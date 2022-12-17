Read full article on original website
Related
Two columns on World Cup in one...
I am going to try something different this week. I’ve decided I want to write two columns about the World Cup and just combine them, putting one immediately after the other. This first column is directed to those of you who don’t normally watch soccer, but decided to watch the World Cup final between Argentina and France. Congratulations, I have some good news and some bad news for you. ...
NBC Washington
These Are the 10 Players to Watch in the 2026 FIFA World Cup
The pain on Kylian Mbappé’s face said it all. As the 23-year-old French superstar collected the Golden Boot Award, his walk off the stage saw him go past the one thing he got inches closer to hoisting a second time – the World Cup trophy. Just four...
NBC Washington
Andrés Cantor Iconically Announces Home Country Argentina's World Cup Victory
Some fans are speechless, others are explosive with cheers, but either way, the camaraderie during and after the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final is uncanny. Argentina clinched a victory over defending champions France after 90 minutes plus stoppage time, two 15-minute halves of extra time and a penalty kick shootout for the ages. After it was all set and done, La Albicelestes won in a 3-3 draw with a 4-2 lead in penalty kicks.
NBC Washington
President of France Consoles Players, Fans Support Amid World Cup Loss to Argentina
Argentina wins. France is left speechless. After 17 years and 172 games with Argentina, Lionel Messi is finally able to hoist the World Cup Trophy. It was something historic and something beautiful. Even if you’re not an Argentina fan, you have to respect what Sunday morning did for the country and for the history of the sport.
NBC Washington
Lionel Messi Scores Penalty in World Cup Final vs. France
Lionel Messi put Argentina up 1-0 over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday with a penalty kick in the 23rd minute. Angel Di Maria, who was back in the starting lineup after missing the knockout stage games due to an injury, won the penalty by getting Ousmane Dembele to foul him in a one-on-one situation on the left-hand flank.
NBC Washington
Angel Di Maria Doubles Argentina's Lead vs. France in World Cup Final
What a team goal Argentina just displayed. Several one-touch passing from the Argentine backline all the way to the attacking third led to Alexis Mac Allister setting up Angel Di Maria to make it 2-0 in the 36th minute of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday. It marked...
NBC Washington
Lionel Messi Sets Instagram Record With World Cup Victory Post
The whole world watched Lionel Messi reach the mountaintop, and the social media numbers show how much support he received on that journey from around the globe. Messi earned his first World Cup title with Argentina on Sunday in an unforgettable final against France. The 35-year-old scored two goals and converted his country’s first attempt in the penalty shootout to help secure the victory.
NBC Washington
Kylian Mbappe Gets Hat-Trick in World Cup Final
Kylian Mbappe has a World Cup Final hat-trick to his name. The 23-year-old French superstar scored his second penalty of the game in the 118th minute of extra time to tie Argentina 3-3. The penalty call came off a handball in the box when Mbappe tried to get a shot...
'After the tenth over, suddenly things are changing' - Harmanpreet worried about end-overs bowling
Harmanpreet says Rodrigues will remain in the team's plans, but having Harleen in the mix provides India with flexibility in terms of options
Drug kingpin trial 'ultimate test' for Dutch rule of law
With shootings and threats against a princess and the prime minister it sounds like a crime drama, but for the Dutch the growing menace from drug cartels is all too real. Both the 19-year-old royal and Prime Minister Mark Rutte were mentioned in messages by organised crime groups, raising fears of plans to kidnap or attack them, Dutch media reported.
Comments / 0