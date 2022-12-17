ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KCKPS leaders consider cameras in classrooms; some concerned about privacy

By JuYeon Kim
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qwITU_0jmKnJq000

Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools is considering cameras in classrooms, but some community members are concerned.

The district says its primary focus is to make sure all students have certified and highly-qualified teachers in front of them.

And while KCKPS leaders understand virtual learning is not ideal, they say idly standing by is not an option either.

“It wasn’t about, 'Let’s put cameras to have more surveillance of students and staff.' It was looking at what are some creative options because we absolutely have allocated dollars to adding more staff, recruiting staff, paying for staff to get certification, yet we still have a gap,” said KCKPS Superintendent Dr. Anna Stubblefield.

Additional cameras during the pandemic have shown streaming lessons from qualified teachers could be one solution to the teacher shortage.

Stubblefield notes cameras were initially for surveillance purposes but were expanded to accommodate virtual learning during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“There’s research around just reflective practices — where all of us as educators you can go back and look at yourself and enhance or change different things,” Stubblefield said.

At a forum discussing the topic Saturday morning, Stubblefield assured the audience that with installment there will be policies around privacy, and all laws will be followed.

“Anytime that footage is accessed, the teachers received an email,” Stubblefield said.

Still, the school board's consideration caused a stir among teachers, students and parents.

“You don’t hear about these kinds of surveillance systems in like higher schools like Piper or Shawnee Mission," said Damaris Mireles, district alumni. "They don’t have as much surveillance, which gives us this negative feel of, 'Oh yeah, because they are minorities, they are more proponent to crime.' It’s also like the school-to-prison pipeline."

In a survey of 1,500 people, more than 90% say they are against cameras, according to Dom DeRosa, president of the National Education Association for KCK.

“It does not lend as much to the learning capabilities as the stress levels and anxiety levels that are felt by teachers and students,” DeRosa said. “As one person said, something seen cannot be unseen. And that would disrupt or make the evaluative process that we have in place inequitable between staff.”

The project would cost the district $6.7 million.

Those who attended the forum say they would rather see the money go toward building enhancements, smart boards, teacher pay, transportation and additional school resources like social workers and mental health services.

Data from the community will be gathered until Dec. 21, per Stubblefield. The findings will be presented to the school board in late January or early February.

From there, KCKPS will purchase the cameras or present a different proposal.

Comments / 7

Sparkle Robinson
3d ago

They have money? So fix the lunch menu. It's a lot of unrecognizable food they are being served . Most kids don't have a choice but to eat it.

Reply
4
Guest
3d ago

If you aren’t doing anything wrong why are you worried about cameras in the classroom put them in there .

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcur.org

Kansas City Council considers reparations for Black residents

The median household income of Black residents in Kansas City is 62% that of white residents, according to data compiled by the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, and Black residents are unemployed at rates between 1.5 to 2 times higher than white residents. Those discrepancies are at the center...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Johnson County Community College narrows trustee search to six finalists

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Johnson County Community College (JCCC) Board of Trustees will soon welcome a new board member.  Last month, Trustee Joy Koesten announced her resignation from the board after being elected last year. Since Koesten’s departure, JCCC has received 18 applications to fill her vacant board seat.  “We’re grateful for that interest that […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park-based TreviPay opens new Aspiria headquarters

TreviPay, an Overland Park-based business management consulting company, has officially moved from its previous College Boulevard headquarters to Overland Park’s Aspiria. Driving the news: The company celebrated the grand opening of its new Aspiria headquarters with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week. Where exactly: The office operates out of a...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
northeastnews.net

268: KC Mothers in Charge

On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast we’re joined by Rosilyn Temple, founder of Kansas City’s Mother’s in Charge, an organization that seeks to reduce violent crime through prevention, education and intervention, and to guide and support the families of victims of homicide. Temple has been responding to homicide scenes for nearly a decade, helping families to communicate with police and get services in the immediate future and long term. For more information, visit kcmothersincharge.org.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluespringsgov.com

Blue Springs Announces New Public Works Director Kati Horner

City Administrator Mike Ekey announced today that Kati Horner will serve as the City’s new Director of Public Works. “Kati brings an incredible amount of experience and knowledge that will benefit the Public Works Department, but it was her absolute passion for public service that made her stand out,” Ekey said. “I know from day one she will be working to serve our residents and improve the quality of our public infrastructure throughout the community.”
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy