins on game-winning field goal

