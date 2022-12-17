Read full article on original website
Kroger is Planning to Open a Giant Marketplace in OhioBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
Hundreds of kids to receive toys during giveaway
The YANI Collective is a group of individuals who help the community in different ways. The group started in Peoria, IL.
Social media, rock star friend help NKY man get new kidney
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man is getting a new kidney this week just days before Christmas thanks to a friendship with a rock star, and a distant friend who is now a lifesaver. “It has become a friendship that has saved my life,” says Byron Wolfe. Wolfe...
Find Your Morning Mojo at These Local Breakfast Spots
The best part of waking up isn’t coffee. It’s having a breakfast sandwich from one of these local gems. Get in line early and hope you’ll make it to this mobile breakfast bistro in time to grab the tamagoyaki style eggs (Japanese rolled omelette) served on a brioche bun. Sharp cheddar cheese, caramelized onion aioli, and sriracha ketchup make it worth the wait.
This Cincinnati vending machine has reversed more than 1,100 overdoses
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati-based nonprofit is expanding its mission to fight the opioid crisis by making Narcan easily available. The so-called “harm reduction vending machine” is located behind Caracole behind Hamilton Avenue in Northside. All the addiction-fighting resources in the machine are available free of charge to...
Major winter storm takes aim at Cincinnati
A major winter storm moves in late week, bringing impacts starting Thursday. A flash freeze is possible as well as life-threatening cold.
Michael Monks saying goodbye to LINK and NKY
For the past dozen years I’ve written your stories. Now, I’m taking some time to write my own. Over the coming weeks, I’m packing up and heading westward to my new home, Los Angeles. Living in L.A. is something I have wanted to do for years. Decades...
Years-long effort to restore Hamilton Train Depot takes first step with relocation
HAMILTON, Ohio – From industry tycoons to presidents to soldiers of both World Wars, the Hamilton train depot has seen nearly every kind of passenger imaginable in its nearly 150 years of operation, but Tuesday, for the first time, it became a passenger itself. Carefully sitting atop a hydraulic...
Local business owner gives back for Christmas
COVINGTON, Ky. — Christopher Estano is a local business owner who owns Paddy’s on Main in Covington. This year, he’s decided to further efforts to help community members out. He said he’s got about 25 families he’s helping with gifts this Christmas. That comes from helping Learning Grove and the Ion Center for Violence Prevention with some families in need and hearing out stories of community members in need himself.
The Fringe Coffee House reopens in new Hamilton location ― with a drive-thru
The Fringe Coffee House is back up and running. Owners Patrick and Sarah Davis had the grand opening of the new location at 604 High St. last week, and supporters of the coffee house and its mission were eager for it to reopen. Sarah Davis said they’ve already seen as much traffic as they had during peak days at the old location three blocks east on High Street.
7 holiday-themed events in SW Ohio to check out through the beginning of January
Whether your kids are out of school for winter break, or if your family and friends are looking to make some festive plans, here are a few of holiday events and activities to check out in Southwest Ohio. WinterFest at Kings Island runs through Sat., Dec. 31. At WinterFest, the...
Brrrrr: Single-digit temps, sub-zero chills possible just in time for Christmas
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Brrrrr!! The end of this week could bring some real deal cold just in time for Christmas. Wintry weather arrives with high confidence of single-digit temps and sub-zero chills. Expect a cold start to the work week with lows in the teens in a few areas Monday...
Incredible northern Kentucky light display synced to Christmas music
In Burlington, this incredible and massive light display is synced to your favorite Christmas music. Located in the 3200 block of Millakin Place, it’s one of the best displays in Northern Kentucky. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR...
Anderson Township home brings Christmas spirit with festive yard display
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — This Anderson Township home is bringing the holiday spirit with an amazing yard display, featuring many Christmas inflatables!. The display is located in the 700 block of 8 Mile Road in Anderson Township. The decorations also extend to the side of the house, where two...
Temperature in Cincinnati set to tumble to lowest in nearly 4 years
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A potent, late-week weathermaker will likely have a high impact on travel across the Ohio Valley. Before it arrives, temperatures return to the low 40s Tuesday through Thursday. The storm system moves in early Thursday, beginning as scattered rain showers. Rain will be on-and-off through the day...
Local families adopt new dogs in 'Helping Paws' adoption event
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local families are added new members to their pack on Sunday. Bark Park and Patio held its "Helping Paws" adoption today. Santa sat down with pups and children for photos. People met adoptable dogs from a number of rescues, while enjoying some cold brews. Bark Park and...
Hour by hour: When winter storm is expected to move through Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A major winter storm system is expected to move through Cincinnati Thursday into Friday. Click through to see an hour by hour look of when it's expected to move through. The timing is subject to change as we get closer to Friday.
WATCH: Crews dig up, move historic train station down the road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Hundreds of people tuned in to watch the city of Hamilton start to move its historic train station. The city closed part of Martin Luther King Boulevard as the historic building rolled about a thousand feet down the street. The century-old station will eventually settle into...
What is open in the Miami Valley on Christmas Day?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are in search of a last minute gift purchase or wanting to eat a meal on Christmas Day that you don’t have to cook, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of what stores and restaurants are open for your convenience. Some stores on this list may have […]
Cincinnati couple says city won't pay for damages after pothole destroys tires
Fred Jones Jr. filed a claim for reimbursement, sending photos and police reports/notes as requested, but was told because the city fixed the hole weeks later he would not get any money.
