KVOE
Emporia High wrestling teams conclude pre-Christmas schedule
The Emporia High wrestling teams ended their pre-Christmas schedule against Spring Hill Tuesday. The boys defeated Spring Hill 53-27, in their dual. The Spartans won nine of 14 matches. The girls tied with Spring Hill, 42-42. Each team won seven matches. Up next for both teams will be on Jan....
KVOE
Chase County at Northern Heights featured High School Basketball games on Country 101.7
The final Area of Game of the Week of the 2022 portion of the basketball schedule on Country 101.7FM is set for Tuesday. It’ll be a Flint Hills League Showdown between Chase County and Northern Heights. The Chase County girls are 6-0 while the Northern Heights girls are 2-4.
KVOE
11 area basketball teams ranked in KBCA rankings
Eleven area basketball teams are ranked in this week’s Kansas Basketball Coaches Association rankings. The Emporia High girls remain third in Class 5A. Area-wide on the girls side, Madison is fifth in 1A-Division I while Burlingame is seventh. Lebo is still ranked second in 1A Division II. On the...
KVOE
Chase County sweeps Northern Heights in final Area Game of the Week of 2022
Chase County will carry perfect records into 2022 following back-to-back wins over Northern Heights Tuesday night. The Chase County Girls would hold Northern Heights to single digits in all but one quarter in their 42-29 win over the Lady Cats. Chase County would open the game with a 14-4 run in the first quarter and never trailed taking a ten-point 21-11 lead into the half.
KVOE
Emporia States Jaedon Pool an Academic All-American
(esu) Another post-season honor for Emporia State senior Safety Jaedon Pool, he is a First-Team Academic All-American as selected by College Sports Communicators. Pool has a 3.78 GPA in biology/chemistry. He is a member of the MIAA Academic Honor Roll and ESU Athletic Director’s Honor Roll as well as being an MIAA Scholar-Athlete.
KVOE
Emporia States Owen Long MIAA mens basketball player of the week
Emporia State junior guard Owen Long has been named the MIAA men’s basketball player of the week. Long ran his string of 20-plus-point games to four straight last week. He scored an Emporia State career-high 29 points against Northwest Missouri State. He scored 23 points in a to Missouri...
KVOE
Audio – Monday – 12-19-22
Newsmaker: Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch updates the vehicle-deer collision season. Newsmaker 2: USD 253 Emporia Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren discusses the Hopkins Award nomination process. MMQ: Monday Morning Quarterback on 14 KVOE, 96.9 FM and KVOE.com. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Emporia State women vs Missouri Western – lost 82-74. First...
KVOE
Kansas State defeats Nebraska 71-56
Kansas State outscored Nebraska 71-56 Saturday. The Wildcats had 4 players score in double-figures. Keyontae Johnson led the Cats with 23 points and 11 rebounds. NaeQwan Tomlin added 15 points, Markquis Nowell finished with 13 points and Cam Carter scored 10 points. With the win, Kansas State is now 10-1 for the season. They will host Radford Wednesday afternoon with tip-off at 1:30 pm.
KVOE
Vehicle-deer collision season remains active in Lyon County
It’s not just the holiday season across the KVOE listening area. The vehicle-deer collision season, unfortunately, continues with numerous wrecks since the unofficial start of the season in October. Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch says deer are prevalent outside the Emporia city limits — and, in some cases, in town as well, with reports near the Michelin and Norfolk facilities in southeast Emporia and the Emporia Rescue Mission and Trusler Sports Complex in northeast Emporia.
BREAKING: Kansas State secures transfer Marques Sigle
For the second straight offseason a former North Dakota Bison is trading in his green and yellow for purple and white, as Marques Sigle announced his intent to transfer to K-State ahead of the 2023 season. A 6-foot, 195 pound defensive back who has three years to play two, Sigle's...
KVOE
WEATHER: ‘This is the real deal’ — winter storm, wind chill watches posted for area counties
Brutal cold and blowing snow look to be quite likely for the entire KVOE listening area for Thursday. Lyon, Coffey, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties are now in a winter storm watch from 12 am Thursday to 12 am Friday, with Chase and Greenwood counties in a related watch from 12 am to 6 pm Thursday. The National Weather Service is now expecting at least four inches of snowfall areawide.
KVOE
SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Christmas Day 2022
Due to a combination of projected cold temperatures and travel conditions, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. *CareArc COVID-19 testing canceled Thursday. *Lyon County Law Enforcement Center office closed Thursday. Offender registration and fingerprinting will not be available, so people need to make appointments for next week. Community Groups...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KVOE
‘A good person, through and through:’ Emporia veteran Aaron Bura passes away at 99
Longtime local veteran Aaron Bura has passed away just short of his 100th birthday. Bura will be remembered for a lot of things, notably his caring nature. Here’s fellow veteran Ed Rathke:. Bura was born in Ramona in January 1923 and served as a technical sergeant in the Army...
WIBW
Seaman cancels early release day to end semester
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Schools will end their semester a day earlier than planned. USD 345 told parents Monday that the early release day scheduled for December 22 is cancelled due to inclement weather forecasted for that day. All activities have been cancelled as well. The district says the...
WIBW
One taken to hospital after rear-end collision east of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after being injured in a rear-end collision early Monday just east of Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported at 7:33 a.m. Monday at S.E. 29th and Shawnee Drive. The location was just east of Lake Shawnee. The...
KVOE
WEATHER: Emporia, Lyon County announce warming shelter locations, Sheriff’s Office mentions policies for stuck vehicles
With brutal winter conditions expected Thursday and Friday, the city of Emporia and Lyon County have announced several warming center locations. The Emporia Police Department and Lyon County Law Enforcement lobbies will be two of the locations. Pets will be welcome if the owner can control them. First Congregational Church,...
KVOE
Emporia Recreation meeting for final time in 2022 Monday evening
Capital improvements will continue to be a focus for the Emporia Recreation Commission as it convenes for its final meeting of 2022 Monday. Further discussions on the matter are one of only two items listed on the agenda for the board. Over the past year, commissioners have discussed a range of updates to both the Lee Beran Recreation Center as well as several local parks including Whittier and Santa Fe.
WIBW
Montana man accused attempting to run man down on I-35 in Lyon Co.
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Montana man has been accused of attempting to run a man down on I-35 in Lyon Co. KVOE reports that a man from Montana has been accused of attempting to run over another person with his SUV in Lyon Co. during the week of Dec. 12.
WIBW
Cold weather modifies Shawnee Co. waste collection schedule
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those who normally put their trash out on Friday will need to plan ahead this week. Shawnee County staff announced on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that residents will see a change in the solid waste schedule due to the extreme weather conditions forecasted for the area over the next few days.
