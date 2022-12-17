ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland's Bill Castle claims another state crown, faces decision on future

By Joe Frisaro
 3 days ago

LAKELAND, FLORIDA – If this was it for Bill Castle at Lakeland, the legendary coach is again going out on top.

Lakeland capped a perfect season with a 21-14 win over Venice in the Class 4S state finals on Saturday afternoon at DRV PNK Stadium.

The title was the school’s eighth overall, and first since 2018, when the Dreadnaughts defeated St. Thomas Aquinas in the title game.

In a tightly played championship game, Lakeland was able to hold on after a late defensive stop. The Dreadnaughts offense was able to drive to the Venice 1-yard line before they went into victory formation.

Lakeland coach Bill Castle will wait on making a decision about his coaching forward. For now he is savoring another state championship for his Dreadnaughts after Saturday's 21-14 win over Venice in the Class 4S state final.

Photo by Matt Christopher

“That’s a question I’ll answer later,” Castle said. “I don’t know. I always wait until after Christmas. We assess everything. Right now, it’s about tonight’s football team. This team.”

Whether Castle stays or steps aside is an if, because he hasn’t officially revealed his intention.

Castle has been a constant at Lakeland, taking over as head football coach in 1976. For perspective, that was the inaugural season of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

To stick around this long, there’s got to be an internal fire inside the long-time coach.

“Obviously, I love it or I would still do it,” Castle said. “I’m just proud of our kids for the effort they gave. The intensity that they played with. We made a lot of mistakes tonight, but our effort overcame it.”

Lakeland ran the table in 2022, going 14-0.

In the postgame celebration, Lakeland tight end Omari Mixon sought out Castle, and the two embraced for a few seconds.

“He always tells us, work for the next level,” Mixon said. “You’ve got to keep grinding. No team is better than us, but we’re not better than no team.”

Playing in the afternoon, Castle gave his team some advice the night before. He stressed his players stay hydrated and get plenty of rest.

“He told us to drink a lot of water, and stay hydrated, and go to sleep early so we could wake up and win this game,” Mixon said. “Coach is a big part of the program. He keeps us working, pushing hard and making sure we’re doing what we need to do so we can come out here and win championship games like this.”

The schedule wasn’t overly imposing, but the Dreadnaughts were tested twice by Kissimmee Osceola, winning 25-22 early in the season, and 14-7 in the state semifinals.

“This was a unique group,” Castle said. “They had fun in practice. They practiced hard. They played hard, and they had a good time. Our team is going to fight until the end. They kept their poise, and made some plays.”

On Saturday, the score was tied at 14 at halftime.

Quarterback Zachary Pleuss scored the game-winning touchdown on a run in the second half.

“It means a lot to finally put another one up on the board,” Pleuss said. “This is coach’s eighth state championship. I know it’s a blessing.”

Pleuss says Castle preaching a one play at a time mentality.

“Regardless of what happened last play,” Pleuss said. “If you succeeded or didn’t succeed, if you failed, no matter what, just look forward to the next play because the past is in the past.”

Lakeland’s 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain, a University of Miami commit, spoke about what Castle means to the Lakeland program.

“He makes a lot of things happen,” McClain said. “You see we came out here and won the tournament, and the state championship.”

One of the biggest takeaways McClain has received from his coach is nothing comes easily.

“You’ve got to take a lot of sacrifices to be where you’re at,” McClain said of what his coach preaches.

McClain is expected to sign with the Hurricanes on Dec. 21. UM defensive coordinator Kevin Steele was in attendance on Saturday.

For the Lakeland seniors, going out with a state title caps their prep careers. For Castle, the championship builds his legacy.

“It’s always huge, any time you win a state title for your program,” Castle said. “We’ve just been fortunate. We’ve had a lot of great players over the year. I’m super proud of the effort we got out of our team tonight.”

