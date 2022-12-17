ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

WKRC

Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
cincinnatimagazine.com

Find Your Morning Mojo at These Local Breakfast Spots

The best part of waking up isn’t coffee. It’s having a breakfast sandwich from one of these local gems. Get in line early and hope you’ll make it to this mobile breakfast bistro in time to grab the tamagoyaki style eggs (Japanese rolled omelette) served on a brioche bun. Sharp cheddar cheese, caramelized onion aioli, and sriracha ketchup make it worth the wait.
Fox 19

This Cincinnati vending machine has reversed more than 1,100 overdoses

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati-based nonprofit is expanding its mission to fight the opioid crisis by making Narcan easily available. The so-called “harm reduction vending machine” is located behind Caracole behind Hamilton Avenue in Northside. All the addiction-fighting resources in the machine are available free of charge to...
linknky.com

Michael Monks saying goodbye to LINK and NKY

For the past dozen years I’ve written your stories. Now, I’m taking some time to write my own. Over the coming weeks, I’m packing up and heading westward to my new home, Los Angeles. Living in L.A. is something I have wanted to do for years. Decades...
spectrumnews1.com

Local business owner gives back for Christmas

COVINGTON, Ky. — Christopher Estano is a local business owner who owns Paddy’s on Main in Covington. This year, he’s decided to further efforts to help community members out. He said he’s got about 25 families he’s helping with gifts this Christmas. That comes from helping Learning Grove and the Ion Center for Violence Prevention with some families in need and hearing out stories of community members in need himself.
dayton.com

The Fringe Coffee House reopens in new Hamilton location ― with a drive-thru

The Fringe Coffee House is back up and running. Owners Patrick and Sarah Davis had the grand opening of the new location at 604 High St. last week, and supporters of the coffee house and its mission were eager for it to reopen. Sarah Davis said they’ve already seen as much traffic as they had during peak days at the old location three blocks east on High Street.
WKRC

Temperature in Cincinnati set to tumble to lowest in nearly 4 years

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A potent, late-week weathermaker will likely have a high impact on travel across the Ohio Valley. Before it arrives, temperatures return to the low 40s Tuesday through Thursday. The storm system moves in early Thursday, beginning as scattered rain showers. Rain will be on-and-off through the day...
WKRC

Local families adopt new dogs in 'Helping Paws' adoption event

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local families are added new members to their pack on Sunday. Bark Park and Patio held its "Helping Paws" adoption today. Santa sat down with pups and children for photos. People met adoptable dogs from a number of rescues, while enjoying some cold brews. Bark Park and...
WDTN

What is open in the Miami Valley on Christmas Day?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are in search of a last minute gift purchase or wanting to eat a meal on Christmas Day that you don’t have to cook, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of what stores and restaurants are open for your convenience. Some stores on this list may have […]
