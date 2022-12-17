The Winter Solstice this Wednesday marks the start of the Winter season in the Northern Hemisphere. The Winter Solstice is the moment when the North Pole is tilted furthest away from the sun, making for the shortest amount of daylight in the Northern Hemisphere, followed by the longest night. This year it will happen at 4:47 pm eastern time and this moment in time is shared around the world simultaneously.

