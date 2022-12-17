Read full article on original website
BBC
Karim Benzema: France striker claims in tweet that international career 'is ending'
France striker Karim Benzema has tweeted that his journey with the national team "is ending". Benzema, who turned 35 on Monday, missed the World Cup through injury as Les Bleus lost 4-2 on penalties to Argentina in the final. He has 97 caps, scoring 37 goals and now it appears...
SB Nation
Even in defeat, Mbappé was clinical
Through 70 minutes of Sunday’s World Cup Final, it was a one-sided affair. Argentina had a 2-0 lead, with both Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria scoring to inch the legendary Messi steps closer to his impossible dream in his final World Cup match. France had yet to take...
Two columns on World Cup in one...
I am going to try something different this week. I’ve decided I want to write two columns about the World Cup and just combine them, putting one immediately after the other. This first column is directed to those of you who don’t normally watch soccer, but decided to watch the World Cup final between Argentina and France. Congratulations, I have some good news and some bad news for you. ...
Argentina soccer team abandons parade amid swarms of people
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A parade to celebrate the Argentine World Cup champions was abruptly called off Tuesday a...
NBC Miami
Sergio Aguero Celebrates World Cup Win With Argentina, Lionel Messi
Sergio Aguero might not leave Qatar with a medal, but the Argentine squad made it clear he is part of their championship team. The 34-year-old appeared in three World Cups for Argentina before retiring last December after being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmias. He was on the field Sunday in an Argentine kit celebrating with the team after they beat France 3-3 (4-2) in penalty kicks.
NBC Miami
Report: Mexican Star Guillermo Ochoa Leaving Club América for Serie A
Guillermo Ochoa appears bound for Italy. The 37-year-old Mexican goalkeeper reportedly is leaving Club América for Serie A side Salernitana in Italy on a free transfer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The deal, which reportedly will be completed as soon as Thursday, will last until June 2023, when the...
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Kante, Messi, Martinez, Pickford, Juranovic, Gvardiol, Kvaratskhelia
Everton are close to agreeing a new contract with English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, to stave off interest from Chelsea. (Telegraph - subscription required) France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31, is pushing for a move to Barcelona when his Chelsea deal ends next summer and is in advanced talks over a pre-contract agreement. (Sport - in Spanish)
NBC Miami
Emiliano Martinez Holds Baby Doll With Kylian Mbappe's Face in Argentina's World Cup Parade
Emiliano Martinez is not done trolling Kylian Mbappe and France just yet. During Argentina's World Cup parade in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Martinez was seen holding a baby doll that had a cut-out picture of Mbappe's face. It wasn't the first time Martinez had trolled Mbappe following Argentina's triumph over...
NBC Miami
Lionel Messi Gives Argentina Lead in Extra Time of World Cup Final
Lionel Messi put Argentina on top 3-2 over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday on a chaotic sequence in the 108th minute. Lautaro Martinez's strike was just kept out by Hugo Lloris, but the loose ball found Messi for the goal. There was initially a concern...
NBC Miami
Argentina Celebrates World Cup Title With Millions of Supporters in Buenos Aires
It’s a party 36 years in the making. Lionel Messi and Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a riveting win over France in Sunday’s final. It represented the country’s first World Cup title since 1986, and fans flooded the capital city to join in on the festivities.
NBC Miami
Goal of the Tournament Nominees Announced for 2022 FIFA World Cup
After 64 exciting games, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar saw 172 goals hit the back of the net. That number is an all-time record in the history of the quadrennial tournament, surpassing the 171 goals scored in 1998 and 2014. Each game averaged 2.7 goals. Now comes the...
NBC Miami
These Are the 10 Players to Watch in the 2026 FIFA World Cup
The pain on Kylian Mbappé’s face said it all. As the 23-year-old French superstar collected the Golden Boot Award, his walk off the stage saw him go past the one thing he got inches closer to hoisting a second time – the World Cup trophy. Just four...
NBC Miami
Lionel Messi Sets Instagram Record With World Cup Victory Post
The whole world watched Lionel Messi reach the mountaintop, and the social media numbers show how much support he received on that journey from around the globe. Messi earned his first World Cup title with Argentina on Sunday in an unforgettable final against France. The 35-year-old scored two goals and converted his country’s first attempt in the penalty shootout to help secure the victory.
Alejandro Garnacho Focused On Future At Manchester United Despite Chelsea Interest
Alejandro Garnacho is said to be committed to his future at Manchester United despite interest from Chelsea.
BBC
Matheus Cunha: Wolves close to signing of Atletico Madrid forward
Wolves are closing in on the loan signing of Atletico Madrid's Brazil forward Matheus Cunha. The Premier League club, who have been talking to Cunha for several weeks, have reached a verbal agreement. A loan deal for the 23-year-old would include an obligation to buy at the end of the...
Soccer-England manager Southgate to stay on until Euro 2024
Dec 18 (Reuters) - England manager Gareth Southgate has decided to stay on and lead the campaign for the 2024 European Championship, the Football Association (FA) said on Sunday.
Brazil literary great Nelida Pinon dies at 85
SAO PAULO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Writer and scholar Nelida Pinon, the first woman to preside over the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL), died at age 85 in Lisbon, according to the literary club and Brazilian media reports.
BBC
Lionesses: Can 2023 be even better for England's women after historic year?
It has been an unforgettable year for the Lionesses. Becoming European champions on home soil, qualifying for the 2023 World Cup with a 100% record, beating the world number one at Wembley and going an entire year unbeaten. "You can't beat that, you can only equal that," said England manager...
SB Nation
Arthur Melo’s Agent Shoots Down January Departure Talk
When Liverpool made a last-second move to sign Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus at the end of the summer transfer window in August, nobody really expected the Brazilian midfielder to make a huge impact. Liverpool were dealing with a growing list of injuries in midfield, and a stopgap move for Arthur was seen as a bandaid after failing to secure their preferred target, Aurélien Tchouaméni.
BBC
Continental Cup: Chelsea draw Spurs in quarter-finals
Chelsea have been drawn to face Tottenham in a London derby in the quarter-finals of the Continental Cup. The two met in the Women's Super League last month, when a record Chelsea home crowd of 38,300 saw the Blues beat Spurs 3-0. Arsenal, who currently sit second in the WSL,...
