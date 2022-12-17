ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

ktalnews.com

Toddler found wandering in Lafayette hotel, covered in feces

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A toddler was found alone Tuesday wandering the hallways of a Lafayette hotel. It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. Pinhook Road. Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said officers responded to the hotel for a welfare check on a 4-year-old girl who was wandering the halls.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

PHOTOS: Old Time Winter Family Day in Vermilionville with Papa Noel

Papa Noel interacts with visitors during Old Time Winter Family Day at Vermilionville on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Lafayette, La.. VermilionvilleÕs artisans were on hand to demonstrate winter traditions of the Acadian, Creole and Native American cultures such as open hearth cooking demonstrations and making candles, soap, natural decorations, and citrus pomanders.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

As dangerous cold nears, homeless shelters hustle: 'Get people off the street'

While many people across south Louisiana long for seasonally cold Christmas weather, Michael Acaldo always prays for a holiday week that doesn't fall below 65 degrees. Acaldo, president and CEO of St. Vincent de Paul Charities, knows that when the winter is mild, people who live on the streets are going to be better off. But when the temperature drops dangerously low — as forecasters predict it will on Thursday and Friday in the greater Baton Rouge area — it can become a critical situation for those without a home.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See which restaurants opened and closed this year in Baton Rouge

The Baton Rouge restaurant scene saw many grand openings, re-openings and expansions this year. We listened to a violinist at Supper Club, welcomed the return of the Hallelujah Crab at Juban's and had bicycle nostalgia at Spoke & Hub. But, as the saying goes, the restaurant scene did go "out...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Elementary wins the Pack the Pantry contest

The winner of the 2022 Zachary Community Schools Food Drive Contest for Pack the Pantry is Zachary Elementary. Students collected 2,315 pounds of food items for the Zachary Food Pantry. Each school in the district collected food to help the community, donating 9,970 pounds.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

PHOTOS: New Iberia Tornado Cleanup

Volunteers from Catholic Charities of Acadiana and Love Acadiana along with student volunteers from Kansas help clean up debris from the tornados on Bayou Blvd. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in New Iberia, La..
NEW IBERIA, LA
KLFY.com

New Year’s Reminders with Bianca Coats

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Registered Dietician Bianca Coats sat on the couch today to remind Passe Partout viewers about some choices they can make for the New Year to keep up their healthy streak. The safest weight loss strategies include: portion control, fasting, exercise. Coats advises against detox teas and recommends avoiding high caloric meals/snacks after 6 p.m. Coats shared even more reminders in the full interview.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Watch the wreck of the Brookhill ferry return to the waters of the Mississippi River

In early October, Patrick Ford was out for one of his regular walks along the banks of the Mississippi in downtown Baton Rouge. At the time, the Mississippi was much lower than normal, and Ford was noticing all sorts of things he had never seen along the newly exposed ground. As he approached the tree line again to the north, he realized that what he had thought a few weeks earlier was a wall had been exposed much more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

BRPD searching for name of suspect in armed robbery at Circle K

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Can you help the Baton Rouge Police Department pinpoint the identity of a reported armed robber?. The suspect seen in the attached picture is accused of using a dangerous weapon while attempting to steal from a Circle K located in the 7900 Block of Plank Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA

