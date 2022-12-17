Read full article on original website
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
These Incredible Photos Show Buffalo’s Weather Was ‘Snow’ Joke Saturday!
The weather in Buffalo, New York this weekend was truly something to behold. Roughly a month after the historic storm that hit Erie County in November, residents in the area were greeted by another blanket of snow in mid-December. The area was hit hard as Friday turned to Saturday, with the Town of Eden topping Erie County at 22.2 total inches of snow.
TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Amherst
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced the winner Sunday for the TAKE 5 drawing. The winning ticket was sold for the December 17 TAKE 5 drawing was worth $18,960.50 and was purchased at Speedway on Maple Road in Amherst. The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5...
TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Depew
DEPEW, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced the winner of Sunday's the TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The winning ticket was sold for the Dec. 18 TAKE 5 drawing was worth $31,594.50 and was purchased at EZ Mart at 4535 Broadway in Depew. The five winning numbers for the...
orchardparkvoice.org
A First in Orchard Park High School Play History
During the second week of November, Orchard Park High School (OPHS) put on a production of two, one act plays directed by Maria Szczepanik, a first in OPHS history. This unprecedented format created a unique experience for not only those in the play, but also for the audience. The clash of a comedy and a drama in a span of an hour kept the audience on the edge of its seats.
Couple serves a taste of Western New York to Southwest Florida
There's one couple living in Southwest Florida and making sure relocated Western New Yorkers can still get a taste of their hometown.
A Big Lottery Winner In Western New York
While Christmas is still a few days away, there is at least one person who has already gotten a pretty amazing gift! It is a moment that we all hope for when we play the lottery and the dream has come true after this past weekend. There was a winning...
Mount Aaron Village offers affordable housing in East Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo took significant steps Monday toward addressing the state and nationwide affordable housing crisis by celebrating the opening of Mount Aaron Village in East Buffalo. The project created 59 new affordable apartments and 17 townhomes for 300 residents who moved in in July...
President of SUNY Erie Community College resigns
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Board of Trustees of SUNY Erie Community College announced that its president has resigned. The board said it has accepted Dr. David K. Balkin’s resignation as President of the College. According to the release, Balkin led the college over the last year,...
12-year-old reported missing in Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen in the Leroy section of the city. The Buffalo Police Department needs the public’s help in locating missing 12-year-old Nina Baker, a black female approximately 5’1″,110lbs, with black hair, last seen wearing a blue and pink tie die hoodie that says “Justice love is here to stay”around an image of a hand with a white dove inside the hand. She was last seen in the 200 block of Rodney Ave in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked The post 12-year-old reported missing in Buffalo appeared first on Shore News Network.
Radigan's Irish Pub transitions to Hamburg Taproom — with Just Pizza
HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Hamburg sports bar at 4170 Southwestern Blvd. is transitioning to new ownership with an in-house pizza franchise. Radigan’s Irish Pub will become the Hamburg Taproom, with a modified menu that includes Just Pizza & Wings. The project comes from David Pozzuto and Mike Szpara,...
Schools Beginning To Close Ahead Of Massive Storm in Buffalo
As another potentially massive winter storm is heading straight for Western New York, some school districts in the 716 have already announced they are closed to help in preparation. Many people all over the area have been wondering if we would see a white Christmas holiday this year and based...
Buffalo Police retired K9 dies
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that one of its K9 officers that retired has died. The police department said K9 Destro was born on September 27, 2011, and officially began service on the force on September 21, 2012. K9 Destro and his K9 Handler John...
City of Buffalo suing gun industry members
Among those named in the lawsuit are Glock, Beretta, Remington and Smith & Wesson.
Christmas Plans Will Be Disrupted in Buffalo Because of Storm
We're only five days away from Christmas Day and now is the time panic starts to set in. Trying to buy those last-minute Christmas gifts, wrap presents, pre-make Christmas Eve and Day foods for parties and getting your work done before the long weekend. However, there's a gigantic and potentially...
Niagara Falls man convicted on murder charge from 2021
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man has been found guilty on a murder charge that occurred in February 2021, the Niagara County District Attorney announced Monday. Jamel Lyons was convicted for the shooting death of Allah Reese, also of Niagara Falls, on February 1, 2021. He is charged with second degree murder. “This […]
Fatal Shooting in Buffalo
A fatal shooting Friday night in Buffalo. It happened near Orleans Street and Alice Avenue. A 33-year old Tonawanda man was shot multiple tines and was taken to ECMC where he died.
chautauquatoday.com
Mayville man indicted for leaving scene of fatal incident in Buffalo
A Mayville man has been indicted for leaving the scene of a fatal incident after hitting a bicyclist in the city of Buffalo in July. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn today announced that 37-year-old Nicholas Rosado, also known as Nicholas Boaz, of Mayville, was arraigned before State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek on an indictment charging him with one count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting in Death (Class D felony), one count of Driving While Intoxicated and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Class A misdemeanors).
13 WHAM
Locally heavy snow west of Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Lake Erie will continue to produce locally heavy lake effect snow tonight and Sunday as cold air continues to pour across that lakes surface. A single band of heavy snow will move from near Buffalo to areas south of Buffalo late tonight and into Sunday. The snow will fall between 1-2" an hour underneath this snow band which will make travel very difficult at times.
One in serious condition following Davidson Ave. shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is in serious condition after he was shot on Friday night. Police say they responded just after 6:40 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Davidson Avenue, where the 31-year-old had been shot. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in serious condition. Anyone with information is […]
Chris Jacobs pays $1.3 million for his sixth 700 Block building
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rep. Chris Jacobs has acquired his sixth property along the 700 block of downtown’s Main Street. Through his 743 Main Street LLC affiliate, Jacobs paid $1.3 million for the 32,868-square-foot building at 743 Main St., buying it from New York City-based investors Nathan Associates LLC. The deal closed Dec. 15, according to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
