ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myrye.com

Girls Varsity Basketball Sends Somers Up I-684

Rye Girls Varsity Basketball send the Somers Tuskers up I-684 empty handed on Tuesday with a home game win of doubles fours over double threes (44-33). “Big team win vs Somers by the score of 44-33,” said Rye Girls Varsity Basketball Coach Margo Hackett. “Piper Tenney and Molly Kennedy with 11 points each. Paige Tepedino with 7 points. Maddy Walsh and Meredith Kenny played great on both ends of the floor.”
RYE, NY
myrye.com

Boys Varsity Basketball Stings the Hastings Yellowjackets

Rye Boys Varsity Basketball stung the Hastings Yellowjackets on Tuesday, winning the away game 50-36. Hastings led by Robert Kennedy with 11pts. Watch the replay. The season shifts to 4-2. Rye plays at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn at 7:30pm on Thursday night vs Sleepy Hollow.
RYE, NY
myrye.com

Boys Varsity Hockey Bites the NCCS Cougars

Rye Boys Varsity Hockey bit the Northeastern Clinton Central School Cougars on Sunday, winning at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena 16 – 2. “This was a total team effort with everyone contributing,” said Rye Boys Varsity Hockey Coach Peter Thomas. Goals were made by: Liam Draddy (3),...
RYE, NY
theexaminernews.com

Pleasantville Legend Bernarducci Earns Record-Setting 430th Win

Pleasantville opened the 2022-23 varsity wrestling season by giving veteran Coach Bob Bernarducci a well-deserved honor. The Panthers defeated Putnam Valley, in the Section 1 Division II Dual-Meet semifinal, for Bernarducci’s Section 1 record-setting 430th win. This surpassed former Somers and Mahopac Coach Dennis DiSanto, who finished with 429, and also coached against Bernarducci.
PLEASANTVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Ex-Knick, Newburgh Resident Amar'e Stoudemire Charged After Punching Daughter: Report

Ex-New York Knick Amar'e Stoudemire has been charged with battery after allegedly punching his teen daughter in the jaw at his Miami condo, the Miami Herald reports. The 40-year-old former basketball great's daughter, who is between ages 14 and 17, allegedly told cops that her 6-foot and 10-inch tall dad slapped her hard enough to draw blood and punched her sometime over the weekend, the outlet says citing police papers.
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Mega Millions Winner Sold At Teaneck 7-Eleven

A $10,000 Mega Millions winner was sold at a Bergen County 7-Eleven store. The ticket from the Friday, Dec. 16 drawing was purchased at the Cedar Lane store in Teaneck. The winning numbers for the Friday, Dec. 16, drawing were: 08, 35, 40, 53 and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.
TEANECK, NJ
i95 ROCK

The Flu is Running Rampant in Mahopac

According to Tapinto.net, the Hamlet of Mahopac, NY is seeing a massive spike in positive flu cases . According to the report, the Putnam County Department of Health is reporting over 400 cases of the flu for the week ending December 3rd. That means the flu numbers are double what they were the week before. Positive COVID-19 cases are also rising in Mahopac.
MAHOPAC, NY
ballparkdigest.com

More info on Citi Field casino, development set for January

In his quest for a Citi Field casino and associated development, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen will hold a “visioning session” on Jan. 7 at the ballpark to pitch a plan and receive feedback from Queens residents. It’s no secret that Cohen sees additional development as inevitable...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson’s Popovers Takeover East Fishkill, New York

An infamous Hudson Valley baked good makes its return to East Fishkill this weekend. Remember Hudson's Ribs & Fish in East Fishkill, New York?. If you grew up in Dutchess County you're probably familiar with the legendary Hudson's Ribs & Fish restaurant that was located right on the corner of Route 9 in Fishkill. After serving the Hudson Valley for over 32 years the eatery closed its doors back in 2021.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
myrye.com

Grant Will Fund Blind Brook Restoration @ Nature Center

A grant will fund Blind Brook restoration efforts at the Rye Nature Center. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Long Island Sound Futures Fund (LISFF) is offering the Nature Center a grant of $284,000 towards the restoration. Friends of Rye Nature Center applied to LISFF this past May for...
RYE, NY
WSBS

An Iconic Radio DJ Retires In NYC, But Is STILL On Our Berkshire Airwaves

In our illustrious business, we have broadcasters who are deemed as icons as my prime list includes big names that I grew up with as these personalities including Dan Ingram, Ron Lundy, Harry Harrison and Dan Daniel (Triple D) were considered dear friends and mentors in life as their memories will ALWAYS remain eternal and everlasting and I thank them for their advice and guidance in making yours truly a LIVE and LOCAL broadcaster. Fortunately, those STILL with us have also given me a major influence to pursue my ventures in this business including Cousin Brucie, Gene Ladd, Lee Arnold (STILL going strong at age 96), Dan Taylor and former New York Mets public address announcer, Del DeMontreaux. A BIG thank you to each and every one as I approach my 40th year behind the microphone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy