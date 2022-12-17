ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, MA

ABC6.com

Search continues for suspect in Providence’s 9th homicide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The search continues Tuesday for the suspect involved in a deadly shooting in Providence. Maj. David Lapatin told ABC 6 News that an update could come sometime on Wednesday. “[We have] nothing we’re ready to release,” said Lapatin. Monday, a 28-year-old man was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Man, 28, shot and killed in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a man was shot and killed Monday night. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Waverly Street. Maj. David Lapatin said the shooting took place inside a shop and the man, only identified as 28 years old, was pronounced dead on scene.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

New Bedford announces new mattress recycling program for residents

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. — (WLNE) New Bedford residents will be able to recycle their old mattresses and box springs despite the statewide ban on their disposal. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) announced that residents will be able to schedule mattress removals through the city starting January 1, 2023.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

One injured during fire at TJ Maxx in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out on the roof of a TJ Maxx in Cranston on Monday. Firefighters responded to a call that a fire had started on the roof of the department store at 9:32 a.m. Officials say a man working on the roof of the...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Fire breaks out at Wyatt Detention Center, sends 3 to hospital

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out at the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls and sent three people to the hospital. The Central Falls Fire Department said a small fire broke out inside a cell at the facility Monday afternoon. The fire was quickly extinguished. Fire...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
ABC6.com

Winter Solstice Wednesday

The Winter Solstice this Wednesday marks the start of the Winter season in the Northern Hemisphere. The Winter Solstice is the moment when the North Pole is tilted furthest away from the sun, making for the shortest amount of daylight in the Northern Hemisphere, followed by the longest night. This year it will happen at 4:47 pm eastern time and this moment in time is shared around the world simultaneously.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

URI’s Thursday game called off due to COVID outbreak

KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — URI’s men’s basketball game that was slated for Thursday against Milwaukee has been cancelled due to a COVID 19 outbreak. According to a release from the university, multiple staff and players on the Rams have tested positive for the virus. University officials said...
MILWAUKEE, WI

