Madison, WI

Westbound lanes of Highway 30 open at Fair Oaks Avenue after crash

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

UPDATE: All westbound lanes of Highway 30 were reopened at Fair Oaks Avenue just before 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

MADISON, Wis. — The westbound lanes of Highway 30 are blocked at Fair Oaks Avenue due to a crash.

The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. and injuries were reported at the scene. Madison police officers along with fire and EMS crews were sent to the scene.

As of 4:50 p.m. the lanes remained closed.

Westbound drivers looking to access US Highway 151 via Highway 30 should detour using US 51 North.

For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here .

Madison, WI
