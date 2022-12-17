ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Even in defeat, Mbappé was clinical

Through 70 minutes of Sunday’s World Cup Final, it was a one-sided affair. Argentina had a 2-0 lead, with both Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria scoring to inch the legendary Messi steps closer to his impossible dream in his final World Cup match. France had yet to take...
The Enterprise

Two columns on World Cup in one...

I am going to try something different this week. I’ve decided I want to write two columns about the World Cup and just combine them, putting one immediately after the other. This first column is directed to those of you who don’t normally watch soccer, but decided to watch the World Cup final between Argentina and France. Congratulations, I have some good news and some bad news for you. ...
NBC Miami

Sergio Aguero Celebrates World Cup Win With Argentina, Lionel Messi

Sergio Aguero might not leave Qatar with a medal, but the Argentine squad made it clear he is part of their championship team. The 34-year-old appeared in three World Cups for Argentina before retiring last December after being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmias. He was on the field Sunday in an Argentine kit celebrating with the team after they beat France 3-3 (4-2) in penalty kicks.
NBC Miami

Report: Mexican Star Guillermo Ochoa Leaving Club América for Serie A

Guillermo Ochoa appears bound for Italy. The 37-year-old Mexican goalkeeper reportedly is leaving Club América for Serie A side Salernitana in Italy on a free transfer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The deal, which reportedly will be completed as soon as Thursday, will last until June 2023, when the...
NBC Miami

Lionel Messi Gives Argentina Lead in Extra Time of World Cup Final

Lionel Messi put Argentina on top 3-2 over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday on a chaotic sequence in the 108th minute. Lautaro Martinez's strike was just kept out by Hugo Lloris, but the loose ball found Messi for the goal. There was initially a concern...
NBC Miami

Goal of the Tournament Nominees Announced for 2022 FIFA World Cup

After 64 exciting games, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar saw 172 goals hit the back of the net. That number is an all-time record in the history of the quadrennial tournament, surpassing the 171 goals scored in 1998 and 2014. Each game averaged 2.7 goals. Now comes the...
NBC Miami

These Are the 10 Players to Watch in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The pain on Kylian Mbappé’s face said it all. As the 23-year-old French superstar collected the Golden Boot Award, his walk off the stage saw him go past the one thing he got inches closer to hoisting a second time – the World Cup trophy. Just four...
NBC Miami

Lionel Messi Sets Instagram Record With World Cup Victory Post

The whole world watched Lionel Messi reach the mountaintop, and the social media numbers show how much support he received on that journey from around the globe. Messi earned his first World Cup title with Argentina on Sunday in an unforgettable final against France. The 35-year-old scored two goals and converted his country’s first attempt in the penalty shootout to help secure the victory.
BBC

Matheus Cunha: Wolves close to signing of Atletico Madrid forward

Wolves are closing in on the loan signing of Atletico Madrid's Brazil forward Matheus Cunha. The Premier League club, who have been talking to Cunha for several weeks, have reached a verbal agreement. A loan deal for the 23-year-old would include an obligation to buy at the end of the...
Reuters

Brazil literary great Nelida Pinon dies at 85

SAO PAULO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Writer and scholar Nelida Pinon, the first woman to preside over the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL), died at age 85 in Lisbon, according to the literary club and Brazilian media reports.
BBC

Lionesses: Can 2023 be even better for England's women after historic year?

It has been an unforgettable year for the Lionesses. Becoming European champions on home soil, qualifying for the 2023 World Cup with a 100% record, beating the world number one at Wembley and going an entire year unbeaten. "You can't beat that, you can only equal that," said England manager...
SB Nation

Arthur Melo’s Agent Shoots Down January Departure Talk

When Liverpool made a last-second move to sign Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus at the end of the summer transfer window in August, nobody really expected the Brazilian midfielder to make a huge impact. Liverpool were dealing with a growing list of injuries in midfield, and a stopgap move for Arthur was seen as a bandaid after failing to secure their preferred target, Aurélien Tchouaméni.
BBC

Continental Cup: Chelsea draw Spurs in quarter-finals

Chelsea have been drawn to face Tottenham in a London derby in the quarter-finals of the Continental Cup. The two met in the Women's Super League last month, when a record Chelsea home crowd of 38,300 saw the Blues beat Spurs 3-0. Arsenal, who currently sit second in the WSL,...

