myrye.com
Girls Varsity Basketball Sends Somers Up I-684
Rye Girls Varsity Basketball send the Somers Tuskers up I-684 empty handed on Tuesday with a home game win of doubles fours over double threes (44-33). “Big team win vs Somers by the score of 44-33,” said Rye Girls Varsity Basketball Coach Margo Hackett. “Piper Tenney and Molly Kennedy with 11 points each. Paige Tepedino with 7 points. Maddy Walsh and Meredith Kenny played great on both ends of the floor.”
myrye.com
Boys Varsity Basketball Stings the Hastings Yellowjackets
Rye Boys Varsity Basketball stung the Hastings Yellowjackets on Tuesday, winning the away game 50-36. Hastings led by Robert Kennedy with 11pts. Watch the replay. The season shifts to 4-2. Rye plays at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn at 7:30pm on Thursday night vs Sleepy Hollow.
myrye.com
Boys Varsity Hockey Bites the NCCS Cougars
Rye Boys Varsity Hockey bit the Northeastern Clinton Central School Cougars on Sunday, winning at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena 16 – 2. “This was a total team effort with everyone contributing,” said Rye Boys Varsity Hockey Coach Peter Thomas. Goals were made by: Liam Draddy (3),...
Montclair Immaculate girls basketball coach suspended after lopsided score in opener
Montclair Immaculate coach Jimmy Kreie has been suspended for four games after Montclair Immaculate opened the season with a 104-30 win over Caldwell on Opening Night, Montclair Immaculate athletic director Jim Risoli said on Monday, citing a lack of sportsmanship. “We want to reiterate that what occurred on Thursday evening...
theexaminernews.com
Pleasantville Legend Bernarducci Earns Record-Setting 430th Win
Pleasantville opened the 2022-23 varsity wrestling season by giving veteran Coach Bob Bernarducci a well-deserved honor. The Panthers defeated Putnam Valley, in the Section 1 Division II Dual-Meet semifinal, for Bernarducci’s Section 1 record-setting 430th win. This surpassed former Somers and Mahopac Coach Dennis DiSanto, who finished with 429, and also coached against Bernarducci.
State to Mahopac: Lose the Indian mascot or lose funding
The sports teams at Mahopac High School are the Indians, and that is no longer allowed under a new mandate set by the New York state Department of Education.
Ex-Knick, Newburgh Resident Amar'e Stoudemire Charged After Punching Daughter: Report
Ex-New York Knick Amar'e Stoudemire has been charged with battery after allegedly punching his teen daughter in the jaw at his Miami condo, the Miami Herald reports. The 40-year-old former basketball great's daughter, who is between ages 14 and 17, allegedly told cops that her 6-foot and 10-inch tall dad slapped her hard enough to draw blood and punched her sometime over the weekend, the outlet says citing police papers.
Uniondale High School student stabbed in neck, back, stomach: Nassau PD
NASSAU (PIX11) — A student at Uniondale High School was repeatedly stabbed on Monday afternoon, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. The victim, 17, was outside where the buses pick students up around 2:45 p.m., police said. The 15-year-old alleged stabber, who is a student at another school, and the victim got into a […]
NBC New York
Face Recognition Tech Gets Girl Scout Mom Booted From Rockettes Show — Due to Where She Works
A recent incident at Radio City Music Hall involving the mother of a Girl Scout is shedding light on the growing controversy of facial recognition, as critics claim it is being used to target perceived enemies — in this case, by one of the most famous companies in the country.
Mega Millions Winner Sold At Teaneck 7-Eleven
A $10,000 Mega Millions winner was sold at a Bergen County 7-Eleven store. The ticket from the Friday, Dec. 16 drawing was purchased at the Cedar Lane store in Teaneck. The winning numbers for the Friday, Dec. 16, drawing were: 08, 35, 40, 53 and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Board of Ed Investigating Allegations of Anti-Semitism Against HR Director
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 20, 2022) — An attorney for Ingerman Smith LLP, outside counsel for the New Rochelle Board of Education, has been hired to investigate allegations of religious discrimination and anti-semitism made by District Medical Director Dr. Brooke Balchan against Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Dr. Corey W. Reynolds.
The Flu is Running Rampant in Mahopac
According to Tapinto.net, the Hamlet of Mahopac, NY is seeing a massive spike in positive flu cases . According to the report, the Putnam County Department of Health is reporting over 400 cases of the flu for the week ending December 3rd. That means the flu numbers are double what they were the week before. Positive COVID-19 cases are also rising in Mahopac.
ballparkdigest.com
More info on Citi Field casino, development set for January
In his quest for a Citi Field casino and associated development, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen will hold a “visioning session” on Jan. 7 at the ballpark to pitch a plan and receive feedback from Queens residents. It’s no secret that Cohen sees additional development as inevitable...
Hudson’s Popovers Takeover East Fishkill, New York
An infamous Hudson Valley baked good makes its return to East Fishkill this weekend. Remember Hudson's Ribs & Fish in East Fishkill, New York?. If you grew up in Dutchess County you're probably familiar with the legendary Hudson's Ribs & Fish restaurant that was located right on the corner of Route 9 in Fishkill. After serving the Hudson Valley for over 32 years the eatery closed its doors back in 2021.
‘That Meetball Place’ in Farmingdale closes
The space will now be taken over by the Tap Room, marking the fifth Tap Room location on Long Island.
Student Accused Of Making Threat To Cause Mass Harm To FDR-Hyde Park HS
A 15-year-old Hudson Valley high school student has been charged with making a threat of mass harm after school officials became aware and turned the information over to police. The teen was charged in Dutchess County on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Franklin D. Roosevelt High School-Hyde Park student was taken...
myrye.com
Grant Will Fund Blind Brook Restoration @ Nature Center
A grant will fund Blind Brook restoration efforts at the Rye Nature Center. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Long Island Sound Futures Fund (LISFF) is offering the Nature Center a grant of $284,000 towards the restoration. Friends of Rye Nature Center applied to LISFF this past May for...
An Iconic Radio DJ Retires In NYC, But Is STILL On Our Berkshire Airwaves
In our illustrious business, we have broadcasters who are deemed as icons as my prime list includes big names that I grew up with as these personalities including Dan Ingram, Ron Lundy, Harry Harrison and Dan Daniel (Triple D) were considered dear friends and mentors in life as their memories will ALWAYS remain eternal and everlasting and I thank them for their advice and guidance in making yours truly a LIVE and LOCAL broadcaster. Fortunately, those STILL with us have also given me a major influence to pursue my ventures in this business including Cousin Brucie, Gene Ladd, Lee Arnold (STILL going strong at age 96), Dan Taylor and former New York Mets public address announcer, Del DeMontreaux. A BIG thank you to each and every one as I approach my 40th year behind the microphone.
State police: Car flips over onto power lines in Orange County
State police say the gray Toyota crashed into a utility pole and got caught in the falling wires, causing the vehicle to get entangled and flipping upside down.
talkofthesound.com
NRPD Termination Hearing for Police Brutality Cop Gets Underway in New Rochelle
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 19, 2022) — The Termination Hearing of New Rochelle Police Detective Michael Vaccaro got underway this morning behind closed doors at the City Council Conference Room at City Hall. The hearing dates were originally scheduled for September then November, but adjourned to start today and...
