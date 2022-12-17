ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

GV Wire

After Whupping Wazzu, Is Joining Pac-12 Next for Fresno State?

Fresno State again showed it can hang with a Pac-12 football team, defeating Washington State 29-6 at the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. School officials say 27,000 of the 32,000 fans at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood were Fresno State supporters. Now the question that has been pontificated about all season looms...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This Day in Bulldog History: December 18th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On December 18th, 1982, the Fresno State football team played its last game of the season at home in the Cal Bowl. It was the last game of Jeff Tedford’s playing career at Fresno State. Tedford, the Bulldogs’ current head coach, led his team to a come-from-behind victory. He threw a […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Bulldog Insider feature: Hayden Pulis

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Growing up in Hanford, Hayden Pulis played on youth football teams called, “Bulldogs.” He dreamed of one day being a Fresno State Bulldog. “You grow up watching all these guys play, from Derek Carr and Davante Adams, who are just huge here in the valley,” said Pulis, a Hanford native and […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Firefighters take the win in Guns and Hoses flag football Saturday

The second Guns and Hoses flag football game was played in the fog and cold at the Hanford Neighbor Bowl on Saturday afternoon. In a somewhat lopsided contest, the Hanford Fire department prevailed over the Hanford Police department 21-6. Both teams showed moments of greatness with spectacular pass receptions and...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Winter meal locations from Fresno Unified School District

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified School District (FUSD) is offering winter break meals for all the children in the district that need them. Several elementary, middle school, and high school sites are offering lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting Monday. (some sites may vary see below). for children from the ages of […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Denture & Implant Center Fresno: Solutions for your smile

It’s estimated that 175 million Americans have at least one missing tooth or several failing teeth, but there are many solutions out there for completing or perfecting your smile. Dr. Mark Davis at the Denture & Implant Center Fresno has 30 years of experience and a range of solutions...
FRESNO, CA
legalexaminer.com

Motorcyclist Killed After Vehicle Collision in Southeast Fresno, CA

A collision between a motorcyclist and another vehicle on the evening of Friday, December 16, 2022, left the motorcyclist dead. The accident, which occurred near the intersection of Jensen and Armstrong Avenues in southeast Fresno, CA, occurred around 6:30 p.m. according to the story from KFSN. The Fresno Police Department...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DUI operation by Fresno Police leads to 6 arrests

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, the Fresno Police Department conducted a DUI operation in the city of Fresno that resulted in several people arrested or cited, authorities say. According to police, six people were arrested for driving under the influence of controlled substances (DUI) and 17 drivers received citations for operating a vehicle without […]
FRESNO, CA
travelyouman.com

Can You Fish In Three Rivers CA? (Local Rules And Regulations)

In the Sierra Nevada foothills, midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, near the entrance to Sequoia National Park, Three Rivers is a mystical community where the Middle or Main Fork, the North Fork, and the South Fork of the Kaweah River merge. The river really has two more forks, the Marble and East Forks, which mostly run outside of Three Rivers in adjacent Sequoia National Park. The river starts 12,000 feet up in the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains. Together, the Middle, North, and South form the stunningly magnificent Kaweah Canyon. The Yokuts term “Gaweah,” which means raven or crow, is most likely the source of the name “Kaweah,” which is thought to have Native American origins.
THREE RIVERS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Former Fresno federal judge arrested, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police Department. Oliver Wanger released the following statement through his attorney. “I have known Oliver Wanger for over 30 years both professionally and personally. He is a […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in Fresno, dropped off at hospital: deputies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Deputies say they were dispatched to the 1200 block of north Cornelia Avenue, just south of Olive Avenue, in west Fresno around midnight. According to investigators, they say they learned that a […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Teen Stabbed In Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Central Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a house on Mayfair Drive, near Clinton Avenue and First Street, for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies arrived, they say...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

19-year-old drowns in family's swimming pool in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after he was found unconscious inside his family’s backyard pool. According to Fresno Police, a 19-year-old was discovered by his father who then called 911. Emergency responders rushed the man to the hospital where he later...
FRESNO, CA
beckerspayer.com

California health system could split with UnitedHealth, Anthem, Cigna

Clovis, Calif.-based Community Health System is facing Dec. 31 contract deadlines with several major payers, including UnitedHealthcare, Cigna and Anthem Blue Cross, The Fresno Bee reported Dec. 19. UnitedHealthcare sent letters to members notifying them Community Health System could be dropped from the payer's network, the newspaper reported. Community Health...
CLOVIS, CA

