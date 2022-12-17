BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen in the Leroy section of the city. The Buffalo Police Department needs the public’s help in locating missing 12-year-old Nina Baker, a black female approximately 5’1″,110lbs, with black hair, last seen wearing a blue and pink tie die hoodie that says “Justice love is here to stay”around an image of a hand with a white dove inside the hand. She was last seen in the 200 block of Rodney Ave in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked The post 12-year-old reported missing in Buffalo appeared first on Shore News Network.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO