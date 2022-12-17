Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Elementary students facilitate food drive
Rehoboth Elementary School students in Scott Pierce’s classroom participated in the 39th annual Caroling on The Circle campaign. Each year, this gathering doubles as a community singing event in Georgetown and a food drive for hungry families in Sussex County. Pierce has been incorporating the food drive project into...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Art League to host receptions Jan. 6
2023 is an exciting year for community art, as it marks the 85th anniversary of the Rehoboth Art League. Opened June 18, 1938, the Rehoboth Art League has served artists and art lovers throughout Sussex County for nearly a century. During 2023, RAL will host special events celebrating this memorable...
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen Senior Center sets upcoming events
The Cape Henlopen Senior Center announced its upcoming special events. Jackpot Bingo, held once a month, is set for 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $20 per person. A great lunch is available for a reasonable price. Penny Bingo is offered at 11:45 a.m. the remaining Wednesdays of each month.
Cape Gazette
Community Briefs 12/21/22
Ellendale New Year’s Day parade entries due Dec. 23. The Town of Ellendale announced entry is open for its New Year's Day Parade, which starts at 12 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, processing down Main Street. Participants must register by Friday, Dec. 23, by filling out the form at ellendale.delaware.gov/annual-new-years-day-parade.
Cape Gazette
New Beebe providers focus on primary care and women’s services
Beebe Healthcare recently welcomed physician assistant Sarah Stamm, PA-C, and certified nurse midwife Sarah Brissey, CNM, MSN, to its network of skilled healthcare providers serving Sussex County. Both are employed by Beebe Medical Group. Stamm is a physician assistant who sees patients at Beebe Primary Care Lewes. She focuses on...
Cape Gazette
Sussex Tech superintendent addresses Georgetown chamber
Dr. Kevin E. Carson, Sussex County Vocational Technical School District superintendent, addressed Georgetown Chamber of Commerce members during their Dec. 14 meeting. During his Sussex Tech update, Carson reported the current school population is 1,296 students. As the high school has more students wanting to attend than available seats, the school’s admission process is through a lottery. The lottery application period opened in November and will close Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Cape Gazette
Brunch with Santa boosts Caroling on The Circle food drive
The Rehoboth Beach Police Department’s Brunch with Santa event at Grain on the Rocks was a huge success, with more than 350 food items collected for the Sussex County Caroling on The Circle food drive. Grain on the Rocks will continue to collect nonperishable food items until Saturday, Dec....
Cape Gazette
Beebe welcomes new providers to behavioral health team
Beebe Healthcare is expanding its behavioral health services team as the need for comprehensive mental health services continues to grow across Sussex County. The organization recently introduced a new board-certified psychiatrist and a new licensed clinical social worker to its team of providers. Jennifer Yoon, MD, provides comprehensive care as...
Cape Gazette
Fire company presents awards to Rehoboth Elementary students
Each October, Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company members visit students to provide education on important fire safety topics and reinforce knowledge about fire prevention. For the annual fire prevention contests, students in kindergarten through third grade prepared posters on an assigned topic. Students in fourth through eighth grades composed essays on their assigned topic.
Cape Gazette
Eugene Alexander Baeurle, generous heart
Gene was born and raised in Scranton, Pa., and was preceded in death by his parents Alexander and Margaret Baeurle, as well as his sister Margaret Baeurle Little. Gene is survived by his three children, their spouses and eight grandchildren: Michael Baeurle (Rebecca Baeurle) children: Kate and Alex, James Baeurle (Courtney Baeurle) children: Lucy (Will Kesley), Lily and Grace, and Annmarie Baeurle Borcky (Richard Borcky): children: Ben, Brianne and Brett. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, James Lavelle (Linda); and eight nieces and nephews.
WMDT.com
Milford “tent city” residents clearing out as land is set for development
MILFORD, Del. – If you turn down East Masten Circle in Milford, and follow a trail into the woods, you’ll find a tent city. About 40 to 50 homeless individuals stay there at any given time. As those staying at the camp prepare for plummeting temperatures, they’re now...
austinnews.net
Thomas K. Coates Elected Chair of the Board of Directors of Taylor Bank
BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the 'Company') (OTCQX:TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the 'Bank') today announced that the Board of Directors has elected Thomas K. 'Tom' Coates as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company and the Bank.
Cape Gazette
Nassau Valley Vineyard is a local gem
Featuring award-winning wines, True Blue Jazz’s “First Wednesday” performances, Art Shows, and more. Located in a quiet setting one turn off the highway, the winery is perfect for events and hosts a seasonal farmers’ market. 32165 Winery Way, Lewes. When you shop at local businesses like...
Cape Gazette
Lewes council to discuss public art donations
There appears to be confusion about how money donated to the Lewes Public Art Committee is being used. The committee has collected more than $10,000 in donations. Donors were told the money would be kept separate from the city’s budget. City staff thought the money was supposed to be spent. In a letter to the committee, City Manager Ann Marie Townshend said staff was debiting the committee’s expenses from donations before tapping into money the city allocated in its budget.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 12/20/22
In observance of Christmas and New Year’s Days, Rehoboth Beach City Hall, 229 Rehoboth Ave., will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2. For more information, call 302-227-6181, Ext. 522 or email communications@cityofrehoboth.com. Acres town hall closed Dec. 26, Jan. 2. In observance of Christmas and New...
WDEL 1150AM
DNREC to start dredging work on Assawoman Canal, White Creek
A major connector for boaters between Ocean City, Maryland and the Bethany & Ocean View, Delaware areas will begin to be dredged in 2023. DNREC announced they are beginning a $4.685 million, three-month project that will deepen White Creek, the connector between the Indian River Bay and the Assawoman Canal, which ultimately links to the Assawoman and Isle of Wight Bays.
Cape Gazette
Spreading Christmas cheer to Delaware’s troops
The entire country participated in the war effort during World War II, including providing Christmas gifts to those stationed at Delaware’s military bases. In this photograph, a group of unidentified men and women is shown with piles of wrapped gifts for soldiers at Fort Miles in Lewes, Fort DuPont in Delaware City, New Castle Air Base and Delaware State Hospital in New Castle. Fort Miles was established in 1941 to defend the mouth of the Delaware Bay. The fort remained in operation in some form until 1991, when it was fully decommissioned.
Cape Gazette
Shop local at Floral Inspirations
A full-service floral design studio. Attention to every detail will help create memorable events and floral design for all of life’s special occasions from simple centerpieces to elaborate affairs. It’s our passion to make your occasion special. 524 E. Savannah Rd, Lewes. When you shop at local businesses...
delawarepublic.org
Pallet shelter for homeless in Georgetown behind schedule
A new pallet shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be ready for residents early in the New Year. In recent months, volunteers have helped The Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency to build the 40 prefab homes. But delays have plagued those efforts. “The latest delay...
Cape Gazette
Give the gift of relaxation at Urban Float
Flotation therapy in a clean, calm and welcoming environment to provide pain management, sports recovery, stress relief and relaxation. In addition, now offering Infared Sauna Pod Therapy and BEMER Therapy to improve circulation and muscle health. 18979 Coastal Highway Unit 101. Rehoboth Beach. When you shop at local businesses like...
Comments / 0