Search continues for suspect in Providence’s 9th homicide
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The search continues Tuesday for the suspect involved in a deadly shooting in Providence. Maj. David Lapatin told ABC 6 News that an update could come sometime on Wednesday. “[We have] nothing we’re ready to release,” said Lapatin. Monday, a 28-year-old man was...
Freetown stabbing suspect set to go for mental evaluation, arraignment rescheduled
FREETOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — The suspect involved a Freetown stabbing, that sparked the search for her 2-year-old daughter, went before a judge Monday for the first time. Angel-Leah Duarte is accused of stabbing a 61-year-old in the face and then taking off with her 2-year-old daughter on Friday. Duarte...
New Bedford mattress recycling company sees 300% increase in donations ahead of Jan. 1 new law
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford residents are days away from having to pay $10 to trash their mattress or box spring, as part of a new state law aimed at reducing landfill waste. HandUp Mattress Recycling said since Massachusetts enacted the law, the company has received over...
Man, 28, shot and killed in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a man was shot and killed Monday night. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Waverly Street. Maj. David Lapatin said the shooting took place inside a shop and the man, only identified as 28 years old, was pronounced dead on scene.
Man in custody after damaging Cohasset Police Station with chain saw, barricading himself in home
COHASSET, Mass. (WLNE) — Cohasset police say a man accused of barricading himself inside a home Sunday after attempting to cut through the town’s police station door with a chain saw is now in custody. Cohasset police Chief William Quigley said at about 2:30 p.m., the suspect went...
Swansea police search for 2 suspects accused of stealing from local music store
SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — Swansea police are trying to find two people they said broke into a local music shop Sunday night and stole thousands of dollars worth of items. Police said they responded to a burglar alarm at Ray Mullin Music around 11:40 p.m. Sunday night. When they...
New Bedford announces new mattress recycling program for residents
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. — (WLNE) New Bedford residents will be able to recycle their old mattresses and box springs despite the statewide ban on their disposal. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) announced that residents will be able to schedule mattress removals through the city starting January 1, 2023.
One injured during fire at TJ Maxx in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out on the roof of a TJ Maxx in Cranston on Monday. Firefighters responded to a call that a fire had started on the roof of the department store at 9:32 a.m. Officials say a man working on the roof of the...
Fire breaks out at Wyatt Detention Center, sends 3 to hospital
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out at the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls and sent three people to the hospital. The Central Falls Fire Department said a small fire broke out inside a cell at the facility Monday afternoon. The fire was quickly extinguished. Fire...
Impaired driver goes wrong way causing head-on crash, another strikes police cruiser
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two accidents were caused by impaired drivers over the weekend, resulting in a head-on collision, hospitalizations, and a damaged police cruiser. State police said that just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, a 2017 Kia Optima drove onto Route 37 west traveling the wrong way from Natick Avenue in Cranston.
Pharmacies limit child medicine purchases; parents concerned for months ahead
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — As illnesses like the flu, COVID-19, and RSV continue to spike before the winter months, pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens have limited the amount of kids’ pain-relief products that can purchase in their stores. This comes as they deal with empty shelves in...
Winter Solstice Wednesday
The Winter Solstice this Wednesday marks the start of the Winter season in the Northern Hemisphere. The Winter Solstice is the moment when the North Pole is tilted furthest away from the sun, making for the shortest amount of daylight in the Northern Hemisphere, followed by the longest night. This year it will happen at 4:47 pm eastern time and this moment in time is shared around the world simultaneously.
Ice skating program with Taunton Middle School gets students ready for the holidays
TAUNTON, M.A. (WLNE) — Middle school students at Parker Middle School in Taunton got to ice skate on Monday, some for the first time. This activity is part of a larger program at the school, called PBIS/News Combers Academy. Positive Behavior Intervention System rewards students for their positive behaviors,...
URI’s Thursday game called off due to COVID outbreak
KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — URI’s men’s basketball game that was slated for Thursday against Milwaukee has been cancelled due to a COVID 19 outbreak. According to a release from the university, multiple staff and players on the Rams have tested positive for the virus. University officials said...
Bryant Prepares For Nonconference Finale Against Towson Thursday
The Bryant Bulldogs practicing Tuesday in Smithfield, getting ready for their nonconference finale against Towson Thursday at Noon. Jared Grasso is looking for his team to bounce back from the twenty-point loss to Liberty this past weekend.
