Black women are worn out from discrimination in corporate America. They're leaving to launch their own businesses, creating a hole for talent across industries.
Tired of racism and microaggressions, some Black women in corporate America are breaking into entrepreneurship so they can be their own boss.
Layoffs are on the rise, but nearly 50% of workers are still looking to quit in 2023
Companies across a range of industries are implementing hiring freezes and workforce reductions amid the uncertain economy. Many professionals are still considering quitting anyways.
I work with Gen Zers entering the job market. They're demanding more money, benefits, and opportunities and employers should actually be thrilled about it.
Workforce-development expert Chelsea Williams said Gen Z professionals have higher job expectations than generations before them.
Schwab Investment Executive Likes Nike, Other Stocks
With the year winding down, you may be wondering what’s in store for stocks next year. Bill McMahon, chief investment officer of active equity strategies for Schwab Asset Management, sees a narrow trading range in 2023. He expects economic weakness to cap any rallies. McMahon favors dividend and other...
AdWeek
Consistent Reporting and Accuracy, Buyers Face Retail Media Growing Pains
Elizabeth Marsten, group director of marketplace strategic services at agency Tinuiti, was evaluating a retail media buy and something seemed off. For all the impressions the retailer reported, the ad should have generated way more clicks. “[I asked the retailer] ‘Do you measure impressions with [trade body] Media Rating Council...
CNBC
How Silicon Valley and Madison Avenue are remaking the world of advertising
The Covid years led many organizations to finally understand just how important digital transformation was to their business future. That includes the way companies market their products and services to other firms. But now, there's a rebalancing taking place in the advertising business, with firms merging the best of digital with the physical world of customer relationships that remains critical.
EXCLUSIVE: New American Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFT Experience
Sometimes a bag is just a bag, a repository for the baubles of daily life. But when it’s an exotic skin bag, handcrafted by a Swiss atelier and authenticated by blockchain, then it’s a Steel — a statement piece from a new American accessories company that promises a fresh take on the luxury NFT experience. With an eye on blending old-world craftsmanship with emerging technology, the Palm Beach, Florida-based company describes itself as modern, eternal and artisanal. The proposition begins with an heirloom-worthy range of handbags — the art-driven brand calls them “sculptures” — and accessories, all of which are stitched by hand...
CNBC
Southeast Asian venture capital firms expect to be pickier in 2023 than in 2022
Global venture dollars through third quarter 2022 are only $369 billion, compared with all of last year's $679.4 billion invested globally. Venture capital firms have been pulling back on deploying capital, with valuations plunging and economic headwinds slowing growth in 2022. "The companies that actually last this winter will prove...
CNBC
Worker demands for more money on the job hit a record level, a New York Fed survey finds
The lowest wage workers are willing to accept for a new job increased from $72,873 in July to $73,667 in November, the highest it's ever been in a study from the New York Fed. Workers under the age of 45 are most responsible for the increase, the central bank's data found.
hypebeast.com
Former Head of adidas YEEZY Innovation Lab is Launching a Sneaker Production Company
According to a report, former YEEZY Innovation Lab head, Omar Bailey and partner Abhishek Som are starting a sneaker production company. Dubbed “FCTRY LAb,” the Los Angeles-based footwear prototyping lab and venture studio aims to support both emerging and established designers. Assisting in the production of brands of...
