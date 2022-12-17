Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
GV Wire
After Whupping Wazzu, Is Joining Pac-12 Next for Fresno State?
Fresno State again showed it can hang with a Pac-12 football team, defeating Washington State 29-6 at the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. School officials say 27,000 of the 32,000 fans at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood were Fresno State supporters. Now the question that has been pontificated about all season looms...
Bulldog Breakdown: 1 on 1 with the only other Fresno State quarterback to beat WSU
FULL INTERVIEW: Sports reporter Alec Nolan talks with the only other Fresno State quarterback to beat Washington State University, Mark Barsotti.
Bulldog Insider analysis: LA Bowl
Former Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion joins the Bulldog Insider to talk with Andrew Marden about the Bulldogs’ win in the LA Bowl on Saturday at SoFi Stadium.
This Day in Bulldog History: December 18th
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On December 18th, 1982, the Fresno State football team played its last game of the season at home in the Cal Bowl. It was the last game of Jeff Tedford’s playing career at Fresno State. Tedford, the Bulldogs’ current head coach, led his team to a come-from-behind victory. He threw a […]
Bulldog Insider feature: Hayden Pulis
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Growing up in Hanford, Hayden Pulis played on youth football teams called, “Bulldogs.” He dreamed of one day being a Fresno State Bulldog. “You grow up watching all these guys play, from Derek Carr and Davante Adams, who are just huge here in the valley,” said Pulis, a Hanford native and […]
Hanford Sentinel
Firefighters take the win in Guns and Hoses flag football Saturday
The second Guns and Hoses flag football game was played in the fog and cold at the Hanford Neighbor Bowl on Saturday afternoon. In a somewhat lopsided contest, the Hanford Fire department prevailed over the Hanford Police department 21-6. Both teams showed moments of greatness with spectacular pass receptions and...
Winter meal locations from Fresno Unified School District
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified School District (FUSD) is offering winter break meals for all the children in the district that need them. Several elementary, middle school, and high school sites are offering lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting Monday. (some sites may vary see below). for children from the ages of […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Denture & Implant Center Fresno: Solutions for your smile
It’s estimated that 175 million Americans have at least one missing tooth or several failing teeth, but there are many solutions out there for completing or perfecting your smile. Dr. Mark Davis at the Denture & Implant Center Fresno has 30 years of experience and a range of solutions...
Community rallies to help rebuild Fresno restaurant
Nearly three weeks ago, a fire tore through Zamora's Carnitas in central Fresno.
legalexaminer.com
Motorcyclist Killed After Vehicle Collision in Southeast Fresno, CA
A collision between a motorcyclist and another vehicle on the evening of Friday, December 16, 2022, left the motorcyclist dead. The accident, which occurred near the intersection of Jensen and Armstrong Avenues in southeast Fresno, CA, occurred around 6:30 p.m. according to the story from KFSN. The Fresno Police Department...
DUI operation by Fresno Police leads to 6 arrests
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, the Fresno Police Department conducted a DUI operation in the city of Fresno that resulted in several people arrested or cited, authorities say. According to police, six people were arrested for driving under the influence of controlled substances (DUI) and 17 drivers received citations for operating a vehicle without […]
travelyouman.com
Can You Fish In Three Rivers CA? (Local Rules And Regulations)
In the Sierra Nevada foothills, midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, near the entrance to Sequoia National Park, Three Rivers is a mystical community where the Middle or Main Fork, the North Fork, and the South Fork of the Kaweah River merge. The river really has two more forks, the Marble and East Forks, which mostly run outside of Three Rivers in adjacent Sequoia National Park. The river starts 12,000 feet up in the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains. Together, the Middle, North, and South form the stunningly magnificent Kaweah Canyon. The Yokuts term “Gaweah,” which means raven or crow, is most likely the source of the name “Kaweah,” which is thought to have Native American origins.
Former Fresno federal judge arrested, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police Department. Oliver Wanger released the following statement through his attorney. “I have known Oliver Wanger for over 30 years both professionally and personally. He is a […]
Man shot in Fresno, dropped off at hospital: deputies
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Deputies say they were dispatched to the 1200 block of north Cornelia Avenue, just south of Olive Avenue, in west Fresno around midnight. According to investigators, they say they learned that a […]
KMJ
Teen Stabbed In Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Central Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a house on Mayfair Drive, near Clinton Avenue and First Street, for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies arrived, they say...
Popular Fresno County winemaker tapping into new market
The Angelmann Brewing Company label is an ode to the original sticker label that used to be on Engelmann wine bottles.
KMPH.com
19-year-old drowns in family's swimming pool in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after he was found unconscious inside his family’s backyard pool. According to Fresno Police, a 19-year-old was discovered by his father who then called 911. Emergency responders rushed the man to the hospital where he later...
La Mejor in Farmersville gearing up for busiest time of the year
Tortilleria "La Mejor" Del Valle in Farmersville is celebrating 51 years in business.
Motorcyclist crashes during chase with Fresno County deputies
A motorcycle rider is in the hospital after a chase with deputies led to a crash in Central Fresno.
beckerspayer.com
California health system could split with UnitedHealth, Anthem, Cigna
Clovis, Calif.-based Community Health System is facing Dec. 31 contract deadlines with several major payers, including UnitedHealthcare, Cigna and Anthem Blue Cross, The Fresno Bee reported Dec. 19. UnitedHealthcare sent letters to members notifying them Community Health System could be dropped from the payer's network, the newspaper reported. Community Health...
Comments / 0