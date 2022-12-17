ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Amherst

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced the winner Sunday for the TAKE 5 drawing. The winning ticket was sold for the December 17 TAKE 5 drawing was worth $18,960.50 and was purchased at Speedway on Maple Road in Amherst. The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5...
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced the winner of Sunday's the TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The winning ticket was sold for the Dec. 18 TAKE 5 drawing was worth $31,594.50 and was purchased at EZ Mart at 4535 Broadway in Depew. The five winning numbers for the...
DEPEW, NY
orchardparkvoice.org

A First in Orchard Park High School Play History

During the second week of November, Orchard Park High School (OPHS) put on a production of two, one act plays directed by Maria Szczepanik, a first in OPHS history. This unprecedented format created a unique experience for not only those in the play, but also for the audience. The clash of a comedy and a drama in a span of an hour kept the audience on the edge of its seats.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Big Lottery Winner In Western New York

While Christmas is still a few days away, there is at least one person who has already gotten a pretty amazing gift! It is a moment that we all hope for when we play the lottery and the dream has come true after this past weekend. There was a winning...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

President of SUNY Erie Community College resigns

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Board of Trustees of SUNY Erie Community College announced that its president has resigned. The board said it has accepted Dr. David K. Balkin’s resignation as President of the College. According to the release, Balkin led the college over the last year,...
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

12-year-old reported missing in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen in the Leroy section of the city. The Buffalo Police Department needs the public’s help in locating missing 12-year-old Nina Baker, a black female approximately 5’1″,110lbs, with black hair, last seen wearing a blue and pink tie die hoodie that says “Justice love is here to stay”around an image of a hand with a white dove inside the hand. She was last seen in the 200 block of Rodney Ave in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked The post 12-year-old reported missing in Buffalo appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police retired K9 dies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that one of its K9 officers that retired has died. The police department said K9 Destro was born on September 27, 2011, and officially began service on the force on September 21, 2012. K9 Destro and his K9 Handler John...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man convicted on murder charge from 2021

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man has been found guilty on a murder charge that occurred in February 2021, the Niagara County District Attorney announced Monday. Jamel Lyons was convicted for the shooting death of Allah Reese, also of Niagara Falls, on February 1, 2021. He is charged with second degree murder. “This […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WBEN 930AM

Fatal Shooting in Buffalo

A fatal shooting Friday night in Buffalo. It happened near Orleans Street and Alice Avenue. A 33-year old Tonawanda man was shot multiple tines and was taken to ECMC where he died.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Mayville man indicted for leaving scene of fatal incident in Buffalo

A Mayville man has been indicted for leaving the scene of a fatal incident after hitting a bicyclist in the city of Buffalo in July. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn today announced that 37-year-old Nicholas Rosado, also known as Nicholas Boaz, of Mayville, was arraigned before State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek on an indictment charging him with one count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting in Death (Class D felony), one count of Driving While Intoxicated and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Class A misdemeanors).
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Locally heavy snow west of Rochester

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Lake Erie will continue to produce locally heavy lake effect snow tonight and Sunday as cold air continues to pour across that lakes surface. A single band of heavy snow will move from near Buffalo to areas south of Buffalo late tonight and into Sunday. The snow will fall between 1-2" an hour underneath this snow band which will make travel very difficult at times.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

One in serious condition following Davidson Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is in serious condition after he was shot on Friday night. Police say they responded just after 6:40 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Davidson Avenue, where the 31-year-old had been shot. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in serious condition. Anyone with information is […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Chris Jacobs pays $1.3 million for his sixth 700 Block building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rep. Chris Jacobs has acquired his sixth property along the 700 block of downtown’s Main Street. Through his 743 Main Street LLC affiliate, Jacobs paid $1.3 million for the 32,868-square-foot building at 743 Main St., buying it from New York City-based investors Nathan Associates LLC. The deal closed Dec. 15, according to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy