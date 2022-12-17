Read full article on original website
San Francisco Fillmore District residents fed up with with crime, homelessness, drug abuse
SAN FRANCISCO -- Homelessness, drug abuse, mental health services were among the top concerns for people who live in the Western Addition at a community meeting Monday evening. Yulanda Williamswas was among several speakers, who aired their concerns before Reverand Amos Brown, president of the San Francisco NAACP, and several city agency representatives. She is a retired SFPD officer who used to work in the Northern Police Station, which covers the Fillmore. Williams, a San Francisco native, said she feels helpless at times. Over several decades, she has witnessed the Fillmore go from a thriving district for small businesses and music, to...
sfstandard.com
‘X-Rated Acts’ and a Violent Pit Bull: Black SF Leaders Demand Police Action
At a meeting Monday night at San Francisco’s Third Baptist Church, Rev. Amos Brown and other Black community leaders called on the city to fix what they described as an escalating homelessness and drug problem. These issues, they said, disproportionately hurt the historically Black Fillmore District, an already vulnerable community.
postnewsgroup.com
Marin Small-Business Owners Put Microgrants to Good Use
More than 100 recipients received state COVID-19 economic relief funding with County assistance. San Rafael, CA – Laila Rezai and Darlin Ruiz have something new in common. They are among the 111 small-business owners in Marin County who received a timely $2,500 grant through an agency partnership dedicated to assisting some of the hardest-hit microbusinesses during the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.
East Brother Light Station seeking new innkeepers
East Brother Light Station, a B&B, 1874 lighthouse and fog signal in San Francisco Bay in Richmond, is in need of a new innkeeper, Mayor Tom Butt announced on his E-Forum. The current innkeepers, Stephanie and Bryan Wesolek, will sign off on their duties in late March 2023. The new...
sfstandard.com
Photos of Life at the Center of San Francisco’s Drug Crisis
With the closure of the Tenderloin Center, a safe drug-use site, the city is now grappling with how to address its drug crisis moving forward. With the mayor and supervisors pitted against each other in a battle to open more sites—or none at all. Supervisors say safe use sites...
sfstandard.com
Just One Bay Area City is Pro-Housing So Far, State Says
California’s nice list of cities that are “pro-housing” just got updated, and so far, Oakland is the only Bay Area city to make the cut. The East Bay city joins Citrus Heights, Fontana, West Sacramento, San Diego and Roseville—plus Sacramento, which was added in February—to the list of jurisdictions that can get priority for state housing and transportation funding because of their housing-friendly policies.
mendofever.com
The Ukiah Valley Christmas Effort, A 77-Year-Old Tradition
The following is a press release issued by the Community Foundation of Mendocino County composed by Susan Baird Kanaan, a local writer working with the foundation to highlight the work of local non-profits:. Nonprofit organizations in Mendocino County are vital to a thriving community, and support for these critical organizations...
Oakland vice mayor fined for ethics violation, didn’t report conflict of interest prior to vote
Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan has been fined $19,000 by the city’s Public Ethics Commission following conflict of interest allegations and accusations she failed to report her part ownership in a condominium in the city. Public ethics commissioners on Wednesday voted 5-0 in favor of imposing the fine against...
Eater
Where to Drink Anything but Wine in Napa, Sonoma, and Marin
With all due respect to wine as the premier product of the North Bay, there’s a lot more than just cabernet being produced in the region. Dig a little deeper into what people are drinking, and you’ll find a wellspring of boozy beverages including gin, absinthe, whiskey, and mead. Whether you're a North Bay resident interested in shaking up your drinking routine or just visiting but already fatigued after all those flights of wine, here are a dozen places to drink pretty much anything else in the North Bay.
mendofever.com
The Elder Magnolias of Ukiah’s Courthouse—A Living Link to the Town’s Beginnings
In the heart of Ukiah’s downtown stands the Mendocino County Superior Courthouse at the intersection of State Street and West Perkins Street. The courthouse’s broad concrete entrance faces east towards the Mayacama Mountains. A passerby could easily miss the entrance due to two large trees, tall and broad, that dominate the face of the building. The limbs reach wide and the leaves are dense creating a grove of shade at the threshold of the local criminal justice system.
mendofever.com
A Bear Killed on the Willits Grade Calls Attention to Rural California’s High Rates of Wildlife-Vehicle Collisions
Hopland resident Shawn Joaquin Padi was driving on Highway 101 this morning when he drove upon a dead black bear lying alongside the roadway on the Willits Grade. Last night or early this morning, a driver collided with the animal causing fatal injuries. Padi took a photo, posted it on...
sonomamag.com
The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Santa Rosa
It’s been over three years since we set out to find the best doughnuts around town, so we hit the ground running with big appetites to find Santa Rosa’s standouts. While visiting some of our favorite doughnut shops and cafes, we tasted a variety of sweets, from fritters to cronuts. And, of course, each doughnut received a rating which considered not only flavor but freshness and appearance, too.
sfstandard.com
Key Takeaways on the High Cost of Bad Cops in SF
Readers may have heard about a scandal that unfolded in 2016 when a teenage girl named Jasmine Abuslin allegedly had sex with 30 Bay Area law enforcement officers. It resulted in court cases, legal settlements, firings, reprimands, resignations—reverberations that all but missed San Francisco. While names and actions of most officers linked to Abuslin came to light in Oakland, Richmond and other communities, they were guarded as official secrets in San Francisco.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in California
By almost any metric, California is big. That is to say; it’s huge, it has a gigantic population, and parts of it are incredibly densely populated. California is the third largest state in the country, behind only Alaska and Texas. And, with nearly 40 million residents, it has the highest population of any U.S. state. Originally inhabited for thousands of years by Native American peoples, California was first admitted to the United States in 1850. Stretching for hundreds of miles from north to south along the Pacific Ocean, California is home to a diverse climate and ecology. But, what about the coldest place in California?
sfstandard.com
No Prison Time for Real Estate Mogul Convicted in SF Corruption Scandal
A politically connected real estate agent convicted of bank fraud was sentenced to three years probation and fined $15,200 for his part in a corruption scandal that reached the highest levels of San Francisco government. Victor Makras appeared in U.S. District Court in San Francisco Tuesday where Judge Richard Seeborg...
Four injured in fire by San Francisco’s Ocean Beach
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – People are being asked to avoid the area of Judah Street at 48th Avenue in San Francisco’s Sunset neighborhood, where one adult has been rescued from a fire and four total have been injured. The one-alarm fire was reported at 4308 Judah Street, near the Java Beach Cafe. The adult has […]
154-year-old Holy Names University in Oakland closing next year, officials say
"The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated and exacerbated existing challenges, and disproportionately impacted the students HNU serves."
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa police make arrests, issue citations at sideshows
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Sideshows in Santa Rosa resulted in citations, dozens of traffic stops, arrests, a towed vehicle, a recovered stolen vehicle, and a police chase, officials said. Officials said the most significant event was around 10:50 p.m. Saturday when Santa Rosa police officers attempted an enforcement stop of...
NBC Bay Area
Contra Costa County Investigates Recent Incidents at Martinez Refinery
Contra Costa Health Services has recommended an independent investigation into incidents at the Martinez Refining Co. in late November and early December. On the night before Thanksgiving, the refinery accidentally released 20 tons of spent catalyst: a powdery dust containing heavy metals that left cars covered in ash. The county says it was a major chemical accident or release, and the refinery violated state law and local policy when it failed to immediately notify them of the incident.
Mysterious nightstand appears in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, Alamo Square
"There's magic all over the city."
