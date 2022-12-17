ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Trine ended No. 1 Hope women's 25-game win streak

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
HOLLAND - It had been 11 months and 25 games since the Hope College women's basketball team lost a game.

No. 1 Hope came into Saturday's showdown with No. 20 Trine - a rematch of the NCAA semifinals in March - on a 25-game win streak and had a stunning 86 of its past 87 games.

Trine is the last team to beat Hope, in January.

The Thunder are still the last team to beat the Flying Dutch, just a little more recently than January. Trine defeated Hope 76-64 on Saturday at DeVos Fieldhouse.

"We did not get after them like we should have," Hope coach Brian Morehouse said. "They really played well. We have to be better. We have to be tougher."

Hope's last loss to a team other than Trine was in the 2019 NCAA Tournament against Wartburg.

Hope lost to Trine at home last year too, and went on to win the NCAA championship. The Flying Dutch are hoping that experience of turning the page happens again this season.

"It is all about the response to this, now," Hope senior Kate Majerus said. "I told the team to let it sting. It is something that should bring sadness and frustration. Those emotions are valid, but coming into practice Monday, tonight should have lit a fire under all of us. We know that they are beatable, and it is about what we do now. We need a better energy and desire. They were the hungrier team."

The Thunder took advantage of a struggling Hope offense and hit five third-quarter 3-pointers to lead by as many as 20.

The Flying Dutch were shooting just 28% as a team through three quarters as Trine led 62-45 and didn't look back.

"It was good defense by them and we weren't able to live at the free-throw line. That is going to make your offense look really bad," Morehouse said. "They took Kate away and other people have to step up and hit shots, and we didn't shoot it very well."

The Thunder improved to 7-2 and 4-0 in the MIAA. Hope is 9-1 and 2-1 in the MIAA.

"We know they want to try to get downhill. Our goal was to try to take the paint away from them. We did a really good job of doing that for the most part. When they got in there, we did a good job of challenging shots," Trine coach Andy Rang said.

The first half was pretty even with Trine leading 17-16 after the first quarter and 31-28 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Thunder hit five 3s and completely dominated with 31 points in the quarter.

Abby Sanner scored after an offensive rebound and Trine pushed its lead to 47-35 with 5:29 to go in the third quarter. Sidney Wagner then grabbed a steal and converted a three-point play to make it 50-35. She then hit a 3 and it was 53-35.

A couple more 3s and it was 59-39.

"To beat them on their home floor, you have to make shots," Rang said. "We were able to do that today. Sidney Wagner was incredible."

A 3 from Ella McKinney and a few turnovers turning into baskets and Hope pulled within 71-62 with a couple of minutes remaining in the fourth.

Feenstra scored a career-high 26 points (7-for-15) and had nine rebounds and three steals. McKinney finished with eight points and nine rebounds, struggling from the field (3-for-19). Meg Morehosue had 11 points (4-for-12) and Claire Baguley scored eight (2-for-9). Hope shot 29% from the field for the game.

"Our go-to players didn't shoot the ball very well, and that is coaching. We have to put them in better spots to allow them to make shots," Morehouse said.

For Trine, Wagner had 29 points and six assists. Makayla Ardis added 12 points, while Sam Underhill and Sanner each had nine.

"You gotta give Trine credit. Their coaches are great and they know more about us than any team in the nation," Majerus said. "They know our strengths and weaknesses and you can hear them from the bench saying what they think we will do. We are excited for the opportunity to play at Trine."

Contact sports editor Dan D’Addona at Dan.D’Addona@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona or Facebook @HollandSentinelSports.

