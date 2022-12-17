Read full article on original website
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
Christmas at Bridge Point Drive-Through Evening Light Display Closed for 2022 Season
One of the most popular local holiday attractions in Lafayette has been shut down just days before Christmas.
Watch Santa And Mrs. Claus Two-Stepping At Gas Station In Broussard, Louisiana [VIDEO]
'Tis the season is what they say but in Louisiana, we especially do it our own special way. Santa and Mrs. Claus made a visit to Louisiana a few days ago and went straight into an impromptu jitterbug and two-step to a famous Louisiana Christmas song. According to the Golf...
Restaurants Open in Lafayette on Christmas Day
Here are the restaurants in Lafayette that will be open on Christmas Day this year.
Lafayette Christmas drive-thru light show gets shut down
As first reported last month, Acadiana's first drive-thru Christmas light show at Bridge Point Farms opened for business on Thanksgiving Day, but it is closing a week before Christmas.
ktalnews.com
Toddler found wandering in Lafayette hotel, covered in feces
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A toddler was found alone Tuesday wandering the hallways of a Lafayette hotel. It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. Pinhook Road. Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said officers responded to the hotel for a welfare check on a 4-year-old girl who was wandering the halls.
Theft increases in Acadia Parish this holiday season
This holiday season the Grinch isn't the only one stealing Christmas. The Acadia parish Sheriff's Office warns people about protecting themselves; their homes and their possessions.
theadvocate.com
PHOTOS: Old Time Winter Family Day in Vermilionville with Papa Noel
Papa Noel interacts with visitors during Old Time Winter Family Day at Vermilionville on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Lafayette, La.. VermilionvilleÕs artisans were on hand to demonstrate winter traditions of the Acadian, Creole and Native American cultures such as open hearth cooking demonstrations and making candles, soap, natural decorations, and citrus pomanders.
theadvocate.com
As dangerous cold nears, homeless shelters hustle: 'Get people off the street'
While many people across south Louisiana long for seasonally cold Christmas weather, Michael Acaldo always prays for a holiday week that doesn't fall below 65 degrees. Acaldo, president and CEO of St. Vincent de Paul Charities, knows that when the winter is mild, people who live on the streets are going to be better off. But when the temperature drops dangerously low — as forecasters predict it will on Thursday and Friday in the greater Baton Rouge area — it can become a critical situation for those without a home.
Crowley police unit totaled in crash
A Crowley police unit was involved in an crash Tuesday morning in Rayne that left the vehicle totaled.
theadvocate.com
See which restaurants opened and closed this year in Baton Rouge
The Baton Rouge restaurant scene saw many grand openings, re-openings and expansions this year. We listened to a violinist at Supper Club, welcomed the return of the Hallelujah Crab at Juban's and had bicycle nostalgia at Spoke & Hub. But, as the saying goes, the restaurant scene did go "out...
theadvocate.com
Zachary Elementary wins the Pack the Pantry contest
The winner of the 2022 Zachary Community Schools Food Drive Contest for Pack the Pantry is Zachary Elementary. Students collected 2,315 pounds of food items for the Zachary Food Pantry. Each school in the district collected food to help the community, donating 9,970 pounds.
theadvocate.com
PHOTOS: New Iberia Tornado Cleanup
Volunteers from Catholic Charities of Acadiana and Love Acadiana along with student volunteers from Kansas help clean up debris from the tornados on Bayou Blvd. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in New Iberia, La..
KLFY.com
New Year’s Reminders with Bianca Coats
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Registered Dietician Bianca Coats sat on the couch today to remind Passe Partout viewers about some choices they can make for the New Year to keep up their healthy streak. The safest weight loss strategies include: portion control, fasting, exercise. Coats advises against detox teas and recommends avoiding high caloric meals/snacks after 6 p.m. Coats shared even more reminders in the full interview.
theadvocate.com
Watch the wreck of the Brookhill ferry return to the waters of the Mississippi River
In early October, Patrick Ford was out for one of his regular walks along the banks of the Mississippi in downtown Baton Rouge. At the time, the Mississippi was much lower than normal, and Ford was noticing all sorts of things he had never seen along the newly exposed ground. As he approached the tree line again to the north, he realized that what he had thought a few weeks earlier was a wall had been exposed much more.
theadvocate.com
Places to eat Christmas dinner, a culinary camp for kids and places to eat out on New Year's Eve
Christmas Day is only a few days away. Some people will spend the morning opening gifts, while others will attend church before going to their family gatherings. So, who has time to cook, right? Well, if you don't want to spend the day in the kitchen, we have a few Christmas dinner suggestions for you.
theadvocate.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
10-year-old alone and trapped inside mobile home, wrapped around tree during tornado
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) Stephanie Suire and her 10-year-old son Conner Darby live toward the end of their mobile home community on Bradley Lane in New Iberia. Suire left their home just before the tornado hit Wednesday to check on her father who lives nearby. “I get down the road and I see the tornado […]
Lafayette Transit System and trash holiday schedule
Lafayette Consolidated Government released its Lafayette Transit System, and trash and compost holiday schedule.
brproud.com
BRPD searching for name of suspect in armed robbery at Circle K
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Can you help the Baton Rouge Police Department pinpoint the identity of a reported armed robber?. The suspect seen in the attached picture is accused of using a dangerous weapon while attempting to steal from a Circle K located in the 7900 Block of Plank Road.
LOVESAC, Furniture Company Known for Reconfigurable Couches, Opening Lafayette Store in 2023
LOVESAC, a modern furniture store known for its reconfigurable "sactionals" along with the foam-filled "Lovesac", is set to open a Lafayette location in 2023.
