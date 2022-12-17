ImageMark Business Services announces ownership transition, expands offerings

ImageMark Business Services announced a three-year ownership transition which will be completed in 2025.

As a part of the agreement, an ownership stake in the company has been acquired by Wes Pollock and Josh Payne. ImageMark is currently owned by Walter Payne. Walter Payne will remain with the company as president through 2025, as he works through the succession plan with Pollock and his son, Josh, to transition ownership.

ImageMark offers a variety of printing, packaging and fulfilment offerings to its customer base, which includes medical device companies, retailers, national restaurant franchises, utility companies and professional sports teams around the country.

As a part of this acquisition, ImageMark will pursue additional kitting, fulfillment and contract packaging opportunities in addition to the company’s core offerings, which include web to print, wide format printing, direct mail, kitting and fulfillment.\

Pollock, chief revenue officer of ImageMark, brings a wealth of packaging, logistics and sales expertise to the company. Most recently Pollock was the vice president of sales and strategic partnerships at Eleos Technologies, a Knight-Swift company, where he built a network of integration partners for the leading software platforms and providers in logistics and established a channel sales program to build a scalable sales model for the business.

Previous roles include working as packaging consultant for Veritiv, the leading packaging distributor in the U.S., where he sold packaging equipment and supplies to multi-location manufacturers.

Josh Payne, chief operating officer of ImageMark, was most recently senior account executive with Eleos Technologies, where he led the growth of the enterprise accounts. Payne has a long history with the medical distribution industry, including roles with McKesson, a leading national medical distribution company. His medical sourcing and distribution expertise will be critical as ImageMark looks to grow and expand its medical kitting and packaging business.

ImageMark was founded in 1924 as Brumley Printing, and has operated as ImageMark since 1996. With nearly 100 years of experience in the industry, and more than 60 employees at the Gastonia facility, ImageMark is positioned for continued growth and innovation to support its customer base, according to the company.

