Emporia, KS

KVOE

Emporia High wrestling teams conclude pre-Christmas schedule

The Emporia High wrestling teams ended their pre-Christmas schedule against Spring Hill Tuesday. The boys defeated Spring Hill 53-27, in their dual. The Spartans won nine of 14 matches. The girls tied with Spring Hill, 42-42. Each team won seven matches. Up next for both teams will be on Jan....
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

11 area basketball teams ranked in KBCA rankings

Eleven area basketball teams are ranked in this week’s Kansas Basketball Coaches Association rankings. The Emporia High girls remain third in Class 5A. Area-wide on the girls side, Madison is fifth in 1A-Division I while Burlingame is seventh. Lebo is still ranked second in 1A Division II. On the...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Chase County sweeps Northern Heights in final Area Game of the Week of 2022

Chase County will carry perfect records into 2022 following back-to-back wins over Northern Heights Tuesday night. The Chase County Girls would hold Northern Heights to single digits in all but one quarter in their 42-29 win over the Lady Cats. Chase County would open the game with a 14-4 run in the first quarter and never trailed taking a ten-point 21-11 lead into the half.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia States Jaedon Pool an Academic All-American

(esu) Another post-season honor for Emporia State senior Safety Jaedon Pool, he is a First-Team Academic All-American as selected by College Sports Communicators. Pool has a 3.78 GPA in biology/chemistry. He is a member of the MIAA Academic Honor Roll and ESU Athletic Director’s Honor Roll as well as being an MIAA Scholar-Athlete.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia States Owen Long MIAA mens basketball player of the week

Emporia State junior guard Owen Long has been named the MIAA men’s basketball player of the week. Long ran his string of 20-plus-point games to four straight last week. He scored an Emporia State career-high 29 points against Northwest Missouri State. He scored 23 points in a to Missouri...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Audio – Monday – 12-19-22

Newsmaker: Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch updates the vehicle-deer collision season. Newsmaker 2: USD 253 Emporia Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren discusses the Hopkins Award nomination process. MMQ: Monday Morning Quarterback on 14 KVOE, 96.9 FM and KVOE.com. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Emporia State women vs Missouri Western – lost 82-74. First...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Kansas State defeats Nebraska 71-56

Kansas State outscored Nebraska 71-56 Saturday. The Wildcats had 4 players score in double-figures. Keyontae Johnson led the Cats with 23 points and 11 rebounds. NaeQwan Tomlin added 15 points, Markquis Nowell finished with 13 points and Cam Carter scored 10 points. With the win, Kansas State is now 10-1 for the season. They will host Radford Wednesday afternoon with tip-off at 1:30 pm.
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Vehicle-deer collision season remains active in Lyon County

It’s not just the holiday season across the KVOE listening area. The vehicle-deer collision season, unfortunately, continues with numerous wrecks since the unofficial start of the season in October. Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch says deer are prevalent outside the Emporia city limits — and, in some cases, in town as well, with reports near the Michelin and Norfolk facilities in southeast Emporia and the Emporia Rescue Mission and Trusler Sports Complex in northeast Emporia.
LYON COUNTY, KS
247Sports

BREAKING: Kansas State secures transfer Marques Sigle

For the second straight offseason a former North Dakota Bison is trading in his green and yellow for purple and white, as Marques Sigle announced his intent to transfer to K-State ahead of the 2023 season. A 6-foot, 195 pound defensive back who has three years to play two, Sigle's...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: ‘This is the real deal’ — winter storm, wind chill watches posted for area counties

Brutal cold and blowing snow look to be quite likely for the entire KVOE listening area for Thursday. Lyon, Coffey, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties are now in a winter storm watch from 12 am Thursday to 12 am Friday, with Chase and Greenwood counties in a related watch from 12 am to 6 pm Thursday. The National Weather Service is now expecting at least four inches of snowfall areawide.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Christmas Day 2022

Due to a combination of projected cold temperatures and travel conditions, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. *CareArc COVID-19 testing canceled Thursday. *Lyon County Law Enforcement Center office closed Thursday. Offender registration and fingerprinting will not be available, so people need to make appointments for next week. Community Groups...
LYON COUNTY, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Seaman cancels early release day to end semester

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Schools will end their semester a day earlier than planned. USD 345 told parents Monday that the early release day scheduled for December 22 is cancelled due to inclement weather forecasted for that day. All activities have been cancelled as well. The district says the...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

One taken to hospital after rear-end collision east of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after being injured in a rear-end collision early Monday just east of Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported at 7:33 a.m. Monday at S.E. 29th and Shawnee Drive. The location was just east of Lake Shawnee. The...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Recreation meeting for final time in 2022 Monday evening

Capital improvements will continue to be a focus for the Emporia Recreation Commission as it convenes for its final meeting of 2022 Monday. Further discussions on the matter are one of only two items listed on the agenda for the board. Over the past year, commissioners have discussed a range of updates to both the Lee Beran Recreation Center as well as several local parks including Whittier and Santa Fe.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Cold weather modifies Shawnee Co. waste collection schedule

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those who normally put their trash out on Friday will need to plan ahead this week. Shawnee County staff announced on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that residents will see a change in the solid waste schedule due to the extreme weather conditions forecasted for the area over the next few days.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

