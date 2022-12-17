ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Fillmore District residents fed up with with crime, homelessness, drug abuse

SAN FRANCISCO -- Homelessness, drug abuse, mental health services were among the top concerns for people who live in the Western Addition at a community meeting Monday evening. Yulanda Williamswas was among several speakers, who aired their concerns before Reverand Amos Brown, president of the San Francisco NAACP, and several city agency representatives. She is a retired SFPD officer who used to work in the Northern Police Station, which covers the Fillmore. Williams, a San Francisco native, said she feels helpless at times. Over several decades, she has witnessed the Fillmore go from a thriving district for small businesses and music, to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Marin Small-Business Owners Put Microgrants to Good Use

More than 100 recipients received state COVID-19 economic relief funding with County assistance. San Rafael, CA – Laila Rezai and Darlin Ruiz have something new in common. They are among the 111 small-business owners in Marin County who received a timely $2,500 grant through an agency partnership dedicated to assisting some of the hardest-hit microbusinesses during the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Photos of Life at the Center of San Francisco’s Drug Crisis

With the closure of the Tenderloin Center, a safe drug-use site, the city is now grappling with how to address its drug crisis moving forward. With the mayor and supervisors pitted against each other in a battle to open more sites—or none at all. Supervisors say safe use sites...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Just One Bay Area City is Pro-Housing So Far, State Says

California’s nice list of cities that are “pro-housing” just got updated, and so far, Oakland is the only Bay Area city to make the cut. The East Bay city joins Citrus Heights, Fontana, West Sacramento, San Diego and Roseville—plus Sacramento, which was added in February—to the list of jurisdictions that can get priority for state housing and transportation funding because of their housing-friendly policies.
OAKLAND, CA
mendofever.com

The Ukiah Valley Christmas Effort, A 77-Year-Old Tradition

The following is a press release issued by the Community Foundation of Mendocino County composed by Susan Baird Kanaan, a local writer working with the foundation to highlight the work of local non-profits:. Nonprofit organizations in Mendocino County are vital to a thriving community, and support for these critical organizations...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Eater

Where to Drink Anything but Wine in Napa, Sonoma, and Marin

With all due respect to wine as the premier product of the North Bay, there’s a lot more than just cabernet being produced in the region. Dig a little deeper into what people are drinking, and you’ll find a wellspring of boozy beverages including gin, absinthe, whiskey, and mead. Whether you're a North Bay resident interested in shaking up your drinking routine or just visiting but already fatigued after all those flights of wine, here are a dozen places to drink pretty much anything else in the North Bay.
NAPA, CA
mendofever.com

The Elder Magnolias of Ukiah’s Courthouse—A Living Link to the Town’s Beginnings

In the heart of Ukiah’s downtown stands the Mendocino County Superior Courthouse at the intersection of State Street and West Perkins Street. The courthouse’s broad concrete entrance faces east towards the Mayacama Mountains. A passerby could easily miss the entrance due to two large trees, tall and broad, that dominate the face of the building. The limbs reach wide and the leaves are dense creating a grove of shade at the threshold of the local criminal justice system.
UKIAH, CA
sonomamag.com

The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Santa Rosa

It’s been over three years since we set out to find the best doughnuts around town, so we hit the ground running with big appetites to find Santa Rosa’s standouts. While visiting some of our favorite doughnut shops and cafes, we tasted a variety of sweets, from fritters to cronuts. And, of course, each doughnut received a rating which considered not only flavor but freshness and appearance, too.
SANTA ROSA, CA
sfstandard.com

Key Takeaways on the High Cost of Bad Cops in SF

Readers may have heard about a scandal that unfolded in 2016 when a teenage girl named Jasmine Abuslin allegedly had sex with 30 Bay Area law enforcement officers. It resulted in court cases, legal settlements, firings, reprimands, resignations—reverberations that all but missed San Francisco. While names and actions of most officers linked to Abuslin came to light in Oakland, Richmond and other communities, they were guarded as official secrets in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in California

By almost any metric, California is big. That is to say; it’s huge, it has a gigantic population, and parts of it are incredibly densely populated. California is the third largest state in the country, behind only Alaska and Texas. And, with nearly 40 million residents, it has the highest population of any U.S. state. Originally inhabited for thousands of years by Native American peoples, California was first admitted to the United States in 1850. Stretching for hundreds of miles from north to south along the Pacific Ocean, California is home to a diverse climate and ecology. But, what about the coldest place in California?
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

No Prison Time for Real Estate Mogul Convicted in SF Corruption Scandal

A politically connected real estate agent convicted of bank fraud was sentenced to three years probation and fined $15,200 for his part in a corruption scandal that reached the highest levels of San Francisco government. Victor Makras appeared in U.S. District Court in San Francisco Tuesday where Judge Richard Seeborg...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Four injured in fire by San Francisco’s Ocean Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – People are being asked to avoid the area of Judah Street at 48th Avenue in San Francisco’s Sunset neighborhood, where one adult has been rescued from a fire and four total have been injured. The one-alarm fire was reported at 4308 Judah Street, near the Java Beach Cafe. The adult has […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa police make arrests, issue citations at sideshows

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Sideshows in Santa Rosa resulted in citations, dozens of traffic stops, arrests, a towed vehicle, a recovered stolen vehicle, and a police chase, officials said. Officials said the most significant event was around 10:50 p.m. Saturday when Santa Rosa police officers attempted an enforcement stop of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Contra Costa County Investigates Recent Incidents at Martinez Refinery

Contra Costa Health Services has recommended an independent investigation into incidents at the Martinez Refining Co. in late November and early December. On the night before Thanksgiving, the refinery accidentally released 20 tons of spent catalyst: a powdery dust containing heavy metals that left cars covered in ash. The county says it was a major chemical accident or release, and the refinery violated state law and local policy when it failed to immediately notify them of the incident.
MARTINEZ, CA

